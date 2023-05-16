Optimism around Yangzijiang Financial Holding (SGX:YF8) delivering new earnings growth may be shrinking as stock declines 7.8% this past week

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the Yangzijiang Financial Holding Ltd. (SGX:YF8) share price is down 18% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 2.5%. Because Yangzijiang Financial Holding hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 7.8%.

Since Yangzijiang Financial Holding has shed S$116m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Yangzijiang Financial Holding reported an EPS drop of 49% for the last year. The share price fall of 18% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Yangzijiang Financial Holding's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Yangzijiang Financial Holding the TSR over the last 1 year was -14%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While Yangzijiang Financial Holding shareholders are down 14% for the year (even including dividends), the market itself is up 2.5%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. With the stock down 1.4% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Yangzijiang Financial Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Yangzijiang Financial Holding , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Singaporean exchanges.

