Optogenetics Market will Register 15.82% YOY Growth in 2022 | 38% Growth to Originate from North America| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·7 min read

NEW YORK, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market analysis report "Optogenetics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 15.82% in 2022, at a CAGR of 16.39% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (type I and type II) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Optogenetics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The optogenetics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and the development of innovative systems to compete in the market. Market vendors are focusing more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Companies are launching innovative products to beat the stiff competition in the market. For instance, Bruker Corp, a US-based healthcare company offers solutions for optogenetics using a laser that triggers any opsin without crosstalk with a complete spectrum of laser wavelengths, under the brand name of Bruker.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Addgene

  • AHF analysentechnik AG

  • Axion BioSystems Inc.

  • Bruker Corp.

  • Coherent Inc.

  • DIGITAL LIGHT INNOVATIONS

  • Doric Lenses

  • GenSight Biologics S.A.

  • HUBNER GmbH and Co. KG

  • Inscopix Inc.

  • Judges Scientific plc

  • Laserglow Technologies

  • Neurolux

  • Noldus Information Technology BV

  • Novanta Inc.

  • Plexon Inc.

  • Prizmatix Ltd.

  • RPMC Lasers Inc.

  • Shanghai Laser and Optics Century Co. Ltd.

  • The Jackson Laboratory

  • Thorlabs Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of the optogenetics market. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for optogenetics in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Rest of World (ROW). The significant increase in the demand for light therapy treatment for chronic pain in the countries such as the US will facilitate the optogenetics market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Furthermore, countries such as Germany are expected to emerge as prominent economies for the market's growth during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions.

Key Segment Analysis

The type I segment held the largest optogenetics market share in 2021. The growth is attributed to the high demand for type I opsins as they (like channelrhodopsin, halorhodopsin, and archaerhodopsin) are used in optogenetics to switch on or off neuronal activity. Type I opsins are preferred if the neuronal activity should be modulated at a higher frequency because they respond faster than type II opsins.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Driver & Challenge:

The global optogenetics market growth is driven by its ability to treat depression, which was the most common life-threatening mental disorder in 2021. Common antidepressants are very effective in a few patients and show the side effects in noradrenergic and serotonin neurotransmission in some people with 28% efficacy. Nearly 30%-40% of the people are resistant to treatment for depression but can be treated with optogenetics. Optogenetics detects the basolateral amygdala neuron or their extension into the central amygdala circuits to reveal the characteristics of anxiety. Thus, the increased prevalence of depression and clinical trials for optogenetics to cure depression will support market growth in the forecast period.

The lack of standardization is one of the primary factors likely to hinder the market's growth during the forecast period. A proper standard is to be used to translate optogenetics from a tool for the investigation of model organisms to a therapeutic for the treatment of human diseases. Moreover, in proper standardization, the process becomes too costly and also requires a high level of skill, which will limit the market growth in the coming years.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the optogenetics market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Genomics Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Genetic Testing Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Optogenetics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.39%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 676.56 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

15.82

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Addgene, AHF analysentechnik AG, Axion BioSystems Inc., Bruker Corp., Coherent Inc., DIGITAL LIGHT INNOVATIONS, Doric Lenses, GenSight Biologics S.A., HUBNER GmbH and Co. KG, Inscopix Inc., Judges Scientific plc, Laserglow Technologies, Neurolux, Noldus Information Technology BV, Novanta Inc., Plexon Inc., Prizmatix Ltd., RPMC Lasers Inc., Shanghai Laser and Optics Century Co. Ltd., The Jackson Laboratory, and Thorlabs Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

  • Market overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Type I - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Type II - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Impact of drivers and challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

  • Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Bruker Corp.

  • Coherent Inc.

  • GenSight Biologics S.A.

  • HUBNER GmbH and Co. KG

  • Judges Scientific plc

  • Laserglow Technologies

  • Noldus Information Technology BV

  • Shanghai Laser and Optics Century Co. Ltd.

  • The Jackson Laboratory

  • Thorlabs Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optogenetics-market-will-register-15-82-yoy-growth-in-2022--38-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-17-000-technavio-reports-301498126.html

SOURCE Technavio

