Optoelectronics Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the optoelectronics market are General Electric Company, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Omnivision Technologies Inc., Sony Corporation, Cree Inc., Sharp Corp., Rohm Co. Ltd.

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Optoelectronics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316483/?utm_source=GNW
, Renesas, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Osram Licht AG, ON Semiconductor, TT Electronics, Broadcom, Texas Instruments, Micropac Industries, Avago Technologies, Fujitsu, Oplink Communications LLC, Broadex Technologies, Finisar, Oclaro Inc., Toshiba Corp., Accelink Technologies, NeoPhotonics, BetaLED, Browave, and Philips.

The global optoelectronics market grew from $6.15 billion in 2022 to $7.42 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The optoelectronics market is expected to grow to $14.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.4%.

The optoelectronics market includes revenues earned by entities by providing optoelectronics solutions testing of Laser, LED and LED clusters, photo diode / transistor, opto coupler, and fiber optical cables to analysing wavelength, optical power, optical attenuation, and luminous Flu to offer sourcing, detection, and control of light in electronic devices and systems.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The optoelectronics are concerned with the application of the electronic device to detect, source, and control light.It holds a design to study electronic and hardware devices which transform electricity into photon signals for medical equipment, telecommunication, and general science.

Optoelectronics is majorly used in hospitals and telecommunication such as X-ray machines, and fiber optic technology.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the optoelectronics market in 2022.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the optoelectronics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The main types of optoelectronics are led, laser diode, image sensors, optocouplers, photovoltaic cells, other components.Optoelectronics are used in Light-emitting diode (LED) devices like indication lights, computer components, medical devices, watches, instrument panels, switches, fiber-optic communication, consumer electronics, household appliances, traffic signals, and automobile brake lights.

The different materials include gallium nitride, gallium arsenide, gallium phosphide, silicon germanium, silicon carbide, indium phosphide and are used by automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, information technology, healthcare, residential and commercial, industrial, other end users.

The increasing demand for the increasing sales of luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles modes is expected to propel the growth of the optoelectronics market.Luxury vehicles refer to the vehicles that provide comfort, luxury, and quality.

The motivation to improvise the safety and lighting of the vehicles and continuous focus on the RandD activities will lead to the growth of optoelectronics in luxury vehicles and optoelectronics are used in new cars to automate the vehicle functions such as brake lights and headlights, as a result increasing sales of luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles increases the demand for optoelectronics market. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), a national body representing automobile dealers of India, in December 2021, retail luxury car sales increased by 19.7% due to the growth of high inventory and dealerships with the OEMs. Therefore, the increasing sales of luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles drive the optoelectronics market.

Strategic partnerships are shaping the optoelectronics market.Many companies operating in optoelectronics are undergoing partnerships to meet customer demands.

For instance, in the year 2021, Global Foundries, a semiconductor manufacturing company has improved and continued its strategic partnership with Raytheon a commercial electronics manufacturing company to develop a new gallium nitride on silicon.

In March 2021, Largan Precision Co. Ltd., a Taiwan-based company acquired Ability Optoelectronics Technology company in China with a deal amount of 20 million shares. This acquisition is expected to deliver a 15.2 percent of stake in its smaller rival and largen to be filling in the Taiwan stock exchange by buying 21.08 million dollars’ worth of shares. Ability Optoelectronics Technology, a Taiwan-based manufacturer of optoelectronics such as lens, filters, scanners, and digital still camera.

The countries covered in the optoelectronics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The optoelectronics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides optoelectronics market statistics, including optoelectronics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a optoelectronics market share, detailed optoelectronics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the optoelectronics industry. This optoelectronics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
