All options on table in China tariff review, USTR official says

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows China's and U.S.' flags

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering "all options" as it reviews potential changes to U.S. duties on Chinese imports, including tariff relief and new trade investigations in a shift of focus to strategic concerns with Beijing, Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi said on Thursday.

Bianchi told Reuters in an interview that the trade agency is seeking to address long-term challenges from China and "getting a tariff structure that really makes sense."

"We're looking at everything and what we're focused on is making sure that we have again, a long term realignment of the relationship with China, focusing on some of the concerns ... such as non-market practices and economic coercion," Bianchi said.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese)

