Optiv MXDR Enhances Detection Coverage with Expanded Cloud Integration

·3 min read

Service Ingests AWS, GCP and Microsoft Azure Data to Bridge End-to-End Capabilities

DENVER, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- Enterprise security teams face unprecedented attack surface expansion as technology evolution, employee fatigue and complicated cloud or digital transformation initiatives strain resources. Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, today announced the expansion of its Managed XDR (MXDR) offering to ease clients' burden of safeguarding critical data, applications and systems in the cloud (public or multi-cloud) in near real-time with an all-star roster of integrated platforms, including:

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS), which provides clients with additional detection and response capabilities to protect them from increasingly complex cyberattacks.

  • Google Cloud (GCP), which adds comprehensive visibility and workload protection at scale across multi-cloud environments.

  • Microsoft Azure, which offers extensive data protection and integrated services.

Users rely on Optiv MXDR's unique ability to aggregate, organize and prioritize security alerts and configuration changes and correlate them across multiple cloud sources. By chaining services together with leading platforms, Optiv streamlines data collection and enrichment to provide customizable insights to strengthen security controls. Clients are able to address threat detection and visibility on a scale that meets their individual level of cloud adoption. In addition, the service's expansion ensures in-depth coverage and access to rapid investigation and response measures.

"Organizations require enhanced and fully integrated solutions to counter the evolving methods and increased number of cyberattacks by threat actors. As part of Optiv's Advanced Detection and Response solution, MXDR and AWS, GCP and Azure help our clients reduce their risk and focus their valuable resources on the things that matter most," said Rocky Destefano, Optiv's chief technology officer. "By innovating with world-class cloud partners, we're taking Optiv's security analysis expertise to the next level and helping our clients secure their future by focusing on the very best of what the market has to offer."

Optiv's MXDR was launched in August 2021. A collaborative approach to cutting-edge services, products and technical experts is necessary to defend against a wide-range of adversaries. With expanded integration in the cloud, organizations have the potential to lean on Optiv to provide enhanced detection and response, quicker returns to operational normalcy and business-centric outcomes across every stage of the security lifecycle, no matter the level of maturity.

For the latest news and updates from Optiv, visit https://www.optiv.com/newsroom/.

Optiv Security: Secure greatness™

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to more than 7,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com.

SOURCE Optiv Security Inc.

