Opto Semiconductors Market Projected to Reach $130.7 Billion By 2031: Allied Market Research

Significant surge in the use of optoelectronic devices in communications and data storage applications, increase in the demand for smart consumer electronics, prevalence of next-generation technologies, and advancement of the electronic sector and laser-powered 3D display technology are expected to drive the growth of the global opto semiconductors market. Delay or cancellation of projects due to lockdown, reduction in workforce, and other supply chain challenges during the pandemic had a negative impact on the market.

Portland, OR, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global opto semiconductors market generated $43.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $130.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $43.6 billion Market Size in 2031 $130.7 billion CAGR 11.8% No. of Pages in Report 219 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers Increase in the standard of living Surge in the use of optoelectronic devices in communications and data storage applications Opportunities Advancement of the electronic sector and laser-powered 3D display technology Increase in the demand for smart consumer electronics Restrains Heating and energy loss in devices

COVID-19 Scenario:

The opto semiconductors market experienced a negative impact on the market. Owing to the stringent regulatory restrictions imposed by the governments of various countries, there was a delay or cancellation of various projects, which in turn adversely impacted the growth of the market.

In addition, lack of skilled workforce availability and shortage of essential raw materials required for the manufacturing of opto semiconductors due to ban on import and export of items further aggravated the impact on the market.

These supply chain challenges consequently reduced the demand for consumer electronics during the pandemic. These restrictions were imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global opto semiconductors market based on type, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the LED segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The laser diode segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.37% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the industrial segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The residential segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Europe region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.46% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global opto semiconductors market report include OSRAM, Littelfuse, Inc., ROHM Semiconductor, TT Electronics plc, IPG Photonics Corporation, JENOPTIK, Fairchild Semiconductor International, Avago Corp, Broadcom Inc., Coherent, Inc., Epistar Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Ushio America, Inc., Sharp Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LITE-ON Technology Corporation.

The report analyzes these key players in the global opto semiconductors market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Opto semiconductors market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Opto semiconductors market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

An in-depth analysis of the opto semiconductors market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global opto semiconductors market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Opto Semiconductors Market Key Segments:

By Type:

Optocouplers

LED

Image Sensor

Infrared Component

Laser Diode

By Application:

Residential and Commercial

Industrial Industrial Automotive Consumer Electronics Telecommunication Healthcare Energy and Power Others



By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

