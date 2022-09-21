U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,874.53
    +18.60 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,855.03
    +148.80 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,451.23
    +26.18 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,787.50
    -25.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.75
    +1.81 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.20
    +11.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    +0.40 (+2.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9906
    -0.0066 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5500
    -0.0210 (-0.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1337
    -0.0043 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9810
    +0.2780 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,282.01
    +329.12 (+1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.14
    +5.27 (+1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.86
    +44.20 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Optoelectronics Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 13.12 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 13.95% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

0
·5 min read

The increased demand for the sales of luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles, improving global economic conditions have pushed the Optoelectronics Market to new heights.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Optoelectronics Market" By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle), By Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle), By Application (Backlight Control, Convenience And Climate, Lighting, Position Sensors), and By Geography.

Verified Market Research Logo
Verified Market Research Logo

According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the Optoelectronics Market size was valued at USD 4.66 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.12 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 13.95% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=9582

Browse in-depth TOC on "Optoelectronics Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Key Developments

Mergers and Acquisitions

  • In May 2018, OSRAM Licht has added to its expertise in semiconductor-based optical security technology by acquiring Vixar.

Product Launches and Product Expansions

  • In March 2018, Expanding on its industry-leading gallium nitride (GaN) power portfolio, Texas Instruments announced two high-speed GaN field-effect transistor (FET) drivers to create more efficient, higher-performing designs in speed-critical applications such as light detection and ranging (LIDAR) and 5G radio-frequency (RF) envelope tracking.

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

  • In April 2018, the lighting and electronics expert HELLA expanded its presence on the Chinese market by launching a new joint venture dealing in electronic components with the company Beijing HAINACHUAN Automotive Parts (China), which is part of the BAIC automotive group.

Global Optoelectronics Market Overview

Optoelectronics is the term for electrical devices that source, detect, and regulate light. The study and use of electrical systems and devices that source, detect, and control light are topics covered in the field of optoelectronics, which is a subfield of physics. The research relates to creating, producing, and researching electrical hardware equipment, such as fiber optic technologies and X-ray machines. Electricity is transformed into photons in these devices for a variety of uses, including telecommunication and medical imaging, among others.

The increased demand for the sales of luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles have pushed the Optoelectronics Market to new heights. Consumers' general lifestyle has changed as the global economy improves. Consumer needs have altered in keeping with new lifestyles, resulting in a shift in their tastes as disposable income has increased. This has boosted global sales of luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles. The primary highlights of the luxury car class include optoelectronic equipment such as LED lights, OLED and LED displays, and ambient lighting. These devices improve the vehicle's comfort and convenience. They not only improve visibility, but also create a pleasant ambience in the cabin, reducing driver tiredness and increasing vehicle safety. The Global Optoelectronics Market is being driven by this. Additionally, a rise in global demand is attributable to increased awareness of automobile safety.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Broadcom, Grupo Antolin, Hella, Koito Manufacturing, Koninklijke Philips, Magneti Marelli, Osram, Renesas, Stanley Electric, Vishay.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Optoelectronics Market On the basis of Vehicle Type, Electric Vehicle Type, Application, and Geography.

  • Optoelectronics Market, by Vehicle Type

  • Optoelectronics Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

  • Optoelectronics Market, by Application

  • Optoelectronics Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Nano Batteries Market By Product Type (Large Format Modules, Customized Batteries), By Distribution Channel (Medical, Consumer Electronics), By Geography, And Forecast

Wireless Power Transmission Market By Type (Devices With Battery, Devices Without Battery), By Technology (Near-Field Technology, Far-Field Technology), By Transmission Range (Short, Medium, Long), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Defense), By Geography, And Forecast

Automotive Electronic Parking Brake Market By Type (Electric-hydraulic Caliper System, Cable-pull System), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), By Geography, And Forecast

Optoelectronics Diffuser Market By Type (Holographic, White Diffusing Glass, Ground Glass), By Application (Illumination, Medical Industry, Auto Industry), By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centers) By Geography, And Forecast

Top Electric And Electronic Fuses Companies safeguarding people from hazardous scenarios

Visualize Optoelectronics Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us 
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes 
Verified Market Research® 
US: +1 (650)-781-4080 
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optoelectronics-market-is-expected-to-generate-a-revenue-of-usd-13-12-billion-by-2028--globally-at-13-95-cagr-verified-market-research-301629463.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.

