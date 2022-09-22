Optoma appoints Brian Hung as Head of East Asia sales, effective September 1, 2022
SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in display technology, Optoma combines cutting-edge design and engineering to deliver extraordinary experiences designed to engage and connect audiences. And become the global 4K NO.1 brand. Moreover, Optoma has been focusing on the Korean market for 20 years. In the future, Optoma will reconstruct business development, brand image, and product after-sales service (ASP) integration.
With Optoma's technical and creative leadership, we believe Optoma will create even more stunning picture quality, innovative features and connectivity in Korea.
Brian Hung, head of East Asia Sales, Optoma Asia, is responsible for South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan markets, and will lead the team to accelerate Korean overall business development and strategy making. Meanwhile, Optoma's wide range of product portfolios will correspond to the needs of multiple vertical markets.
Optoma Korea sales team (Org.)
EN Name
Description
Brian Hung
Head of East Asia sales
Anderson Chen
Area Sales Marketing Manager
James Jang
Area Business Development Manager
From now on, Optoma has a new picture expected in the Korean market. Woomi Innovation, YT Commerce, and Mima International, respectively, are in charge of Optoma business in Korea officially " In a way, Optoma Asia all sets to now, we believe Optoma will have a place in the Korean market and even back to 4K NO.1 in Korea. " Brian Hung mentioned.
Optoma Korea key account
EN Name
Description
Phone number
Woomi Innovation Co., Ltd.
Distributor
02-3443-0004
YT Commerce Co.,Ltd.
Distributor
02-2101-0264
Mima International Co., Ltd.
Distributor
02-2205-0900
SOURCE OPTOMA CORPORATION