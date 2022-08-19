U.S. markets closed

Optimistic Growth of Textile & Coil Winding to Create Huge Potential for Winding Machine Manufacturers, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

High-Speed 3D Winding Technology Rapidly Gaining Ground Across Prominent End-Use Industries

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global winding machines market is estimated at US$ 3.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to evolve at an impressive CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Spike in the demand for winding machines from various industries across the world has contributed to market growth. The need for winding machines is predicted to increase globally due to a range of end uses, including wire bonding, wire winding, and wire welding. End-use industries include automotive, healthcare, agriculture, aerospace, electrical & electronics, and energy & power.

Over the coming years, the market for winding machines is expected to grow rapidly as electric car demand rises. Overall, the expansion of different prominent end-use industries is leading to an increase in the sales of winding machines across the world.

For Critical Insights on Winding Machines Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2634

The market for winding machines is anticipated to expand as a result of the rising demand for wearable technology, various textile advances, 3D printing technology, material advancements, and textile advancements. Key players in the winding machines market are expected to enjoy significant growth as a result of the expanding demand though constructive collaborations with end-use industries. Wearable textiles with built-in electrical sensors, one of the latest trends, presents a huge possibility for innovation, further leading to the installation of tread winding machines.

An important trend that is becoming increasingly popular in the winding machines market is the increasing use of technology. To improve their competitiveness, winding industry players are concentrating on creating technological solutions for winding through programmed and automated systems.

How Can Market Expansion Get Adversely Affected to Some Extent?

“High Machine Cost & Regular Maintenance Can Hinder Market Progress”

High initial cost of the equipment is one of the main factors impeding the growth of the global market for winding machines.

In the near future, demand and expansion of the worldwide industrial winding machines market would be constrained by the high initial cost associated with winding machines. Regular maintenance of winding machines that require routine lubrication and cleaning puts the maintenance costs on the higher side.

Moreover, the transmission components of winding machines are prone to frequent wear and tear and might get stuck abnormally and operate unevenly without proper oil & lubrication, which could lead to machine failure, thereby affecting productivity.

Repeated maintenance and the high cost of these machines can hinder market growth to some extent.

To learn more about Winding Machines Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2634

Key Segments Covered in the Winding Machines Industry Survey

  • By Machine Type :

    • Paper Winding Machines

    • Film Winding Machines

    • Thread Winding Machines

    • Foil Winding Machines

    • Wire & Coil Winding Machines

    • Spool Winding Machines

  • By Winding Type :

    • Horizontal Winding Machines

    • Vertical Winding Machines

  • By Number of Spindles :

    • Less than 2

    • 2—6

    • 4—6

    • Above 6

  • By Spindle speed :

    • Less than 2500 rpm

    • 2500—5000 rpm

    • 5000—7500 rpm

    • Above 7500 rpm

  • By Operation :

    • Manual Winding Machines

    • Semi-automatic Winding Machines

    • Automatic Winding Machines

  • By End-use Industry :

    • Aerospace & Defense

    • Automotive

    • Construction & Mining

    • Consumer Electronics

    • Electrical & Electronics

    • Healthcare & Medical Devices

    • Industrial Machinery

    • Paper & Printing

    • Textile Industry

    • Others

Competitive Landscape

Prominent winding machine manufacturers are AIKI RIOTECH, Armature Coil Equipment, Bianco, Broomfield, CONSTRUMA, CORGHI TEXTILE, DEMAS MAKINE, Eternal Automation, FADIS, FORMERTRON Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd, LAE LUGHESE ATTREZZATURE PER, LOIMEX, Marsilli, Rieter, RIUS, Schleich, Starlinger, TAINING MACHINE INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD, TALLERES RATERA S.A., Tuboly-Astronic AG, and Whitelegg Machines Ltd.

The high initial cost of winding machines will create a significant bottleneck in producing competitive machines. Key market players are working to launch advanced technology into the market. In addition, there is an emerging need to develop automated processes to pave the way for higher volume production. Major manufacturers are expected to offer different categories and types of multi-speed machines to serve different functions across industries.

Get Customization on Winding Machines Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2634

Key players in the Winding Machines Market

  • Marsilli

  • Rieter

  • RIUS

  • Schleich

  • Starlinger

  • Taining Machine Industrial Co. Ltd

  • Armature Coil Equipment

  • Bianco

  • Broomfield

Key Takeaways from Winding Machines Market Study

  • The global winding machines market is projected to reach US$ 7.14 billion by 2032.

  • The market registered 1.1% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

  • Wire & coil winding machines dominate the market with US$ 922.4 million valuation in 2022.

  • Under operation, automatic winding machines lead the market and are valued at US$ 2.28 billion in 2022.

  • Based on region, demand for winding machines is expected to increase at a CAGR of 8.2% in East Asia through 2032.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain-

Modular Chiller Market- Worldwide modular chiller sales are estimated at US$ 3.7 Bn for 2022. As per detailed industry analysis, the global modular chiller market is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of around 5.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Sectionalizers Market- The global sectionalizer market is estimated at USD 1.3 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 2.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2032.

Contactless Coupler Market- Global contactless coupler market revenue is estimated at US$ 471 Million in 2022. The market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% and reach a valuation of US$ 803 Million by 2032.

Oil Discharge Monitoring Equipment Market- Worldwide sales of oil discharge monitoring equipment are set to account for US$ 212.2 Mn in 2022. Expanding at a steady CAGR of 4.8%, the global oil discharge monitoring equipment market is expected to reach US$ 340 Mn by the end of 2032.

Mulching Heads Market- The global mulching heads market is estimated at US$ 521 Mn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis reveals that the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% and reach a valuation of US$ 936 Mn by 2032.

Mud Gas Separator Market- Worldwide demand for mud gas separators is estimated to be valued at US$ 3.9 Mn in 2022. Detailed industry research reveals that the global mud gas separator market is forecast to reach US$ 5.6 Mn by the end of 2032, expanding at a steady CAGR of 3.6%.

Shank Hooks Market- Newly-released data from the shank hooks market analysis reveals that global demand for shank hooks enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) volume growth of 2.5% in 2022. Over all, the global shank hooks market is predicted to expand at 4.6% CAGR to increase from a valuation of US$ 37.5 Mn in 2022 to US$ 58.9 Mn by 2032.

Grow Light Market- The global Grow light market is estimated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 8.2%. It is poised to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 11.4 Bn by 2032 from US$ 5.2 Bn in 2022.

Incident and Emergency Management Market- The global incident and emergency management market is poised to increase at a steady CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2032. The incident and emergency management market is estimated to reach US$ 245.6 Bn by 2032 from US$ 132.4 Bn in 2021.

Rig Control System Market- Worldwide sales of rig control systems are estimated to reach US$ 800.5 Mn in 2022. Looking ahead, the global rig control system market is forecast to top US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2022-2032.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