  • S&P 500 History Points to a Sharp Bounce After Fed Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- For equity investors sunk in gloom, the interest rate rise expected from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday may actually yield some relief.Most Read from BloombergPutin Mobilizes More Troops, Wields Ukraine Nuclear ThreatHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation FightUS stock mark

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says Stagflation Is Coming; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The ‘70s are coming back in a big way, and while that’s not so bad in fashion or in music, it’s safe to say that no one really wants that ‘70s economy back. That was the decade that brought stagflation, a nasty mix of high inflation, increasing unemployment, and stagnant job growth. Economists had long thought that combo impossible, but the economic mismanagement of the Carter Administration proved them wrong. At least one top economist, Mohamed El-Erian from Allianz, sees a stagflationary perio

  • Is Trending Stock Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NVAX) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) 4.1% loss last week hit both individual investors who own 36% as well as institutions

    Every investor in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Warren Buffett Is Sitting On $168 Billion In Unrealized Gains From These 4 Stocks

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells a stock, the investing community wisely pays close attention. Since taking the reins in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate gain of 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. While there are a lot of factors that have played a role in Warren Buffett's success, including his love of cyclical companies and dividend stocks, it's his patience that's proven most important.

  • Why Shares of Bluebird Bio Jumped 15.7% on Tuesday

    Shares of Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) jumped 15.7% on Tuesday. The stock closed at $5.93 on Monday, then opened at $5.81 on Tuesday before rising to a high of $6.97. The stock fell a little at the close to $6.86.

  • Is Netflix Stock About to Soar?

    Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) stock might be pushing its way back into Wall Street's good graces. Wall Street pros are also issuing bullish outlooks around its move into advertising. The clearest signal about an end to Netflix's 2022 stock price slump came in its mid-July earnings update.

  • At US$42.58, Is It Time To Put Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) On Your Watch List?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Cisco Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSCO ). The company's stock saw...

  • Ford Stock Just Got Hammered: Buy the Dip?

    The Detroit automaker's shares sank by a double-digit percentage Tuesday after management said parts shortages would hurt its third-quarter results.

  • Jim Cramer Is Monitoring These 10 Stocks for Market Recovery

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer is monitoring for market recovery. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Cramer portfolio, go directly to Jim Cramer Is Monitoring These 5 Stocks for Market Recovery. The stock market had rallied in the past few weeks on the back […]

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    It's clear today that Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) business is going through more than just a modest growth hangover period following pandemic-related demand surges in 2020 and 2021. The e-commerce platform is shaking up its management team, projecting bigger losses ahead, and posting weaker engagement metrics. Shopify is a much stronger business than it was just a few years ago.

  • Micron stock downgraded amid ‘steepening price declines’

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh is concerned about memory demand and its impact on pricing, trends that he thinks could weigh on shares of Micron Technology Inc. and Western Digital Corp.

  • 4 reasons you should buy energy stocks right now if you are a long-term investor

    The energy sector of the S&P 500 combines low prices with lofty dividend yields supported by high free cash flow.

  • Dow Jones Rises Ahead Of Fed Decision, Powell Comments

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and Fed chief Powell's press conference.

  • Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged nose biting incident

    Beyond Meat has suspended its Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey after he was arrested this past weekend for allegedly biting a man’s nose.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    What’s going on in the markets lately? Since the start of this year, we’ve seen a prolonged bearish trend, and now a cycle of high volatility. Investors can be forgiven for feeling some confusion, or even some whiplash, in trying to follow the rapid ups and downs of recent weeks. One important fact does stand out, however. Over the past three months, since mid-June, we’ve see rallies and dips – but the markets have not seriously challenged that mid-June low point. Examining the situation from re

  • Is GameStop's Big Bet on NFTs Going Bust?

    GameStop's (NYSE: GME) current turnaround strategy is still pretty opaque to investors, but what we have seen has been primarily centered on non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, the digital ledger technology that imparts an ownership or usage right to a digital asset. In May, the video game retailer launched GameStop Wallet, a self-custodial Ethereum wallet that a user controls and can access without leaving their browser, following that up in July with an NFT marketplace where tokens can be bought and sold. It remains a mystery exactly how GameStop will survive, let alone thrive, in a video game industry increasingly transitioning to digital and downloaded gameplay.