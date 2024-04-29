Optimism for FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) has grown this past week, despite five-year decline in earnings

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For instance, the price of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) stock is up an impressive 153% over the last five years. Better yet, the share price has risen 11% in the last week.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, FormFactor actually saw its EPS drop 5.6% per year.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

On the other hand, FormFactor's revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 5.7% over the last five years. It's quite possible that management are prioritizing revenue growth over EPS growth at the moment.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

FormFactor is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for FormFactor in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that FormFactor shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 64% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 20% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with FormFactor , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

