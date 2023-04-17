Optimistic Investors Push Salutica Berhad (KLSE:SALUTE) Shares Up 432% But Growth Is Lacking

Salutica Berhad (KLSE:SALUTE) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 432% share price jump in the last month. The last month tops off a massive increase of 257% in the last year.

Since its price has surged higher, when almost half of the companies in Malaysia's Electronic industry have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.2x, you may consider Salutica Berhad as a stock not worth researching with its 5.1x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

What Does Salutica Berhad's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at Salutica Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. Perhaps the market believes the company can do enough to outperform the rest of the industry in the near future, which is keeping the P/S ratio high. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Salutica Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Salutica Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 39% decrease to the company's top line. This means it has also seen a slide in revenue over the longer-term as revenue is down 6.8% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Weighing that medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 15% shows it's an unpleasant look.

With this information, we find it concerning that Salutica Berhad is trading at a P/S higher than the industry. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Salutica Berhad's P/S has grown nicely over the last month thanks to a handy boost in the share price. While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Our examination of Salutica Berhad revealed its shrinking revenue over the medium-term isn't resulting in a P/S as low as we expected, given the industry is set to grow. With a revenue decline on investors' minds, the likelihood of a souring sentiment is quite high which could send the P/S back in line with what we'd expect. Unless the the circumstances surrounding the recent medium-term improve, it wouldn't be wrong to expect a a difficult period ahead for the company's shareholders.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Salutica Berhad you should know about.

