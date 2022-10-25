Optiva Inc. to Issue Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or the "Company") (TSX: OPT), a leader in providing communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the private and public cloud, today announced the Company will issue its third quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022, after market hours on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Company will host a conference call Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. (ET). John Giere, President, and CEO, and Dinesh Sharma, VP Finance, will host the call followed by a question-and-answer session. All interested parties are invited to participate.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Wednesday, November 9, 2022





TIME: 8:30 a.m. (ET)







DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll Free (Canada/US): 1-888-394-8218

International: 1-720-543-0214





*REPLAY Toll-free (Canada/US): 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

*Available November 9, 11:30 am ET, until November 23, 11:59 pm ET





CONFERENCE ID: 3708269





ONLINE ACCESS: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1577551&tp_key=1f13256463

About Optiva Inc.:

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

