Optimism for Van Lanschot Kempen (AMS:VLK) has grown this past week, despite one-year decline in earnings

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Van Lanschot Kempen NV (AMS:VLK) share price is up 42% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 23% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! Van Lanschot Kempen hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last twelve months, Van Lanschot Kempen actually shrank its EPS by 43%.

So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

We haven't seen Van Lanschot Kempen increase dividend payments yet, so the yield probably hasn't helped drive the share higher. Revenue actually dropped 5.0% over last year. It's fair to say we're a little surprised to see the share price up, and that makes us cautious.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Van Lanschot Kempen the TSR over the last 1 year was 61%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Van Lanschot Kempen boasts a total shareholder return of 61% for the last year (that includes the dividends) . That's better than the more recent three month gain of 6.9%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Van Lanschot Kempen better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Van Lanschot Kempen is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Dutch exchanges.

