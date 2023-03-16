U.S. markets close in 4 hours 31 minutes

Optimizely Recognized as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms

·3 min read

Optimizely recognized as Leader for a fourth consecutive year

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely, the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Platforms. This marks the fourth consecutive year* that Gartner has positioned Optimizely in the Leaders Quadrant for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Optimizely is known for content, commerce and optimization with our Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Millions of experiences are served with our platform every single day, helping organizations grow exponentially online. (PRNewsfoto/Optimizely)
Optimizely is known for content, commerce and optimization with our Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Millions of experiences are served with our platform every single day, helping organizations grow exponentially online. (PRNewsfoto/Optimizely)

"This repeated recognition, we feel, speaks to the value that the world's leading brands – across retailers, financial institutions, manufacturers, media groups, healthcare institutions, and more – find in our solutions. We're proud that they can continually rely on us when the stakes for delivering exceptional customer experiences are higher than ever," said Optimizely CEO Alex Atzberger. "As we reinvent how marketing works, our role is to give practitioners the necessary tools to realize personalized experiences in the blink of an eye. We've built some of the most critical categories in the marketing world, from Experimentation to Content Marketing Platforms, and we have a lot to look forward to thanks to our fiercely intelligent and caring community of marketing leaders and practitioners."

Gartner evaluated 16 vendors across different criteria, assessing each company's Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute for DXPs. Optimizely was recognized as a Leader. Additionally, Optimizely was named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platform for the sixth consecutive year.**

Today's news follows the announcement that the co-founder and CEO of Welcome (formerly known as NewsCred), Shafqat Islam, has become Optimizely's new Chief Marketing Officer. The digital marketing veteran founded the content management platform Welcome before its acquisition by Optimizely in 2021. His appointment marks an exciting chapter for the DXP provider and the 10,000+ brands that benefit from its efficient solutions.

Optimizely leverages a wide range of powerful features to help digital leaders worldwide drive growth, including industry-leading content management, content marketing, commerce, data and personalization tools, and web and feature experimentation functionality.

To learn more about Optimizely's Leader position, download the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms report

*Episerver (acquired Optimizely and later rebranded to Optimizely) named in the 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020 Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms.

**Welcome (acquired by Optimizely and later rebranded to Optimizely CMP) named in the 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018 Magic Quadrant for Content Marketing Platforms.

Gartner Disclaimer 

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. 

About Optimizely  
At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With our leading digital experience platform (DXP), we equip teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways. We're reinventing marketing and allowing marketers to innovate without limits through confident content creation, inclusive collaboration and customer foresight. Now, companies can operate with data-driven confidence to create hyper-personalized experiences. Building sophisticated solutions has never been simpler. Optimizely's 900+ partners and nearly 1,500 employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 10,000 brands, including Toyota, Santander, eBay, KLM and Mazda, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at optimizely.com.

All third-party trademarks cited are the property of their respective owners, and are used only for reference purposes.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optimizely-recognized-as-a-leader-in-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-digital-experience-platforms-301773526.html

SOURCE Optimizely

