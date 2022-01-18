U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,601.26
    -61.59 (-1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,399.85
    -511.96 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,654.32
    -239.43 (-1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.82
    +1.00 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.70
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.50 (+2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8360
    +0.0640 (+3.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3584
    -0.0062 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5920
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,453.62
    -1,257.31 (-2.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.90
    -20.49 (-2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,562.80
    -48.43 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,257.25
    -76.27 (-0.27%)
     

Optimizing Computer Networks Through Disaggregation Enables Deployment of Better Networks, Expansion of Rural Coverage and Unlocks Broader Economic Benefits for Society

·3 min read

Obtaining and integrating elements from different vendors leads to lower-cost fiber optic metropolitan area networks

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A metropolitan area network (MAN) is a computer network that provides services, typically through fiber optic cables, to businesses and homes, such as databases and media content. In MANs, traffic is aggregated from computer access points across a metropolitan area, covering distances up to 200 kilometers, and establishing paths towards the network's core.

OFC 2022
OFC 2022

Network disaggregation allows the elements in a MAN to come from different vendors and providers. These elements are then combined with a common programming interface. Through disaggregation, network operators can choose the elements most convenient in terms of performance and cost, and upgrade individual components only as needed. Ultimately, disaggregated networks could allow operators to deploy innovative network functions faster and more flexibly in order to support new and improved services and expand into rural markets. This network transformation also provides opportunities for additional participants in the supply chain, including the entry of new companies and vendors.

Josep Fabrega, of the Centre Tecnològic de Telecomunicacions de Catalunya (CTTC), who was a part of the team to develop a MAN disaggregation approach, will discuss this in further detail at the upcoming 2022 OFC Conference and Exhibition on Sunday, 06 March 13:00 – 15:30.

The research was part of the EU-H2020 PASSION project, which supports the development of future MANs with high transmission capacity, low cost and reduced energy consumption. The project focused on the network and its key elements, transceivers and network nodes, which were developed by different partners.

Fabrega and his team demonstrated the feasibility of a disaggregated MAN by considering each relevant component. They used sliceable bandwidth/bitrate variable transceivers, which are multi-flow programmable and enable point-to-multipoint connectivity.

"The challenge (with the transceivers) is to have a cost-effective solution," said Fabrega. "So, the PASSION project developed a photonic integrated solution that involves the use of specifically engineered photonic integrated circuits (PIC) and vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs) for the transmitter part. The receiver part is relying on, again, specifically engineered PICs for coherent detection."

PICs provide a compact/integrated version of typically bulky devices, saving space and power consumption. Concurrently, VCSELs offer the advantages of low cost and optical efficiency within a small footprint. VCSELs are lower cost, due to a more straightforward manufacturing process than traditional common semiconductor lasers. They also conserve power consumption, because they need less electric current for operation.

For the network nodes, the researchers proposed an architecture depending on hierarchy level (HL). The HLs can be visualized as concentric rings, where traffic is aggregated from lower to upper levels. For example, traffic coming from HL4 is aggregated at HL3. In turn, HL3 traffic is aggregated at HL2, and so forth. Each transition means that more traffic must be supported.

"For HL4 nodes, PASSION proposes an architecture based on arrayed waveguide gratings in combination with semiconductor optical amplifiers," said Fabrega. "For higher hierarchy levels, a solution is proposed combining different types of wavelength selective switches together with innovative polymer switching stages."

The team tested their MAN with a transmission experiment and demonstrated a capacity of 1.6 terabytes per second, which is modest compared to the possible performance of the network but demonstrates the feasibility of the concept. In the future, the researchers believe some of the constituent devices could be further improved to provide more flexibility.

Media Contact:

mediarelations@optica.org

The experimental setup, including all components except the HL3 nodes, demonstrates the feasibility of the disaggregated metro area network. Credit: Josep Fabrega.
The experimental setup, including all components except the HL3 nodes, demonstrates the feasibility of the disaggregated metro area network. Credit: Josep Fabrega.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optimizing-computer-networks-through-disaggregation-enables-deployment-of-better-networks-expansion-of-rural-coverage-and-unlocks-broader-economic-benefits-for-society-301462812.html

SOURCE The Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC)

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-U.S. examining Alibaba's cloud unit for national security risks - sources

    The Biden administration is reviewing e-commerce giant Alibaba's cloud business to determine whether it poses a risk to U.S. national security, according to three people briefed on the matter, as the government ramps up scrutiny of Chinese technology companies' dealings with U.S. firms. The focus of the probe is on how the company stores U.S. clients' data, including personal information and intellectual property, and whether the Chinese government could gain access to it, the people said. The potential for Beijing to disrupt access by U.S. users to their information stored on Alibaba cloud is also a concern, one of the people said.

