Options Traders Brush Off Target's Mixed Results

Options traders are hitting up Target Corp (NYSE:TGT), after the retail giant reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, though revenue missed the mark. Fewer discounts and better inventory helped the company rake in profits, but backlash over its Pride merchandise hurt sales. Weaker consumer spending also contributed to Target slashing its full-year sales and profit outlook.

Circling back to today's options activity, 156,000 calls and 135,000 puts have swapped hands, which is 10 times the average intraday volume. Expiring Friday, the August 135 call and 130 put are the most popular contracts, with positions being bought to open at both.

A bullish attitude has prevailed in the options pits over the last two months. At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the equity's 50-day call/put volume ratio of 1.72 sits higher than 98% of readings from the past year. This suggests long calls have been much more popular than usual.

While Target stock was last seen up 3.2% at $129.01 at last check, a long-term ceiling at the $140 level is rejecting this advance, with additional pressure also stemming from its 60-day moving average. Over the past 12 months, the equity shed more than 28%.