Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 9 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,092.25
    -9.25 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,143.00
    -46.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,955.25
    -35.75 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.40
    -4.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.16
    -0.33 (-0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    2,042.60
    -6.80 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.88
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2600
    -4.2600 (-50.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.75
    -14.54 (-51.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2667
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.4130
    -0.0270 (-0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,501.58
    -151.80 (-0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,706.28
    +21.79 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,246.06
    +147.36 (+0.38%)
     

Options Traders Snap Up Bullish Bets on Li Auto Ahead of Results

Charlotte Yang
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Li Auto Inc.’s options are flashing positive signals ahead of the Chinese electric vehicle maker’s fourth-quarter results due later Monday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The daily trading volume of call options for the automaker’s Hong Kong-listed shares hit the highest level since November 2022 on Friday, reflecting optimism over further upside in the stock even after its more than 30% gain this month.

The Beijing-based company is expected to record its first profitable year despite rising competition, with adjusted net profit estimated at 9.2 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) compared to a 2 billion yuan loss the previous year, Bloomberg-compiled data showed.

“We expect Li’s 4Q gross margin at about 21% and operating margin at 5-6%, just one percentage point below 3Q readings,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Joanna Chen wrote in a note. Cheaper batteries and greater scale benefits helped offset the automaker’s pricing pressure, she added.

--With assistance from Akshay Chinchalkar.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement