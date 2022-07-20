Optimistic Growth of Warehousing & Logistics Sector to Provide Consistency in Demand for Level Loaders, Says Fact.MR

FACT.MR

Enhanced Efficiency, Reduced Lead Times, And High Lifting Capacity Are Features Driving High Level Loader Demand

United States, Rockville MD, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global level loaders market is estimated at US$ 59.1 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. The market is poised to grow mainly due to remarkable safety provided by level loaders.



Industrial material handling equipment consists of a variety of tools, storage units, vehicles, appliances, and accessories that are utilised in carrying, storing, regulating, enumerating, and safeguarding materials at any stage of production, distribution, consumption, or disposal. Bulk material handling is the storage, transportation, and control of items in bulk volume.

Food, fluids, and minerals are examples of such materials. In general, these types of equipment deal with materials in either loose or packaged form, such as conveyor belts or elevators designed to move enormous amounts of material.

Level loaders are designed to handle a variety of loads and weights that allow for the safe and effective loading of goods onto vehicles, re-shelving, and transportation within a facility.

Owing to the widespread application use case, the market for level loaders is expected create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 48.3 million over the next ten years.

Why is the Popularity of Level Loaders Rising at a Fast Pace?

“Benefits of Safety and Ease of Use for Material Handling”

In s majority of sectors, including warehousing, logistics, and transportation, where level loaders find most application, long shifts and heavy lifting are very common deals. Keeping workers comfortable, safe, and productive has become a major challenge, which made industries focus on ergonomic material handling equipment to ensure workplace safety and employees' wellbeing.

Level loaders increase productivity and efficiency by eliminating unproductive lifting, bending, stretching, and walking while loading or unloading pallets. The shifted focus towards the ergonomic development of material handling equipment would attract industries to implement a new generation of such equipment in the near future.

Key Segments Covered in the Level Loaders Industry Survey

Level Loaders Market by Lift Mechanism :



Spring Actuated

Pneumatic Actuated Hydraulic Actuated





Level Loaders Market by Load Capacity :



Up to 2000 lbs.

2000-4000 lbs. Above 4000 lbs.





Level Loaders Market by Raised Height :



Less than 28 Inches

28-30 Inches Above 30 Inches





Level Loaders Market by Lift Mobility :



Automatic Lift

Electric Lift



Level Loaders Market by End Use Application :



Industrial & Manufacturing

Food & Beverages Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Logistics & Warehousing Retail & Consumer Goods Others



Market Development

Companies are offering a variety of level loaders based on the type of lift mechanisms, such as compression spring, pneumatic, and hydraulic lift designs equipped with manual & electrical controls and load carrying capacity ranging from 250-4500 lbs. For adding versatility, market players are introducing models with tilt and turntable platforms for easier access to loads.

Moreover, manufacturers are providing various lift control options, i.e., foot pedal control and push button control for electric mobility and weight actuated for automatic lift mobility. Industry participants are constantly striving to implement enhanced ergonomic features that assist in reducing injuries associated with loading pallets at floor level and also boost productivity, leading to higher sales.

Key players in the Level Loaders Market

Bishamon

BackSafe Australia

Global Industrial

Kleton

Lift Products Inc.

Liftex

Nu Lift

PLK Lift

Premier Handling Solutions



Key Takeaways from Level Loaders Market Study

The global level loaders market is projected to expand at CAGR of 5.9% and be valued at US$ 105.3 million by 2032.

The market witnessed 1.3% CAGR during the period 2017-2021.

Under lift mechanism, hydraulic actuated level loaders dominate the market and are estimated to be valued at US$ 31.8 million in 2022.

East Asia dominated the global market with 24.2% market share in 2021.

Together, industrial & manufacturing and logistics & warehousing are likely to represent 54.1% market share in 2022.

Based on region, demand for level loaders is expected to increase at CAGRs of 5.3% and 7% in Europe and South Asia & Oceania, respectively, during the forecasted period.

About the Industrial Goods Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Industrial Goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the Industrial Goods across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

