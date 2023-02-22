Optometry software market size in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 6.68% by 2027; Hospitals segment to account for maximum market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Optometry Software Market in Europe by End-user, and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 291.95 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 6.68%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 631.12 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Know about the scope of the report Download A PDF Report Sample

Regional Analysis

By end-users, the optometry software market in Europe is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes, and others. The hospitals segment was valued at USD 395.33 million in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021. The segment is driven by the growing adoption of EHR systems in hospitals.

Company Profiles

The optometry software market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

DoctorConnect - The company offers optometry software namely, DoctorConnect.

DrChrono Inc. - The company offers optometry software namely, DrChrono RCM.

Evolutio Care Innovations Ltd. - The company offers optometry software namely, Evonnect Optometry.

First Insight Corp. - The company offers optometry software namely, MaximEyes.com.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing ophthalmology market, the increasing prevalence of eye disorders, and the benefits associated with optometry software. However, complexities associated with integration are hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By type, the market is segmented into cloud-based and web-based. The cloud-based segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this optometry software market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the optometry software market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across Europe.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of optometry software market vendors.

Optometry Software Market in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 144 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 291.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.91 Key countries Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accra Solutions Inc., Avebury Computing Ltd., DoctorConnect, DrChrono Inc., Evolutio Care Innovations Ltd., First Insight Corp., Generation.NET Ltd., iTRUST, LiquidEHR Inc., Ocuco Ltd., OD Link, OD Online, Optinet Ltd., Optisoft Ltd., Optix Software Ltd., Smart Optometry Ltd., Thomson Software Solutions, Vision Plus PMS Ltd., XEYEX Ltd., and Yocale Network Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Optometry software market in Europe 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-users Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Nursing homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Web-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Accra Solutions Inc.

12.4 Avebury Computing Ltd.

12.5 DoctorConnect

12.6 DrChrono Inc.

12.7 Evolutio Care Innovations Ltd.

12.8 First Insight Corp.

12.9 Generation.NET Ltd.

12.10 iTRUST

12.11 LiquidEHR Inc.

12.12 OD Link

12.13 OD Online

12.14 Optix Software Ltd.

12.15 Thomson Software Solutions

12.16 Vision Plus PMS Ltd.

12.17 Yocale Network Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

