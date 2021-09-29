U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,359.46
    +6.83 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,390.72
    +90.73 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,512.44
    -34.24 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,225.31
    -4.47 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.72
    -0.11 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.50
    +5.60 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    21.55
    +0.06 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    +0.0070 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3425
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9540
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,484.06
    +445.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.59
    -33.05 (-3.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

OptimizeRx Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

·1 min read
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OptimizeRx Corp. (NASD:OPRX) will replace Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, October 4. Clearlake Capital Group is acquiring Lydall in a deal that is expected to close on or about October 1.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

October 4, 2021

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

OptimizeRx

OPRX

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Lydall

LDL

Industrials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optimizerx-set-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301388316.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are moving 2.7% higher in morning trading Wednesday on no specific news to the company. The move may spring from the idea that the so-called "apes" backing AMC could be vindicated in their beliefs that big-money interests have been conspiring against meme stocks. Investors are suing Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and various market makers, including Citadel Securities, over the role they played in suppressing trading in shares of AMC, GameStop (NYSE: GME), and other meme stocks.