OPTX Experiences Rush of New Partnership with Rush Street Gaming

·2 min read

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OPTX, a Las Vegas-based tech company focused on bringing all of a casino's data sources into a single platform and transforming it into real-time insights and action for casino operators, is proud to announce a three-year partnership with Rush Street Gaming and its five land-based casinos.

(PRNewsfoto/OPTX)
(PRNewsfoto/OPTX)

"We were seeking a player development solution that contained advanced operational functionality for hosts and managers yet was simple to install and easy to use," said Tim Drehkoff, CEO of Rush Street Gaming. "The OPTX platform is exactly what we were looking for and will equip our host teams with an efficient new resource to best serve our guests."

The OPTX modules to be used by Rush Street include Player Development, Player Development AI, and Connect. These products increase host team productivity, improve player loyalty, and streamline communications between team members and guests.

OPTX co-CEO, Brooke Fiumara, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership with the team at Rush Street Gaming stating, "This is the epitome of our mission: revolutionizing what data can do with teams that are leaders in their fields." Fiumara continued to say, "Rush Street Gaming's selection of the OPTX platform for player development demonstrates OPTX 's position as the market-leading solution for casino operators, and we are proud of how our product continues to prove its dynamic features and functionality increase productivity and profitability for enterprise operations and small properties alike."

For more information about OPTX or to schedule a demo, go to www.OPTX.com.

ABOUT OPTX:

OPTX was founded in mid-2019 by former casino executives that believe only through the union of operations, people and technology can impactful results be achieved. The OPTX solution is designed from the ground up to simplify complex processes and improve operational efficiency. As an enterprise technology solution for casino operators, OPTX gathers meaningful player data from multiple source systems, cleanses it and then presents it in an understandably clear way. For more information about OPTX go to www.OPTX.com.

ABOUT RUSH STREET GAMING:

Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates have developed and operate Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, Pa.; Philadelphia, Pa.; Des Plaines, Ill. (Chicago area); and Schenectady, N.Y. Rivers Casino Portsmouth is actively under construction in Virginia. By placing an emphasis on superior design and outstanding customer service, Rush Street Gaming has become one of the leading casino developers in the United States. Rush Street's casinos employ approximately 5,000 Team Members and generate more than $1.7 billion in annual gaming revenues. For more information, visit www.rushstreetgaming.com.

Cision
Cision

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optx-experiences-rush-of-new-partnership-with-rush-street-gaming-301699806.html

SOURCE OPTX

