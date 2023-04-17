Optimistic Investors Push Livingstone Health Holdings Limited (Catalist:PRH) Shares Up 37% But Growth Is Lacking

Livingstone Health Holdings Limited (Catalist:PRH) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 37% in the last month, although it is still struggling to make up recently lost ground. Still, the 30-day jump doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders have seen their stock decimated by the 50% share price drop in the last twelve months.

Since its price has surged higher, Livingstone Health Holdings may be sending bearish signals at the moment with its price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 16.4x, since almost half of all companies in Singapore have P/E ratios under 11x and even P/E's lower than 6x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

We'd have to say that with no tangible growth over the last year, Livingstone Health Holdings' earnings have been unimpressive. It might be that many are expecting an improvement to the uninspiring earnings performance over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Livingstone Health Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any earnings per share growth to speak of for the company over the past year. Whilst it's an improvement, it wasn't enough to get the company out of the hole it was in, with earnings down 100% overall from three years ago. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the market is expected to grow by 1.5% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term earnings decline into perspective.

In light of this, it's alarming that Livingstone Health Holdings' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Livingstone Health Holdings' P/E?

The large bounce in Livingstone Health Holdings' shares has lifted the company's P/E to a fairly high level. Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Livingstone Health Holdings currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent earnings have been in decline over the medium-term. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance is highly unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 4 warning signs for Livingstone Health Holdings (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

