Should You Be Optimistic about the Long-Term Growth Prospects for Caesars Entertainment (CZR)?

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Real Estate Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund had a strong performance in 2023 and generated a gain of 25.04% (Institutional Shares). This is more than double the MSCI US REIT Index (the REIT Index), which rose 12.27% and also outperformed the MSCI USA IMI Extended Real Estate Index’s 23.09% return. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Baron Real Estate Fund featured stocks such as Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is a gaming and hospitality company. On January 22, 2024, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) stock closed at $45.81 per share. One-month return of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) was -2.16%, and its shares lost 9.00% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has a market capitalization of $9.882 billion.

Baron Real Estate Fund stated the following regarding Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"In the most recent quarter, we acquired additional shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR), the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers. We are big fans of CEO Tom Reeg and remain optimistic about the long-term prospects for the company. The company operates primarily under the Caesars, Harrah’s, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. The company generates approximately 50% of its cash flow from Las Vegas and 50% from regional destination markets. The company owns approximately half of its real estate and leases the other half from gaming REIT companies – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. and VICI Properties Inc…” (Click here to read the full article)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 56 hedge fund portfolios held Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) at the end of third quarter which was 65 in the previous quarter.

