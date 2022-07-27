U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

Option Care Health Announces Financial Results For The Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Option Care Enterprises, Inc.
·10 min read
In this article:
BANNOCKBURN, Ill., July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the “Company” or “Option Care Health”) (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue of $980.8 million, up 14.0% compared to $860.3 million in the second quarter of 2021

  • Gross profit of $216.9 million, or 22.1% of net revenue, up 9.0% compared to $199.0 million, or 23.1% of net revenue, in the second quarter of 2021

  • Net income of $33.9 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to net income of $31.8 million, or $0.18 per share, in the second quarter of 2021

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $85.2 million, or 8.7% of net revenue, up 17.0% compared to $72.8 million, or 8.5% of net revenue, in the second quarter of 2021

  • Cash flow from operations of $104.4 million compared to $73.7 million in the second quarter of 2021

  • Cash balances were $204.0 million at the end of the second quarter

  • Completed the acquisition of Specialty Pharmacy Nursing Network for $60.0 million, financed through cash balances on hand

John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Overall the second quarter was very productive for the Option Care Health team. We continue to execute on our purpose of providing extraordinary care that changes lives. Despite continued inflationary challenges, we delivered strong financial results and we believe we are well positioned going into the second half of the year.”

Full Year 2022 Guidance

For the full year 2022, Option Care Health is increasing its guidance and now expects to generate:

  • Net Revenue of $3.85 billion to $3.95 billion

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $330 million to $342 million

  • Cash Flow from Operations of at least $250 million

Conference Call

Option Care Health will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results later today at 8:30 a.m. EDT. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast that will be available online at https://investors.optioncarehealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 7,500 team members including more than 4,500 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

Investor Contacts

Mike Shapiro

Bob East, Asher Dewhurst, Jordan Kohnstam

Chief Financial Officer

Westwicke

T: (312) 940-2538

T: (413) 213-0500

mike.shapiro@optioncare.com

optioncarehealth@westwicke.com

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements concerning our full year 2022 guidance and our expectations regarding industry and macroeconomic trends and our operating performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; (iii) results of litigation; and (iv) the loss of one or more key payers. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company’s liquidity. In addition, the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and restructuring, integration and other expenses. As part of restructuring, integration and other expenses, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long‑lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health’s business operations and facilitates comparisons to the Company’s historical operating results. We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income as management believes creation of this reconciliation would not be practicable due to the uncertainty regarding, and potential variability of, material reconciling items. For a full reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, please see below.

Schedule 1

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS)

 


 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

ASSETS

 

 

 

CURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

204,046

 

$

119,423

Accounts receivable, net

 

362,772

 

 

338,242

Inventories

 

231,766

 

 

183,095

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

78,555

 

 

69,496

Total current assets

 

877,139

 

 

710,256

 

 

 

 

NONCURRENT ASSETS:

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

105,210

 

 

111,535

Intangible assets, net

 

23,161

 

 

21,433

Referral sources

 

352,368

 

 

344,587

Goodwill

 

1,512,246

 

 

1,477,564

Other noncurrent assets

 

115,788

 

 

125,543

Total noncurrent assets

 

2,108,773

 

 

2,080,662

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,985,912

 

$

2,790,918

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

380,516

 

$

279,246

Other current liabilities

 

174,792

 

 

180,449

Total current liabilities

 

555,308

 

 

459,695

 

 

 

 

NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion

 

1,059,017

 

 

1,059,900

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

86,593

 

 

95,437

Total noncurrent liabilities

 

1,145,610

 

 

1,155,337

Total liabilities

 

1,700,918

 

 

1,615,032

 

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

1,284,994

 

 

1,175,886

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

2,985,912

 

$

2,790,918

 

 

 

 

 

 

Schedule 2

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

 


 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

NET REVENUE

$

980,820

 

 

$

860,272

 

 

$

1,896,604

 

 

$

1,619,509

 

COST OF REVENUE

 

763,920

 

 

 

661,304

 

 

 

1,478,768

 

 

 

1,255,068

 

GROSS PROFIT

 

216,900

 

 

 

198,968

 

 

 

417,836

 

 

 

364,441

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

141,787

 

 

 

134,257

 

 

 

275,756

 

 

 

254,297

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

16,037

 

 

 

16,619

 

 

 

30,759

 

 

 

32,958

 

Total operating expenses

 

157,824

 

 

 

150,876

 

 

 

306,515

 

 

 

287,255

 

OPERATING INCOME

 

59,076

 

 

 

48,092

 

 

 

111,321

 

 

 

77,186

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

(12,765

)

 

 

(17,236

)

 

 

(25,011

)

 

 

(36,717

)

Other, net

 

1,327

 

 

 

1,691

 

 

 

2,596

 

 

 

(9,505

)

Total other expense

 

(11,438

)

 

 

(15,545

)

 

 

(22,415

)

 

 

(46,222

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

 

47,638

 

 

 

32,547

 

 

 

88,906

 

 

 

30,964

 

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

 

13,709

 

 

 

731

 

 

 

24,702

 

 

 

2,009

 

NET INCOME

$

33,929

 

 

$

31,816

 

 

$

64,204

 

 

$

28,955

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share, basic

$

0.19

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

0.16

 

Earnings per share, diluted

$

0.19

 

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

 

180,621

 

 

 

179,843

 

 

 

180,293

 

 

 

179,826

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

 

181,618

 

 

 

181,037

 

 

 

181,176

 

 

 

180,975

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Schedule 3

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)

 


 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Net income

$

64,204

 

 

$

28,955

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

33,249

 

 

 

35,705

 

Other non-cash adjustments

 

44,371

 

 

 

22,688

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

(22,950

)

 

 

(9,866

)

Inventories

 

(48,671

)

 

 

(14,651

)

Accounts payable

 

100,924

 

 

 

26,532

 

Other

 

(34,173

)

 

 

2,671

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

136,954

 

 

 

92,034

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Acquisition of property and equipment

 

(10,055

)

 

 

(6,808

)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(59,897

)

 

 

(18,852

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(69,952

)

 

 

(25,660

)

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

Proceeds from debt

 

 

 

 

355,200

 

Retirement of debt obligations

 

 

 

 

(352,009

)

Proceeds from warrant exercises

 

20,098

 

 

 

 

Other financing cash flows

 

(2,477

)

 

 

(11,304

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

17,621

 

 

 

(8,113

)

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

 

84,623

 

 

 

58,261

 

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period

 

119,423

 

 

 

99,265

 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD

$

204,046

 

 

$

157,526

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Schedule 4

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.
QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)

 


 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

Consolidated net income

$

33,929

 

$

31,816

 

$

64,204

 

$

28,955

Interest expense, net

 

12,765

 

 

17,236

 

 

25,011

 

 

36,717

Income tax expense

 

13,709

 

 

731

 

 

24,702

 

 

2,009

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

17,270

 

 

17,989

 

 

33,249

 

 

35,705

Consolidated EBITDA

 

77,673

 

 

67,772

 

 

147,166

 

 

103,386

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based incentive compensation

 

4,398

 

 

2,525

 

 

8,576

 

 

3,730

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,403

Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other

 

3,105

 

 

2,526

 

 

7,216

 

 

5,534

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA

$

85,176

 

$

72,823

 

$

162,958

 

$

125,053

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


