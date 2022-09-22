U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

Optiv Becoming Market Leader in Federal Services, Names John Trauth General Manager of Optiv Federal

0
·3 min read

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. companies are experiencing a significant increase in the number and sophistication of cybersecurity threats. Nowhere is the need to shore up cyber defenses more critical than in the federal sector. As the cyber advisory and solutions leader, Optiv is well positioned to partner with federal organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs.

Veteran cybersecurity leader John Trauth has been appointed general manager of Optiv Federal. Trauth leads a team whose priority is to offer federal departments and agencies the most efficient and trusted cybersecurity solutions.

To oversee these efforts, Optiv appointed veteran cybersecurity leader John Trauth as general manager of Optiv Federal.

Optiv Federal provides a combination of cybersecurity technology and services across the U.S. Government, including civilian agencies, Department of Defense and intelligence. Optiv focuses on the tailored development and delivery of comprehensive strategic services and products to help federal government executives solve their security challenges.

"Optiv is focused on being the market leader within the federal sector by driving forward the efforts of bridging our technology relationships and services," says David Martin, executive vice president and chief services officer at Optiv. "John's leadership will help guide our federal team in balancing the successful delivery of strategic services while driving demand for our clients."

With more than 35 years of experience in driving revenue growth and operational excellence, Trauth leads a team whose priority is to offer federal departments and agencies the most efficient and trusted cybersecurity solutions.

Trauth has held several leadership positions with leading technology companies such as BEA, Oracle, IBM, QMS and Tektronix. Most recently, he was founder and CEO of technology company Bricata Inc. Prior to that, Trauth was a partner and served as president for IT security company Cybertap Inc. He also served as president for Merlin International, a federally focused VAR and systems integrator.

"As the threat surface continues to evolve, cybersecurity solutions remain a priority at the federal level," says Trauth. "As a trusted partner, Optiv continues to ramp up our efforts to ensure federal agencies maintain a strong and resilient security posture, as well as helping clients prepare for upcoming federal regulations such as Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, which helps protect sensitive information from threat actors."

Trauth's appointment expands the Optiv Federal team, building on last year's hire of retired Army Col. Nichoel "Nycki" Brooks as director of federal services.

For the latest news and updates from Optiv, visit https://www.optiv.com/newsroom/.

Optiv Security: Secure greatness.™ 
Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optiv-becoming-market-leader-in-federal-services-names-john-trauth-general-manager-of-optiv-federal-301631102.html

SOURCE Optiv Security Inc.

