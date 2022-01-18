U.S. markets open in 8 hours 58 minutes

Optiva Establishes R&D Centre in Bengaluru, India, to Accelerate Telecom BSS Innovation

·2 min read
In this article:
Telecom software company makes R&D central to company's growth, tripling size of global R&D team in just over a year

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. (TSX: OPT), a leader in providing communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the private and public cloud, has announced the establishment of an R&D Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, India.

Leading provider of cloud-native revenue management BSS software on the private and public cloud to telecoms globally. (CNW Group/Optiva Inc.)
Leading provider of cloud-native revenue management BSS software on the private and public cloud to telecoms globally. (CNW Group/Optiva Inc.)

Optiva chose Bengaluru thanks to its reputation as a thriving technology centre and its concentration of global software companies, universities and talent. With a local leadership team already in place, Optiva aims to grow its headcount rapidly with high-caliber engineers across a number of disciplines.

In 2022, the telecom market will continue the process of disaggregating software from network hardware, putting software companies in the driving seat for delivering innovation on service provider networks. Against this backdrop, Optiva intends to lead the innovations in the Business Support Systems (BSS) space, allowing its service provider customers to improve their customer experience, address new markets and drive profitability.

The Optiva leadership team has put R&D-led innovation at the core of the company's growth strategy, and it has already tripled the size of its R&D team over the past 12 months. The establishment of the Bengaluru facility follows Optiva's opening of an R&D Centre of Excellence in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in 2021.

"We are not waiting for the future of telecom — we are helping create it," said Matt Halligan, CTO of Optiva. "Our Centres of Excellence and the growth of our R&D team demonstrate our long-term commitment to our customers and employees that we will be a global leader in BSS. We are proud to invest in innovation that will transform mission-critical BSS services, enable agile business velocity and accelerate operators' business success in today's and future emerging markets."

For more information about career opportunities and joining the Optiva Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, please visit: www.optiva.com/join-us/.

About Optiva Inc.
Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

SOURCE Optiva Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/17/c8565.html

