Options Traders Betting on Tesla Rebound Turn to Leveraged ETF
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s slide to the lowest level since May attracted a wave of bullish option buying not in the stock itself, but with an exchange traded fund that offers more leverage.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Powell Tells ‘60 Minutes’ Fed Is Wary of Cutting Rates Too Soon
China Tightens Some Trading Restrictions for Domestic and Offshore Investors
Eastern Europe’s Richest Woman Pivots $43 Billion Empire West
Investors flocked to a call option in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (ticker TSLL), an exchange-traded fund that seeks to replicate 150% of Tesla’s performance — buying contracts that would benefit from a roughly 45% rally in the automaker by January 2025.
According to Chris Murphy, co-head of derivative strategy at Susquehanna International Group, the trader may have targeted the ETF — as opposed to options tied to Tesla shares — in order to take advantage of the fund’s added leverage.
Tesla shares slumped as much as 6.9% Monday to the lowest level since May after Handelsblatt reported the German IT giant SAP is removing the electric-vehicle maker from the list of its car suppliers. The EV maker has slipped more than 4% over the past year, trailing other megacap companies. By comparison, Meta Platforms is up 147% over the same period.
The option — a Jan. 17 $12.73 call — traded in small blocks throughout the morning, with the ETF trading around $8.50. By 1:12 p.m. in New York, the contract had changed hands 63,000 times — pushing the total call volume to nearly eight times greater than the average over the past month. The 6.3 million shares that represents would be more than one-third of the fund’s 15-day average volume.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
A Brutal Crime Crackdown Is Emboldening Leaders Across Latin America
Mano dura de El Salvador contra el crimen seduce a América Latina
Chinese Students Abroad Struggle With Tuition as Economy Falters
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.