U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.25
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,148.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,045.75
    +1.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.10
    -1.70 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.17
    -0.12 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.50
    -1.30 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    +0.0250 (+1.90%)
     

  • Vix

    16.79
    +0.07 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6400
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,422.99
    -560.58 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,124.78
    +882.10 (+363.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.04
    +28.74 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,069.28
    +181.13 (+0.65%)
     

Optiva Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·15 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • Revenue increased on a sequential basis to $16.3 million

  • New bookings increased 492% to $10.4 million as management focuses on growth

  • Gross margin at record levels at 78%

  • Net income of $1.3 million compared to a net loss of $14.8 million in Q2'20

  • Adjusted EBITDA[1] of $4.1 million, versus $0.9 million in Q2'20 representing the fourth consecutive quarter of Adjusted EBITDA margin above 25%

  • Balance sheet remains robust with $33.5 million in cash to support growth

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Optiva Inc. ("Optiva" or "the Company") (TSX: OPT), a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry, today released its second quarter financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

"I am pleased with our Q2 results. We remained focused on managing costs while also ramping our investment into 5G cloud-native products during the quarter, which resulted in a strong financial performance and delivered a number of marquee customer wins," said John Giere, President and Chief Executive Officer of Optiva. "Serving our global customers' business needs by placing them at the center of our focus is yielding positive results as evidenced by the momentum building up in our bookings. This momentum has been made possible by the dedication of our hard-working colleagues together with our continued investments in both R&D and sales talent. Everyone is aligned in maintaining our focus on operational discipline with the goal of building a stable foundation that delivers long-term profitable growth."

"The recalibration of our growth strategy, combined with a heightened focus on product innovation, continues to bring us closer to establishing a trusted relationship with our customers. We are working on addressing their transition plans to the cloud in a manner that best fits their respective pathways," added John Giere.

Business Highlights

  • The Company strengthened its balance sheet by completing a private placement of subordinate voting shares, resulting in 834,500 shares being issued by the Company at a price of CDN$30.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $20 million. This will help sustain operational momentum, accelerate product development efforts and build up cash on the balance sheet to pursue acquisition discussions in the future.

  • Optiva continues to invest in strengthening and building its sales team as bookings, customer retention, contract renewals, service enhancement and delivery growth become a strategic focus. As at the end of Q2 '21, the Company has increased its sales team from 19 to 32 professionals, which has resulted in a ramp-up in bookings and visibility into expected revenue growth in 2022.

  • The Company continues to add to its R&D talent and is on strategy to be fully internally sustainable. On a year-over-year basis, Optiva's R&D team has grown from 41 to 128 professionals.

  • The recalibration of strategy and investment in sales talent resulted in bookings increasing 492% when comparing Q2'21 versus Q2'20 and 90% when comparing 1H '21 versus 1H'20.

  • A leading telecom provider in the Middle East, offering next-generation information and communications technology solutions, selected Optiva BSS Platform to enable its new MVNO business strategy to rapidly bring to market innovative digital services to the fast-growing consumer market segment. Through the partnership, it will deploy Optiva cloud-native BSS technology on its state-of-the-art, private cloud infrastructure.

  • Digitel Corporation, a leading mobile network operator in Venezuela, has signed an agreement with Optiva for a multi-year support renewal and upgrade to a state-of-the-art, next-generation convergent online charging system to accelerate its digital business transformation and significantly expand its monetization capabilities.

  • Mtel Banja Luka, a leading provider of digital services and telecommunications solutions to over two million customers in Bosnia and Herzegovina and a member of the Telekom Srbija Group, signed an agreement for a private-cloud upgrade and multi-year support renewal with Optiva. Mtel will deploy Optiva Charging Engine to harness the advanced operational capabilities and agile service element of Optiva's cloud-native platform to drive modernization, operational automation, simplify Mtel architecture and lower its total cost of ownership (TCO). The new cloud platform will accelerate Mtel's operational agility and service velocity supporting its next-generation, 5G and IoT use cases.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Highlights





Q2 Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended

($ US Thousands, except per share information)

June 30,


June 30,

(Unaudited)

2021

2020


2021

2020

Revenue

16,311

19,933


32,402

38,969

Net income (loss)

1,331

(14,777)


18,030

(13,969)

Earnings (loss) Per Share

$ 0.22

$(2.78)


$ 3.16

$(2.63)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 4,082

$ 944


$ 9,075

$(4,349)

Cash from (used in) operating activities

4,083

(3,641)


731

(3,881)

Total cash, including restricted cash

33,472

27,175


33,472

27,175

  • Revenue for Q2'21 decreased by $3.6 million to $16.3 million, driven by known attritions while showing early indication of stabilizing at current levels. The year-over-year decrease in revenue was primarily due to the discontinuation of software, support and subscription sales to customers who had previously notified Optiva of their exit.