  • 2 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    The metaverse, widely considered to be the next frontier of internet technology, has become a hot topic in the world of investing. Although it's still mostly unchartered territory, the metaverse has the potential to change the way people study, work, play, and live their lives. Here's why I view Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) as potentially unstoppable metaverse stocks that investors should pick up in 2022.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk to visit Berlin factory in mid February

    Elon Musk will visit Tesla's factory in Berlin in mid-February, the chief executive tweeted on Tuesday, following speculation on Twitter that he would be in Germany this month. Musk added in a separate tweet that rumours around his travel plans online were becoming a "security issue," in response to an apology from the account owner who first posted the wrong travel date, Sawyer Merritt. Musk said last year he expected the Berlin factory to have received its licence to begin mass production of its Model Y cars by December, but bureaucratic hurdles and an ongoing court case over the factory's water use have delayed the process.

  • Apple’s AirTags are being used to stalk people, here’s how to prevent that

    Apple's AirTags are reportedly being used to track people without their knowledge. Here's how to keep yourself safe.

  • Asia’s Richest Man Buys Robotics Startup to Fuel Tech Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. is buying an Indian robotics startup as the conglomerate scales up automation across its businesses, from e-commerce to new energy.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateTechs Drag

  • Cardano spikes 13% in past 24 hours

    The development of smart contracts on Cardano (ADA) has led the blockchain network to notable growth, following a 13% surge, according to market data from Coin Rivet.

  • Land Prices Surge on Cardano Metaverse Project Pavia

    Over 60% of 100,000 virtual land plots have sold on Pavia, with the remaining set to go under the hammer later this quarter.

  • Q India To Launch Third New Channel

    QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel, now available in over 122 million TV households and to over 676 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India, is launching a new all animation channel targeting 15-35 year old young Indians called "Q Kahaniyan". The channel will initially be launched on a variety of smart TV and mobile app based platforms including Samsung TV Plus, Xiaomi Mi TV "Patch

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Alphabet, Ambarella, and Qualcomm will all profit from the growing demand for AI services and chips.

  • Olympic Athletes Advised to Leave Phones at Home to Dodge Spying

    (Bloomberg) -- Beyond Omicron and gold medal tallies, athletes arriving in China’s capital for the Winter Games next month may have one more thing to worry about: is it safe to access the internet?Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateSurging Bond

  • Cadence Design Systems aims to cash in on new custom-chip era

    Microchip design software maker Cadence Design Systems Inc is betting on growth from automakers and other chip users strapped by global supply shortages who face mounting competition from rivals such as Tesla Inc and Apple Inc that design their own chips. Cadence and rivals Synopsys Inc and Siemens EDA are at the center of a microchip industry shift as cloud computing providers, software makers and others who traditionally have bought semiconductors from a few big companies now want to draw up their chips own in-house. Tesla, Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google are among the leaders of in-house design.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Computer Networking Group Out-Performs Amid Tech Volatility

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • The Morning After: Spain sets rules (and fines) for cryptocurrency promotion

    Spain sets rules (and fines) for cryptocurrency promotion, Even Walmart might be getting into cryptocurrency and NFTs, Apple may have dropped built-in noise cancellation on the iPhone 13.

  • Why Shiba Inu Is Sinking Today

    Top cryptocurrencies are seeing sell-offs in Monday's trading, and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is participating in the pullback. The popular meme token was down roughly 4.5% over the previous 24-hour period as of 2 p.m. ET. Among the top-15 largest cryptocurrencies, only Cardano was up over the last day of trading, while Bitcoin and Ethereum were down roughly 2% and 4%, respectively.

  • Safari bug has been revealing people’s browsing history and personal information for months

    The bug could expose users Google User ID from websites like YouTube, Google Calendar, or Google Keep.

  • Crypto.com Denies Losing $15 Million Worth of Hacked Assets

    The events surrounding the suspicious activities investors observed on their Crypto.com accounts are now clearing up slightly.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Buyback Looms As Catalyst, 2022 Guidance A Wild Card

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • OlympusDAO and Forks Brutalized as Broader DeFi Market Rebounds

    OlympusDAO and its forks have suffered a rough stretch in the last week.

  • Cardano (ADA) Surging on Decentralized Exchange and Metaverse Hype

    Cardano’s native token, ADA, is bucking the trend this morning surging while those around it continue to decline as crypto markets see red.

  • There's a smorgasbord of great headphones and earbuds deals right now — from $7

    Get in on this mid-winter bounty from JBL, Beats, Samsung, Apple and more.