Optimistic Investors Push NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Up 28% But Growth Is Lacking

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) shares have continued their recent momentum with a 28% gain in the last month alone. The last 30 days bring the annual gain to a very sharp 54%.

After such a large jump in price, you could be forgiven for thinking NerdWallet is a stock not worth researching with a price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") of 1.8x, considering almost half the companies in the United States' Consumer Finance industry have P/S ratios below 0.9x. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

How NerdWallet Has Been Performing

Recent times have been advantageous for NerdWallet as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems the market expects this form will continue into the future, hence the elevated P/S ratio. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

NerdWallet's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 22% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 148% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 7.0% each year during the coming three years according to the six analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 13% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this in consideration, we believe it doesn't make sense that NerdWallet's P/S is outpacing its industry peers. It seems most investors are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects, but the analyst cohort is not so confident this will happen. There's a good chance these shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What Does NerdWallet's P/S Mean For Investors?

NerdWallet shares have taken a big step in a northerly direction, but its P/S is elevated as a result. We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Despite analysts forecasting some poorer-than-industry revenue growth figures for NerdWallet, this doesn't appear to be impacting the P/S in the slightest. When we see a weak revenue outlook, we suspect the share price faces a much greater risk of declining, bringing back down the P/S figures. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