  • Gross margin reached a new record level at 78% in Q2'21, increasing 4% over the 74% gross margin achieved during the corresponding period in 2020. This increase was mainly attributable to strict cost management and operational efficiencies.

  • General and administrative expenses decreased to $4.5 million when compared to $10.1 million during the same period in 2020. The decrease is mainly due to lower legal and advisory costs related to activities of the special committee of the board of directors incurred last year, lower amortization costs and provisions.

  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA")[1] for Q2'21 of 2021 was $4.1 million compared to a loss of $2.9 million during the same period in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA[1] ("Adjusted EBITDA") for Q2'21 amounted to $4.1 million as compared to $0.9 million during the same period in 2020.

  • Net income for Q2'21 was $1.3 million compared to a loss of $14.8 million during the corresponding period in 2020. The increase in net income is mainly attributable to the Company's ongoing focus on cost management and overall operating expenses.

[1] EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures. These measures are defined in the "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" section of this news release.

Conference Call

Optiva Inc. will hold an analyst call on August 11, 2021, to discuss its Q2'21 financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021. John Giere, CEO, and Ashish Joshi, CFO, will host the call starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. A question and answer session will follow management's discussion.

Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll-free (Canada/US): 1-800-437-2398
International: 1-720-452-9102
Reference number: 3958855

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

Non-IFRS Measures

"EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA" are not financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute to net income (loss), operating income or any other financial measures of performance calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding amounts for depreciation and amortization, other income, finance costs, finance income, income tax expense (recovery), foreign exchange gain (loss) and share-based compensation. The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA (as defined above), excluding restructuring costs, one-time provision amounts, and any one-time transaction costs associated with shareholder conflict. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a metric that investors may find useful in understanding the Company's financial position. The following table provides a reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

OPTIVA Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)








Three months ended,
June 30

Six months ended,
June 30


2021

2020

2021

2020






Net income (loss) for the period

$

1,331,539

$

(14,776,545)

$

18,029,910

$

(13,968,896)






Add back / (substract):





Depreciation of property and equipment

18,440

-

18,440

-

Amortization of intangible assets

362,763

2,464,192

725,526

4,952,521

Finance (income) / loss

(70,901)

8,913

(142,595)

(76,823)

Finance costs (recovery)

888,881

8,384,828

(10,304,588)

(1,378,110)

Income tax expense

1,076,746

376,101

1,604,974

688,306

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(218,307)

298,367

(525,635)

2,181,707

Share-based compensation

693,234

358,916

1,415,832

(885,132)

EBITDA

4,082,395

(2,885,228)

10,821,864

(8,486,427)






Restructuring costs

-

26,438

-

142,722

Change in other provisions

-

3,072,717

(1,313,725)

3,072,717

One-time costs (recovery) related to shareholder conflict





and Debenture financing

-

730,540

(433,610)

921,865






Adjusted EBITDA

$

4,082,395

$

944,467

$

9,074,529

$

(4,349,123)

About Optiva

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company's solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this document may constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this document, such statements use such words as "may," "will," "expect," "continue," "believe," "plan," "intend," "would," "could," "should," "anticipate" and other similar terminology. These statements are forward-looking as they are based on our current expectations, as at August 10, 2021, about our business and the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Our actual results could materially differ from our expectations if known or unknown risks affect our business or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. As a result, there is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. Risks that could cause our results to differ materially from our current expectations are discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Optiva's website at www.optiva.com/investors/. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Optiva does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

OPTIVA Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)








June 30,

December 31,


2021

2020




Assets






Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

32,935,144

$

17,663,998

Trade accounts and other receivables

9,420,819

7,868,501

Unbilled revenue

4,623,371

4,086,395

Prepaid expenses

3,278,571

2,752,304

Income taxes receivable

4,286,292

4,281,673

Other assets

330,086

222,101

Total current assets

54,874,283

36,874,972




Restricted cash

537,487

625,692

Property and equipment

247,042

-

Long-term unbilled revenue

3,553,939

3,520,177

Deferred income taxes

365,606

208,237

Other assets

508,066

624,134

Intangible assets

2,529,956

3,255,482

Goodwill

32,271,078

32,271,078

Total assets

$

94,887,457

$

77,379,772




Liabilities and Shareholders' Deficit






Current liabilities:



