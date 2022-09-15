U.S. markets closed

Opto Semiconductors Market Projected to Reach $130.7 Billion By 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·8 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Significant surge in the use of optoelectronic devices in communications and data storage applications, increase in the demand for smart consumer electronics, prevalence of next-generation technologies, and advancement of the electronic sector and laser-powered 3D display technology are expected to drive the growth of the global opto semiconductors market. Delay or cancellation of projects due to lockdown, reduction in workforce, and other supply chain challenges during the pandemic had a negative impact on the market.

Portland, OR, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global opto semiconductors market generated $43.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $130.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF - 219 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31780

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$43.6 billion

Market Size in 2031

$130.7 billion

CAGR

11.8%

No. of Pages in Report

219

Segments Covered

Type, Application, and Region

Drivers

Increase in the standard of living

Surge in the use of optoelectronic devices in communications and data storage applications

Opportunities

Advancement of the electronic sector and laser-powered 3D display technology

Increase in the demand for smart consumer electronics

Restrains

Heating and energy loss in devices

COVID-19 Scenario:

  • The opto semiconductors market experienced a negative impact on the market. Owing to the stringent regulatory restrictions imposed by the governments of various countries, there was a delay or cancellation of various projects, which in turn adversely impacted the growth of the market.

  • In addition, lack of skilled workforce availability and shortage of essential raw materials required for the manufacturing of opto semiconductors due to ban on import and export of items further aggravated the impact on the market.

  • These supply chain challenges consequently reduced the demand for consumer electronics during the pandemic. These restrictions were imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global opto semiconductors market based on type, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31780

Based on type, the LED segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The laser diode segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.37% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the industrial segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The residential segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Europe region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.46% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global opto semiconductors market report include OSRAM, Littelfuse, Inc., ROHM Semiconductor, TT Electronics plc, IPG Photonics Corporation, JENOPTIK, Fairchild Semiconductor International, Avago Corp, Broadcom Inc., Coherent, Inc., Epistar Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Ushio America, Inc., Sharp Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LITE-ON Technology Corporation.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Opto Semiconductors Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/31780?reqfor=covid     

The report analyzes these key players in the global opto semiconductors market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Opto semiconductors market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Opto semiconductors market opportunities.

  • Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • An in-depth analysis of the opto semiconductors market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global opto semiconductors market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Opto Semiconductors Market Key Segments:
By Type:

  • Optocouplers

  • LED

  • Image Sensor

  • Infrared Component

  • Laser Diode

By Application:

  • Residential and Commercial

  • Industrial

    • Industrial

      • Automotive

      • Consumer Electronics

      • Telecommunication

      • Healthcare

      • Energy and Power

      • Others

By Region:

  • North America  (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

  • Europe  (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific  (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • LAMEA  (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report titles for your reference, considering Impact of COVID-19 over this market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market”.

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

Semiconductor Packaging Market By Type (Flip-Chip, Embedded Die, Fan-In WLP, and Fan-Out WLP), Packaging Material (Organic Substrate, Bonding Wire, Leadframe, Ceramic Package, Die Attach Material, and Others), Wafer Material (Simple Semiconductor (Silicon (Si) and Germanium (Ge)) and Compound Semiconductor (III-V (Gallium Arsenide (GaAs), Indium Phosphide (InP), Gallium Nitride (GaN), Gallium Phosphide (GaP), and Others), II-VI (Zinc Sulfide (ZnS) and Zinc Selenide (ZnSe)), and IV-IV (Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Silicon-Germanium (SiGe)), and Technology (Grid Array, Small Outline Package, Flat No-Leads Packages (Dual-flat no-leads (DFN) and Quad-flat no-leads (QFN)), Dual In-Line Package (Plastic Dual Inline Package (PDIP) and Ceramic Dual Inline Package (CDIP)), and Others), and Industry Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030
Semiconductor Wafer Market By Wafer Size (6 Inch, 8 Inch, 12 Inch, and Others), Technology (Wafer Bumping, Packaging & Assembly, Testing & Inspection, and Others), Product Type (Memory, Processor, Analog, and Others), and End Use (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Telecommunication, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030
Semiconductor Rectifiers Market By Product Type (Single Phase and Three Phase), and Industry Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Power & Utility, IT & Telecom, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027
Compound Semiconductor Market By Type (III-V Compound Semiconductors, II-VI Compound Semiconductors, Sapphire, IV-IV Compound Semiconductors, and Others), Deposition Technology (Chemical Vapor Deposition, Molecular Beam Epitaxy, Hydride Vapor Phase Epitaxy, Ammonothermal, Liquid Phase Epitaxy, Atomic Layer Deposition, and Others), Product (Power Semiconductor, Transistors, Integrated Circuits, Diodes & Rectifiers, and Others), and Application (IT & Telecom, Industrial and Energy & Power, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, and Healthcare): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |


