U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,114.93
    +3.85 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,836.76
    -54.26 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,930.61
    +43.16 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.68
    +5.97 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.67
    +2.56 (+3.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.60
    +8.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0724
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6190
    -0.0150 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2025
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1100
    -1.4970 (-1.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,021.53
    -45.28 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.34
    +4.38 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,864.71
    +28.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,685.47
    -8.18 (-0.03%)
     

OptionBlitz Leverages Ethereum Layer 2 Protocol Arbitrum to Pioneer Zero-Day Options & Social Trading Platform

OptionBlitz
·4 min read
OptionBlitz
OptionBlitz

London, UK, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decentralized social trading platform OptionBlitz is pioneering multiple cutting-edge trading options as the company gears up for BLX token sale on February 28th, 2023.

In January 2023, decentralized options and social trading platform OptionBlitz, launched its community networks. The platform is now poised for a February deployment into Ethereum Layer protocol Arbitrum, to offer unique trading options like ‘zero-day’, and ‘Turbo’. OptionBlitz will also run a 2-stage (BLX) token presale from February 28th to March 28th, 2023.

What is OptionBlitz?

OptionBlitz is a decentralized, enterprise-grade options and social trading platform - powered by Ethereum Layer 2 protocol, Arbitrum. The Arbitrum Protocol underpins all of the platform's trading options including Zero-day, Barrier, American/European options, and the world's first DeFi Perpetual option, known as ‘Turbo’.

Zero-day Options and More

The OptionBlitz platform offers a multitude of cutting-edge trading options, unique features, and over 22 different trading pairs. Zero-day options are one of the fastest-growing trends in the financial markets and one of the pillars of the OptionBlitz platform. Zero-day options expire the same day that they are purchased, allowing traders to take advantage of ultra short-term trades, which they can enter & exit almost instantaneously.

The OptionBlitz platform also features various American & European options with maturities from 24h down to as low as 10 seconds, allowing for highly-customizable trading control. The liquidity Provider program is another great feature that offers traders excellent returns, boosted by up to +50% when USDC capital is staked with the platform’s native BLX token.

What About Perpetual Turbo?

OptionBlitz is currently the only platform that offers Perpetual Turbo Options. Turbos are an exciting new form of derivative which are like a cross between a perpetual futures contract and an option. Instead of paying margin, the trader pays an initial outlay depending on the leverage selected. Turbos have different characteristics to other perpetuals, including:

  • 1:200 Leverage

  • No Margin

  • No expiration

  • Fixed 0.1% TX Fee

  • 0% Slippage

No margin means no margin calls, so highly volatile markets can be supported even with high leverage. A Turbo is liquidated by the risk engine if its barrier level is touched, the barrier level is set according to the leverage selected and it moves according to a funding rate mechanism.

Social Trading & BLX Token Economy

OptionBlitz has integrated numerous features to promote community growth through social trading. The platform uses a Web 3.0-enabled in-app chat, deep social sentiment analytics, free trading signals, and indicators — all built around the platform’s BLX token economy and incentive model. Deep integration with affiliate networks offers traders an opportunity to build their own brand with verifiable on-chain proof of trade delivered through the OptionBlitz social hub.

More Reasons to Use OptionBlitz

Besides the unique perpetual turbo and Zero-day options, there are many other reasons to start trading on OptionBlitz. For example, the platform uses advanced risk management systems to keep liquidity secure & maintain product pricing in line with the market. 

The platform's native BLX token also gives traders huge discounts on fees, boosts liquidity provider rewards, and unlocks exclusive features. And if that wasn’t enough, traders do not have to worry about onboarding, lengthy sign-up processes, or even KYC. 

The Future of DeFi Options

OptionBlitz is intent on becoming the most popular decentralized trading platform for options, leveraged trading, and investing. The platform is already on the way to achieving this and is soon to introduce decentralized managed funds and robo funds to supercharge their trading community.

OptionBlitz

OptionBlitz will also bring unique, freely transferable, unrestricted, tokenized stocks to the blockchain and turn the platform into a fully featured investment hub. It will also Integrate with other DeFi partners committed to a transparent, open, and censorship-resistant future. 

BLX Token Sale

OptionBlitz is launching a two-stage BLX token presale from 28th February to 28th of March 2023. The token pricing for stage one is 0.1 USDC/BLX. Pricing for stage two will start at 0.1 USDC/BLX, rising to 0.41 USDC/BLX should the sale sell out. 

The BLX Token has been audited by award-winning company Shellboxes and will initially launch on Uniswap. The company has also established agreements in principle that will see the BLX token listed on Bitmart, Lbank and Probit exchanges respectively.