Trade payables

$

3,142,452

$

8,811,407

Accrued liabilities

11,289,333

9,677,245

Provisions

4,200,000

5,555,373

Income taxes payable

4,546,033

4,932,157

Deferred revenue

6,304,516

4,894,195

Total current liabilities

29,482,334

33,870,377




Deferred revenue

525,583

661,837

Other liabilities

2,373,122

2,797,836

Pension and other long-term employment benefit plans

14,541,926

15,582,459

Debentures

86,652,639

86,338,367

Series A Warrant

2,286,508

16,662,808

Standby Warrant

221,100

-

Deferred income taxes

879,351

898,146

Total liabilities

136,962,563

156,811,830




Shareholders' deficit:



Share capital

269,992,761

250,904,013

Standby Warrant

-

997,500

Contributed surplus

12,642,608

11,406,814

Deficit

(317,812,339)

(335,842,249)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,898,136)

(6,898,136)

Total shareholders' deficit

(42,075,106)

(79,432,058)




Total liabilities and shareholders' deficit

$

94,887,457

$

77,379,772

OPTIVA Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except per share and share amounts)

(Unaudited)













Three months ended,
June 30

Six months ended,
June 30


2021

2020

2021

2020






Revenue (note 9):





Support and subscription

$

11,481,945

$

14,837,554

$

24,269,620

$

29,953,365

Software licenses, services and other

4,828,791

5,095,169

8,132,199

9,016,104


16,310,736

19,932,723

32,401,819

38,969,469






Cost of revenue

3,598,792

5,121,466

7,273,740

10,475,642






Gross profit

12,711,944

14,811,257

25,128,079

28,493,827






Operating expenses:





Sales and marketing

1,926,474

1,668,226

3,713,642

4,691,688

General and administrative

4,535,704

10,141,137

8,993,793

15,605,317

Research and development

3,241,808

8,683,791

3,758,578

20,607,915

Restructuring costs

-

26,438

-

142,722


9,703,986

20,519,592

16,466,013

41,047,642






Income (loss) from operations

3,007,958

(5,708,335)

8,662,066

(12,553,815)






Foreign exchange gain / (loss)

218,307

(298,367)

525,635

(2,181,707)

Finance income / (loss)

70,901

(8,913)

142,595

76,823

Finance (cost) recovery

(888,881)

(8,384,828)

10,304,588

1,378,110






Income (loss) before income taxes

2,408,285

(14,400,443)

19,634,884

(13,280,589)






Income tax (recovery):





Current

1,203,196

386,571

1,769,118

695,758

Deferred

(126,450)

(10,469)

(164,144)

(7,451)


1,076,746

376,102

1,604,974

688,307






Total comprehensive income (loss)

$

1,331,539

$

(14,776,545)

$

18,029,910

$

(13,968,896)






Income (loss) per common share:





Basic

$

0.22

$

(2.78)

$

3.16

$

(2.63)

Diluted

0.22

(2.78)

3.09

(2.63)











Weighted average number of common shares:





Basic

6,076,379

5,315,890

5,698,728

5,315,825

Diluted

6,127,886

5,315,890

5,843,464

5,315,825






OPTIVA Inc.





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(Expressed in U.S. dollars)





(Unaudited)
















Three months ended,
June 30

Six months ended,
June 30


2021

2020

2021

2020






Cash provided by (used in):










Operating activities:





Income (loss) for the period

$

1,331,539

$

(14,776,545)

$

18,029,910

$

(13,968,896)

Adjustments for:





Depreciation of property and equipment

18,440

-

18,440

-

Amortization of intangible assets

362,763

2,464,192

725,526

4,952,521

Finance (income) / loss

(70,901)

8,913

(142,595)

(76,823)

Finance costs (recovery)

888,881

8,384,828

(10,304,588)

(1,378,110)

Pension

219,086

4,169

(718,048)

8,391

Income tax expense

1,076,746

376,101

1,604,974

688,306

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain)

207,568

(249,508)

(450,042)

(1,044,041)

Share-based compensation

693,234

358,916

1,415,832

(885,132)

Change in provisions

(23,028)

2,807,641

(1,355,373)

2,357,140

Change in non-cash operating working capital

(242,745)

(2,352,191)

(5,986,012)

7,067,452


4,461,583

(2,973,484)

2,838,024

(2,279,192)

Interest paid

(14,438)

(3,997)

(52,757)

(26,414)

Interest received

8,382

15,135

9,969

69,914

Income taxes paid

(372,819)

(678,759)

(2,064,199)

(1,645,167)


4,082,708

(3,641,105)

731,037

(3,880,859)






Financing activities:





Payment of dividends

-

-

-

(2,209,426)

Issue of share capital

19,088,748

-

19,088,748

-

Payment of interest on loans and borrowings

-

-

(4,412,723)

