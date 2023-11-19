Optus CEO Quits After Nationwide Outage Cripples Australia

(Bloomberg) -- Optus Chief Executive Officer Kelly Bayer Rosmarin stepped down after the Australian telecommunications company suffered a crippling nationwide outage.

“My resignation is in the best interest of Optus moving forward,” Bayer Rosmarin said in a statement Monday.

Read More: Optus Boss Dodges Questions Over Job After Australia-Wide Outage

The Nov. 8 outage struck Optus, which is owned by Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., little more than a year after it was hit by a major cyberattack.