OptionBlitz Socials

TwitterTelegramMediumDiscordReddit

CONTACT: Media Contact Details Contact Name: Artemis Contact Email: info(at)optionblitz.co


Recommended Stories

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon

    The rivalry between AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) has raged for decades. Now that AT&T has divested its media assets, both companies focus primarily on developing 5G broadband.

  • Fed commentary could be the next catalyst for Nasdaq, tech stocks

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Citi bears betting on the end of a Nasdaq rallies and what a rise in the Nasdaq means for sentiment leaders such as bitcoin and the ARK Invest flagship ETF.

  • Hut 8 and US Bitcoin announce merger of equals to create a preeminent digital asset mining, hosting, managed infrastructure operations, and high performance computing organization

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company"), a large, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneer and high performance computing infrastructure provider, and U.S. Data Mining Group, Inc. dba US Bitcoin Corp ("USBTC"), builder and strategic operator of four Bitcoin mining centres across the United States, announced today that each of their Boards of Directors have unanimously approved a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement")

  • Why Lumen Technologies Stock Tumbled by 4% on Monday

    It's rarely comforting when an institutional investor cuts its stake in a company. In a regulatory document filed that morning, financial services company State Street disclosed that it currently holds just under 53.9 million shares of Lumen's common stock, giving it a stake of slightly over 5.2% in the telecom. State Street has not yet publicly commented on its shift, nor has Lumen formally addressed it.

  • Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Pfizer (PFE) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why ArcBest Stock Is Soaring Today

    A Canadian transportation and logistics specialist disclosed an investment in U.S. trucking company ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB), and some investors are betting it is a precursor to a buyout. Shares of ArcBest jumped as much as 20% on Tuesday morning after the stake was disclosed. ArcBest specializes in truckload and less-than-truckload freight transport, logistics, and brokerage operations, with a focus on the central United States.

  • Analysts Estimate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Is It Time To Buy the Nasdaq's 3 Worst-Performing January Stocks?

    Despite the Nasdaq-100 rocketing 10.6% higher in January 2023, some stocks haven't had nearly the same success. The three worst Nasdaq-100 performers in January were Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP). Enphase was the basement dweller among Nasdaq-100 stocks, down 16.5% in January.

  • Analysts Are Upgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks recently upgraded by analysts. If you want to see more such stocks on the list, you can directly visit Analysts Are Upgrading These 5 Stocks. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) and Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) were among the notable stocks that posted their fourth-quarter results on Monday. While […]

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • Is Aurora Cannabis Headed for Another Reverse Stock Split?

    Did you know that in five years, shares of Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) have plunged an incredible 99%? In 2020, the company did a 1-for-12 reverse stock split to help get it comfortably up over $1 to stay listed on the NYSE and to give it a bit of a buffer as well, presumably so it wouldn't need to do another reverse split for some time. It would require a copious amount of optimism to be bullish on Aurora's prospects right now.

  • Why Units of Energy Transfer Jumped Almost 12% in January

    Units of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) rallied 11.9% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A notable catalyst was that the energy company increased its distribution once again last month. Energy Transfer declared its latest cash distribution to investors on Jan. 25.

  • Devon Energy (DVN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Devon Energy (DVN) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Great Long-Term Picks

    In this case, investors were turned off by the company's guidance, which called for slower revenue growth than expected in the current quarter. Bill.com is a software company that helps small and medium-sized businesses make payments and handle back-office accounting. The company is also coming off a quarter where core revenue jumped 49% and total revenue, which includes interest earned on funds held, rose 66% to $260 million.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as investors mull remarks by Fed Chair Powell

    U.S. stocks gained Tuesday afternoon during a highly anticipated public speaking appearance by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in Washington, D.C.

  • Dividend Capture Strategy: 10 High-Yield Stocks to Buy in February

    In this article, we discuss 10 high-yield stocks to buy in February. You can skip our detailed analysis on dividend capture strategy and past performance of high dividend stocks, and go directly to read Dividend Capture Strategy: 5 High-Yield Stocks to Buy in February. Dividend capture strategy is one of the most popular techniques employed […]

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has earned his legendary status through his commitment to his disciplined investing process and long history of outperformance. A $100 investment in Berkshire when he took over in 1965 would be worth some $2.4 million today. Two stocks in Berkshire's portfolio today stand out as no-brainer buys that can deliver no matter what is thrown at them.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold for at Least 5 Years

    Growth-oriented stocks in particular took a heavy beating. While some growth stocks were arguably not worth the premium valuations they held earlier in the pandemic, others are supported by remarkable businesses that could drive strong returns for their shareholders in the years ahead. With that said, Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) are two growth stocks to consider adding to your portfolio before the month is out.