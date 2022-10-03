U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

OPTIZMO™ Sponsoring the Industry Band at the AFFYExpo

OPTIZMO Technologies, LLC
·4 min read
OPTIZMO Technologies, LLC
OPTIZMO Technologies, LLC

The OPTIZMO team has two members performing in the band

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email suppression list management, is thrilled to announce it is the official Band Sponsor for the 2022 AFFYExpo.

The inaugural AFFYExpo takes place October 16-18, 2022 in Hollywood, CA. The event will bring together the most exclusive group of leaders and innovators in the Affiliate and Performance Marketing industry for a new exhibition and networking experience.

A huge focus of the AFFYExpo will be on networking and non-traditional conference experiences. The show kicks off with the Affiliate Ball on Sunday, October 16. The Ball will take place at the musically historic Whiskey A Go Go in West Hollywood, CA. The show will feature two bands, followed by the AFFY Awards. The headliner is Appetite for destruction (the preeminent Guns & Roses tribute band), but attendees might be even more excited about the opening act. S.P.A.M. (aka Super Performing Affiliate Musicians), the most popular band in the affiliate and performance marketing industry. Historically, the band has had a rotating lineup, featuring incredibly talented musicians who also happen to work in the affiliate marketing industry. Think of it as the Queens of the Stone Age (or Traveling Willburys if you’re from a slightly older age demographic) for the industry.

OPTIZMO became the official Band Sponsor in part because two of the members of the current band lineup come from the OPTIZMO team. OPTIZMO CEO, Khris Thayer and Creative Director, Jonathan Salas, will make up two members of the new S.P.A.M. lineup. Other members of the all-star lineup include Danny Baraz, Jason Oates, Jeff Okubo, David Beeson, and Corey Owens.

“When Darren Blatt reached out about bringing the band out of retirement for a one-night-only reunion performance, we couldn’t say no,” said Thayer. “It’s been about seven years since we last performed together and we’re looking forward to delivering our best performance to date.”

The band recently traveled down to Austin, TX to spend a few days in the studio rehearsing and ironing out a killer setlist. So, if you’re attending the AFFYExpo in October, get ready for the amps to be turned up to 11, as S.P.A.M. rocks out to kick off the show! We’re not saying this performance will Rival the recent Rage Against the Machine reunion, but we’re not, not saying it either.

"The Affiliate Ball & AFFY Expo are all about our community,” said Darren Blatt. “Any time we have a great opportunity to shine the light back on industry friends we will do so. Years ago, under a different name, the Affiliate Ball had this band perform in Vegas and they crushed it. It's one thing to just happen to play instruments, it's another thing to be great at it. These guys will absolutely kill it at our legendary rock venue, Whisky A Go Go. Everyone needs to come to the AFFY Expo to see this!"

This epic evening of music will be followed by the AFFY Awards, as multiple leaders in the affiliate marketing industry will be recognized for their achievements with coveted AFFY Awards. The new winners will join an exclusive group of affiliate marketing luminaries who have made their mark on the industry over the years.

The AFFYExpo will also feature an exhibit hall and a wide variety of networking events, designed to foster new business among attendees.

ABOUT OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology, and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia. www.optizmo.com

About AFFYExpo

The AFFYExpo is the premier entertainment, networking, and exposition company focused on delivering unique experiences to the Affiliate and Performance Marketing Industry.

Media Contact:
Tom Wozniak
Executive Director of Marketing
tom@optizmo.com


