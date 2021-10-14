U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

Optiv Accelerates Client Success with Innovation and Operational Excellence; Adds Two Industry Veterans to Executive Leadership

·2 min read

--Company Promotes Cheryl VanVoorhees to Executive Vice President of Operations and Rocky DeStefano to Chief Technology Officer--

DENVER, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- As the cyber advisory and solutions leader, Optiv is advancing its client-first delivery model with two executive appointments to shape the integration of custom solutions and services.

Cheryl VanVoorhees, Executive Vice President of Operations, Optiv (PRNewsfoto/Optiv Security Inc.)
Cheryl VanVoorhees, Executive Vice President of Operations, Optiv (PRNewsfoto/Optiv Security Inc.)

  • Cheryl VanVoorhees, executive vice president of operations, is responsible for streamlining Optiv's adaptive, holistic approach to cybersecurity at scale.

  • Rocky DeStefano, chief technology officer, is responsible for directing Optiv's technology strategy and ecosystem partnerships to bring innovative cyber offerings to clients.

"We meet clients where they are on the journey of security and resilience," says Kevin Lynch, Optiv CEO. "Cheryl's client-driven efficiency initiatives coupled with Rocky's proven ability to deliver innovative technology solutions enhance Optiv's critical work in reducing organizational risk and protecting business value. Together, they're helping fuel the total power of Optiv as we help clients secure their full potential."

VanVoorhees most recently oversaw critical functions that recrafted how the organization operates and does business with clients as Optiv's senior vice president of revenue operations. Prior to Optiv, she managed inside sales teams, led strategic growth and acquisition-integration efforts, and ran high-potential talent development programs for multiple information technology companies.

DeStefano most recently served as Optiv's senior vice president of innovation and development, where he spearheaded efforts to bring new offerings to market and enhance operational excellence across all of Optiv's cybersecurity services. Prior to Optiv, DeStefano led security operations for multiple Fortune 100 and U.S. government entities, as well as led product and service delivery elements for ArcSight, RSA, and Cloudera. In addition, DeStefano was product and control owner responsible for the strategy and ongoing execution for SIEM and the related services at a leading global financial services organization.

Read full executive leadership bios or visit Optiv's website for more information about the company's cybersecurity solutions and capabilities.

Optiv Security: Secure greatness
Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to more than 7,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.

Rocky DeStefano, Chief Technology Office, Optiv (PRNewsfoto/Optiv Security Inc.)
Rocky DeStefano, Chief Technology Office, Optiv (PRNewsfoto/Optiv Security Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Optiv Security)
(PRNewsfoto/Optiv Security)

