U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,150.50
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,970.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,061.25
    -11.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.40
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.54
    +0.37 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.30
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0514
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9960
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • Vix

    32.34
    -1.06 (-3.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2501
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0630
    -0.1180 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,543.61
    -17.33 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.06
    -1.60 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Optimum Financial Group unveils a solid financial performance for 2021

·2 min read

MONTRÉAL, May 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Optimum Financial Group unveiled a solid financial performance at the Optimum Group Inc.'s annual shareholders' meeting on April 29, 2022.

Optimum Financial Group Logo (CNW Group/Groupe Optimum inc.)
Optimum Financial Group Logo (CNW Group/Groupe Optimum inc.)

For the third consecutive year, the Group achieves revenues over one billion Canadian dollars. For the past financial year, the return on equity reaches nearly 12.5%. Also worth noting, net premiums have increased by 17%.

Furthermore, assets under management in Canada, in the United States and in France totalize nearly 8.5 billion Canadian dollars to December 31, 2021.

Despite the negative impacts of the pandemic on mortality, the life insurance and reinsurance sector nevertheless stands out with very good results and a notable growth in net premiums, while the general insurance sector continues to generate excellent underwriting results.

"Our performance indicators are very positive and reflect the rigorous work of our teams of experts dedicated to successfully ensuring the financial security of our clients and partners in an unprecedented context combining the extended pandemic with historically low interest rates", comments Anabelle Blondeau, Vice Chair of the Board and President and Chief Executive Officer, Optimum Group Inc.

"We are pursuing and intensifying our research and development work to materialise innovative IT projects, notably in actuarial technique and in medical underwriting, with the perspective of continuously improving our agility. We remain attentive to the evolving needs of our clients and partners, and are committed to the fulfillment and well-being of our employees." she adds.

Optimum Financial Group has also bestowed the 2021 Optimum Enterprise Award to two ex-aequo winning companies: Optimum Reassurance Inc. for its volume increase in net premiums and its improved return on equity, as well as Optimum Vie S.A. for the increase of its business volume and its very good financial results. This annual award recognizes the exceptional contribution of a subsidiary to the Group's overall performance.

About Optimum Financial Group

Optimum Financial Group is dedicated to the financial security of its clients since over 50 years. Global and privately-owned, it is diversified in the sectors of actuarial consulting, asset management, general insurance, information technology, life insurance, life reinsurance, and real estate. The Group has over 620 employees in subsidiaries operating mainly across Canada, the United States and in France. Its revenues reach nearly 1.1 billion Canadian dollars, and its total assets rise up to 6 billion Canadian dollars. www.financialoptimum.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optimum-financial-group-unveils-a-solid-financial-performance-for-2021-301537844.html

SOURCE Groupe Optimum inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/02/c6652.html

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    If Warren Buffett has proved anything during his 57-year tenure as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO, it's the power of patience. Despite not using any fancy charting tools or chasing the hottest stock tips or growth trends, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $730 billion in value for shareholders (himself included), and delivered an aggregate return on Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of over 4,000,000%! Thus, when stock market corrections strike, it pays to go hunting for bargains in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • Earnings: AMD, Lyft, Moderna among companies set to report quarterly results this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details what companies are expected to report earnings this week, especially those that benefited from pandemic re-openings and sales.

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Oil analyst details ‘something far more serious’ going on in energy markets

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss oil and energy market swings as China expands its COVID-19 lockdowns to cinemas and gyms.

  • Berkshire Hathaway May Have Sold Verizon, Bought $10 Billion of Financials

    Berkshire's 10-Q filing offers clues that Warren Buffett sold all or part of the company's $8 billion stake in Verizon Communications.

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • Why UPS Stock Failed to Deliver in April

    In April, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported quarterly results that came in much better than what analysts had expected. Shares of UPS lost 16.1% during the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on fears that a slowing macro environment would eat into shipping demand in the second half of the year. Long before UPS's April 26 earnings report, Wall Street was getting nervous about the shares.

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410 Billion Global Financial ShockCiti’s London Trading Desk Behind European ‘Flash Crash’Dip Buyers Save the Day as Stocks Finish Higher: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Pentagon Sees Poor Russian Morale, Bad LogisticsJapanese institutional man

  • These 3 top REITs let you invest in high-quality, inflation-fighting commercial real estate without millions of dollars — and you can own them today

    Nail down a stable passive income stream — right now.

  • Warren Buffett reminds the world about 3 legendary investing tips: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett brought the investing heat at his annual meeting. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, May 2, 2022.

  • Robinhood stock is in a ‘dumpster fire of a situation’ right now, says retail trader

    Robinhood stock has been on a downtrend since its IPO in July of last year. Amid Robinhood’s recent financial woes, finance YouTube channel host and retail trader Matt Kohrs believes the outlook is bleak for the company’s stock.

  • 10 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks you should sell before recession. If you want to read about some stocks you should sell before a recession, go directly to 5 Stocks You Should Sell Before Recession. On April 25, financial services firm Deutsche Bank, which had been the first United States bank to forecast […]

  • What Does the Drop in Production Mean for Nio?

    Beyond the disappointing slowdown in production last month, Nio said its factory is slowly ramping back up after COVID-19-related supply chain issues caused it to suspend production in April. Nio delivered 693 of its new ET7 sedans in April. Nio's April results marked only the second time in the last 18 months that vehicle deliveries have dropped on a month-over-month sequential basis.

  • Berkshire loves its oil stocks, but Goldman thinks another one is a better buy

    Berkshire Hathaway recently bought billions of dollars worth of Chevron and Occidental Petroleum shares, but Goldman Sachs thinks another oil major is a better buy than both.

  • What Type Of Shareholders Make Up AeroVironment, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVAV) Share Registry?

    Every investor in AeroVironment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVAV ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    This morning, we issued two press releases, our earnings press release, providing a corporate update and details of the company's financial results for the first quarter of 2022 and the release relating to the FDA's action on the AXS07 NDA. During today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements.

  • Why Teladoc Stock Is Up Today

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) were rising today on no company-specific news. Instead, some investors may be snatching up shares of the telemedicine company after its share price plunged 40% last week following the release of the company's first-quarter financial results. Investors focused their attention on the fact that the company recorded a $6.6 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge and significantly lowered its annual guidance.