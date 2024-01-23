Options Traders Bet Trump-Tied SPAC Can Double Again in Days
(Bloomberg) -- After Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s wild surge Monday, some options traders are betting shares may double within days.
Most Read from Bloomberg
China Weighs Stock Market Rescue Package Backed by $278 Billion
An Isolated Israel Doubles Down on War in Gaza — At All Costs
Hong Kong Stocks at 36% Discount Show True Depth of China Gloom
Options volume in the stock has soared in the past two sessions, with a record number of contracts having already changed hands this week. Meanwhile, shares of the firm — a blank-check company seeking to take Donald Trump’s social media firm public — rallied 88%, before paring some of the gains Tuesday.
Read more: Trump-Tied SPAC Surge Nears 200% as Market Goes ‘Full Bonkers’
Amid the frenzy, a $100 call option expiring on Friday traded 7,000 times by midday — making it the second-most popular contract in Tuesday’s session. For that contract to be worth anything, the stock would need to rally some 117% by the end of the week.
The call traded in small chunks throughout the morning, for as little as 42 cents and as much as $1.70 each. Online, retail traders buzzed about Digital World Acquisition, making it among the most-discussed stocks on WallStreetBets and chatroom StockTwits on Tuesday.
According to Danny Kirsch, head of options at Piper Sandler & Co., it appears that the market push has been mostly from traders who have been bidding for the options, potentially positioning for a further rally.
Read more: Trump Fuels Meme-Like Rallies in Stocks Tied to White House Bid
“Buying calls that expire in 3 days that are 100% out of the money is unusual but this stock also up 80% the past 2 days,” he said. “It seems like speculative buying or playing for a further squeeze — perhaps Trump having a blowout win in New Hampshire further pushing up the stock tomorrow.”
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Should I Tell My Colleagues (or My Boss) About My Bipolar Diagnosis?
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.