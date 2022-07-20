U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

Optimistic Growth of Warehousing & Logistics Sector to Provide Consistency in Demand for Level Loaders, Says Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Enhanced Efficiency, Reduced Lead Times, And High Lifting Capacity Are Features Driving High Level Loader Demand

United States, Rockville MD, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global level loaders market is estimated at US$ 59.1 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. The market is poised to grow mainly due to remarkable safety provided by level loaders.

Industrial material handling equipment consists of a variety of tools, storage units, vehicles, appliances, and accessories that are utilised in carrying, storing, regulating, enumerating, and safeguarding materials at any stage of production, distribution, consumption, or disposal. Bulk material handling is the storage, transportation, and control of items in bulk volume.

For Critical Insights on Level Loaders Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7550

Food, fluids, and minerals are examples of such materials. In general, these types of equipment deal with materials in either loose or packaged form, such as conveyor belts or elevators designed to move enormous amounts of material.
Level loaders are designed to handle a variety of loads and weights that allow for the safe and effective loading of goods onto vehicles, re-shelving, and transportation within a facility.
Owing to the widespread application use case, the market for level loaders is expected create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 48.3 million over the next ten years.

Why is the Popularity of Level Loaders Rising at a Fast Pace?

“Benefits of Safety and Ease of Use for Material Handling”

In s majority of sectors, including warehousing, logistics, and transportation, where level loaders find most application, long shifts and heavy lifting are very common deals. Keeping workers comfortable, safe, and productive has become a major challenge, which made industries focus on ergonomic material handling equipment to ensure workplace safety and employees' wellbeing.

Level loaders increase productivity and efficiency by eliminating unproductive lifting, bending, stretching, and walking while loading or unloading pallets. The shifted focus towards the ergonomic development of material handling equipment would attract industries to implement a new generation of such equipment in the near future.

To learn more about Level Loaders Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7550

Key Segments Covered in the Level Loaders Industry Survey

  • Level Loaders Market by Lift Mechanism :

    • Spring Actuated

    • Pneumatic Actuated

    • Hydraulic Actuated

  • Level Loaders Market by Load Capacity :

    • Up to 2000 lbs.

    • 2000-4000 lbs.

    • Above 4000 lbs.

  • Level Loaders Market by Raised Height :

    • Less than 28 Inches

    • 28-30 Inches

    • Above 30 Inches

  • Level Loaders Market by Lift Mobility :

    • Automatic Lift

    • Electric Lift

  • Level Loaders Market by End Use Application :

    • Industrial & Manufacturing

    • Food & Beverages

    • Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

    • Logistics & Warehousing

    • Retail & Consumer Goods

    • Others

Market Development

Companies are offering a variety of level loaders based on the type of lift mechanisms, such as compression spring, pneumatic, and hydraulic lift designs equipped with manual & electrical controls and load carrying capacity ranging from 250-4500 lbs. For adding versatility, market players are introducing models with tilt and turntable platforms for easier access to loads.

Moreover, manufacturers are providing various lift control options, i.e., foot pedal control and push button control for electric mobility and weight actuated for automatic lift mobility. Industry participants are constantly striving to implement enhanced ergonomic features that assist in reducing injuries associated with loading pallets at floor level and also boost productivity, leading to higher sales.

Get Customization on Level Loaders Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7550

Key players in the Level Loaders Market

  • Bishamon

  • BackSafe Australia

  • Global Industrial

  • Kleton

  • Lift Products Inc.

  • Liftex

  • Nu Lift

  • PLK Lift

  • Premier Handling Solutions

Key Takeaways from Level Loaders Market Study

  • The global level loaders market is projected to expand at CAGR of 5.9% and be valued at US$ 105.3 million by 2032.

  • The market witnessed 1.3% CAGR during the period 2017-2021.

  • Under lift mechanism, hydraulic actuated level loaders dominate the market and are estimated to be valued at US$ 31.8 million in 2022.

  • East Asia dominated the global market with 24.2% market share in 2021.

  • Together, industrial & manufacturing and logistics & warehousing are likely to represent 54.1% market share in 2022.

  • Based on region, demand for level loaders is expected to increase at CAGRs of 5.3% and 7% in Europe and South Asia & Oceania, respectively, during the forecasted period.

About the Industrial Goods Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Industrial Goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the Industrial Goods across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain-

Sectionalizers Market- The global sectionalizer market is estimated at USD 1.3 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 2.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2022-2032.

Contactless Coupler Market- Global contactless coupler market revenue is estimated at US$ 471 Million in 2022. The market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% and reach a valuation of US$ 803 Million by 2032.

Modular Chiller Market- Worldwide modular chiller sales are estimated at US$ 3.7 Bn for 2022. As per detailed industry analysis, the global modular chiller market is forecast to reach US$ 6.2 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of around 5.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Oil Discharge Monitoring Equipment Market- Worldwide sales of oil discharge monitoring equipment are set to account for US$ 212.2 Mn in 2022. Expanding at a steady CAGR of 4.8%, the global oil discharge monitoring equipment market is expected to reach US$ 340 Mn by the end of 2032.

Mulching Heads Market- The global mulching heads market is estimated at US$ 521 Mn in 2022. Detailed industry analysis reveals that the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% and reach a valuation of US$ 936 Mn by 2032.

Mud Gas Separator Market- Worldwide demand for mud gas separators is estimated to be valued at US$ 3.9 Mn in 2022. Detailed industry research reveals that the global mud gas separator market is forecast to reach US$ 5.6 Mn by the end of 2032, expanding at a steady CAGR of 3.6%.

Shank Hooks Market- Newly-released data from the shank hooks market analysis reveals that global demand for shank hooks enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) volume growth of 2.5% in 2022. Over all, the global shank hooks market is predicted to expand at 4.6% CAGR to increase from a valuation of US$ 37.5 Mn in 2022 to US$ 58.9 Mn by 2032.

Grow Light Market- The global Grow light market is estimated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 8.2%. It is poised to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 11.4 Bn by 2032 from US$ 5.2 Bn in 2022.

Incident and Emergency Management Market- The global incident and emergency management market is poised to increase at a steady CAGR of 6.4% during 2022-2032. The incident and emergency management market is estimated to reach US$ 245.6 Bn by 2032 from US$ 132.4 Bn in 2021.

Rig Control System Market- Worldwide sales of rig control systems are estimated to reach US$ 800.5 Mn in 2022. Looking ahead, the global rig control system market is forecast to top US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2022-2032.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


