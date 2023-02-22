Optometry software market size in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 6.68% by 2027; Hospitals segment to account for maximum market growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Optometry Software Market in Europe by End-user, and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 291.95 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 6.68%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 631.12 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Know about the scope of the report Download A PDF Report Sample
Regional Analysis
By end-users, the optometry software market in Europe is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes, and others. The hospitals segment was valued at USD 395.33 million in 2017 and continued to grow by 2021. The segment is driven by the growing adoption of EHR systems in hospitals. Get detailed insights into the growth contribution of all business segments. Buy the report
Company Profiles
The optometry software market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
DoctorConnect - The company offers optometry software namely, DoctorConnect.
DrChrono Inc. - The company offers optometry software namely, DrChrono RCM.
Evolutio Care Innovations Ltd. - The company offers optometry software namely, Evonnect Optometry.
First Insight Corp. - The company offers optometry software namely, MaximEyes.com.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the growing ophthalmology market, the increasing prevalence of eye disorders, and the benefits associated with optometry software. However, complexities associated with integration are hindering the market growth.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Get highlights on the market study, Request a Sample
Market Segmentation
By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, nursing homes, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
By type, the market is segmented into cloud-based and web-based. The cloud-based segment held the largest share of the market in 2022.
Related Reports:
The optometry software market in North America is estimated to grow/decline at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 526.96 million. The increasing prevalence of ophthalmic diseases is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the rising medical data privacy concerns may impede the market growth.
The cerebral and tissue oximetry devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 73.7 million. The growing use of cerebral and tissue oximetry devices in cardiac surgical procedures is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of cerebral and tissue oximetry devices may impede the market growth.
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights
What are the key data covered in this optometry software market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period.
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the optometry software market and its contribution to the parent market.
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
Growth of the market across Europe.
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of optometry software market vendors.
Optometry Software Market in Europe Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
144
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.68%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 291.95 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
5.91
Key countries
Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Accra Solutions Inc., Avebury Computing Ltd., DoctorConnect, DrChrono Inc., Evolutio Care Innovations Ltd., First Insight Corp., Generation.NET Ltd., iTRUST, LiquidEHR Inc., Ocuco Ltd., OD Link, OD Online, Optinet Ltd., Optisoft Ltd., Optix Software Ltd., Smart Optometry Ltd., Thomson Software Solutions, Vision Plus PMS Ltd., XEYEX Ltd., and Yocale Network Corp.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Optometry software market in Europe 2017 - 2021
4.2 End-users Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Nursing homes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Web-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Accra Solutions Inc.
12.4 Avebury Computing Ltd.
12.5 DoctorConnect
12.6 DrChrono Inc.
12.7 Evolutio Care Innovations Ltd.
12.8 First Insight Corp.
12.9 Generation.NET Ltd.
12.10 iTRUST
12.11 LiquidEHR Inc.
12.12 OD Link
12.13 OD Online
12.14 Optix Software Ltd.
12.15 Thomson Software Solutions
12.16 Vision Plus PMS Ltd.
12.17 Yocale Network Corp.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optometry-software-market-size-in-europe-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-68-by-2027-hospitals-segment-to-account-for-maximum-market-growth---technavio-301750709.html
SOURCE Technavio