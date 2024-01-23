Options Traders Bet Trump-Tied SPAC Can Double Again in Days

(Bloomberg) -- After Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s wild surge Monday, some options traders are betting shares may double within days.

Options volume in the stock has soared in the past two sessions, with a record number of contracts having already changed hands this week. Meanwhile, shares of the firm — a blank-check company seeking to take Donald Trump’s social media firm public — rallied 88%, before paring some of the gains Tuesday.

Amid the frenzy, a $100 call option expiring on Friday traded 7,000 times by midday — making it the second-most popular contract in Tuesday’s session. For that contract to be worth anything, the stock would need to rally some 117% by the end of the week.

The call traded in small chunks throughout the morning, for as little as 42 cents and as much as $1.70 each. Online, retail traders buzzed about Digital World Acquisition, making it among the most-discussed stocks on WallStreetBets and chatroom StockTwits on Tuesday.

According to Danny Kirsch, head of options at Piper Sandler & Co., it appears that the market push has been mostly from traders who have been bidding for the options, potentially positioning for a further rally.

“Buying calls that expire in 3 days that are 100% out of the money is unusual but this stock also up 80% the past 2 days,” he said. “It seems like speculative buying or playing for a further squeeze — perhaps Trump having a blowout win in New Hampshire further pushing up the stock tomorrow.”