-


19,088,748

-

14,676,025

(2,209,426)






Investing activities:





Purchase of property and equipment

(265,482)

-

(265,482)

-

Decrease in restricted cash

135,704

172,824

88,205

203,518


(129,778)

172,824

(177,277)

203,518






Effect of foreign exchange rate changes





on cash and cash equivalents

(70,797)

529,847

41,361

565,633






Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

22,970,881

(2,938,434)

15,271,146

(5,321,134)






Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

9,964,263

29,365,293

17,663,998

31,747,993






Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

32,935,144

$

26,426,859

$

32,935,144

$

26,426,859











SOURCE Optiva Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/10/c9768.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 10%

    Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • Why Nanox Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of medical-imaging company Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly referred to as Nanox, plunged on Tuesday following the release of financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Rather, the company also announced a shuffling with the management team which tends to make investors jumpy. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nanox stock was down 10% but it had been down almost 17% earlier in the session.

  • Raymond James Goes Bargain Hunting; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    Now that the second quarter earnings are mostly in, we can sift through the result to find stocks that are primed for gains in the second half. In a note from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has stared the sorting process. McCourt introduces the firm's picks, noting: “We highlight... stocks/subject areas where stock reactions ran materially counter to Raymond James analyst opinion during 2Q21 earnings season so far. We suspect these names are a good hunting ground for further study as Au

  • Coinbase Earnings Crushed Estimates. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase beat second-quarter forecasts, but a tepid outlook may be weighing on the shares.

  • Steel stocks hit records, Wall Street responds to COVID, Pfizer stock smashes 22-year record

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Qurate Retail CEO on Q2 earnings, the future of streaming

    Mike George, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's strong second-quarter results, supply chain constraints, and weigh in on the outlook for retailers post-pandemic.

  • Why 3D Systems Stock Soared Today

    Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) soared 21% on Tuesday after the 3D printing company delivered strong second-quarter financial results. 3D Systems' revenue jumped 44% year over year to $162.6 million, fueled by robust growth in its healthcare segment and a rebound in its industrial business from its lows during the early stages of the pandemic. "We believe this performance is the result of our exclusive focus on additive manufacturing, bringing together our printers, materials, and software technologies to solve specific key customer applications that drive market adoption in both healthcare and specific industrial markets, such as semiconductors, space systems, and advanced transportation systems," CEO Jeffrey Graves said in a press release.

  • Why Nucor Stock Popped 10% to All-Time High

    Nucor is a cyclical and predictable stock, so a rally this big in one day's time is a pretty rare feat and can only be triggered by some really big news. Today, indeed, was one such day for Nucor as not one, but two massive developments sent the stock flying through the roof. As early as June, I picked Nucor as one of the best stocks to buy under President Joe Biden in anticipation of a bipartisan agreement on his ambitious infrastructure bill.

  • Why SmileDirectClub Tanked by 24% on Tuesday

    SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) was anything but happy on Tuesday. A disappointing earnings report wiped the grins off investor faces, with the stock price cratering by slightly over 24% on the day. For its second quarter, the results of which were published Monday after market hours, SmileDirectClub booked $174 million in revenue, which was nearly 63% higher compared with the same period last year.

  • Unity Software raises outlook above Wall Street estimates following strong quarter

    Unity Software Inc. shares slid in the extended session Tuesday, following an initial uptick, after the gaming-engine company reported quarterly results and a raised outlook topping Wall Street estimates and announced plans to acquire a remote-streaming company.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • Coinbase reports Q2 financials, beats on revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports Coinbase's Q2 financial report

  • 2 Key Things to Watch for When Sundial Growers Reports Its Q2 Results This Week

    The once-popular meme stock has been struggling of late and needs to give investors a reason to buy its shares again.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks Down 25% That I'd Still Buy

    As the founder, CEO, and lead portfolio manager for ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is one busy person. Wood has excelled in each of these roles, and was named the best stock picker in 2020 by Bloomberg News. Here are three growth stocks from her portfolio down 25% (or more) from their 52-week highs that are positioned for long-term success.

  • Why Livent Stock Soared 11% Today

    Shares of Livent (NYSE: LTHM), which reported beats on both sales and earnings last week, are on the rise again Tuesday, up a solid 11% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT. In a flurry of news developments, first Livent saw its stock upgraded from sell to hold by Vertical Research Partners yesterday. Then Citigroup raised its price target on the stock from $22 to $25, reports TheFly.com.

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Palantir Earnings, Charts Show

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • Coinbase trading volume shifts from BTC to ETH

    Decrypt writer Scott Chipolina joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Coinbase earnings and the latest in cryptocurrency hacking concerns.&nbsp;

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.