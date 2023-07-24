Opulent Fort Myers waterfront mansion fetches near-record price of $8.95 million

Aerial view of estate in Fort Myers that fetched a near-record price.

An opulent waterfront mansion has fetched a near-record price in Fort Myers.

The not-so-humble abode sold for $8.95 million. It's the highest price paid for a home in the city since 2007.

That's according to research dug up by the seller's agent Cindy Cyrus, a broker-associate with Compass Florida LLC.

"Everybody is super jealous of me," she said.

Asked why the home brought such a premium price, Cyrus had no shortage of answers. First off, she said, there's nothing like the ultra-luxury estate in Fort Myers.

In the listing, she described the property as the "epitome of luxury living," and a "yachter's paradise."

In a word, Cyrus said it's "fantastic," inside and out.

"It's a gem for Fort Myers," she added.

Estate 'made for outdoor entertainment'

Located at 103 Montrose Drive, in the Deep Lagoon Estates, the contemporary, custom-built home overlooks the lagoon, offering direct access to the Gulf of Mexico. Sitting on a half-acre plot, it stretches 6,200 square feet under air, and 14,000 square feet in total, with the inclusion of an expansive outdoor living area.

"This house was made for outdoor entertainment," Cyrus said.

Outdoors, there's a "mega entertainment deck," along with a pool, spa, party room and state-of-the-art sound and lighting system, which alone cost $1.5 million, Cyrus shared.

There's a 271-foot wrap-around deck, along the water's edge, with two floating docks and a boat lift, sitting in an idle speed zone.

Indoors, there's plenty to boast about too. In the listing, Cyrus noted the "luminous open living areas" and "20-foot soaring ceilings." Other features include a spacious great room, a chef's kitchen, a glass wine room and an eight-car garage.

Photo of Fort Myers estate that sold for a near-record price.

Built by locally based Aubuchon Homes in 2018, the estate has four bedrooms, plus a den, and five bathrooms, including a half-sized one.

The selling price equated to $1,443 per square foot.

Cyrus shared very little about the seller, or buyers, honoring their requests for privacy.

The seller, she said, is "going on to new endeavors," and the buyers are local.

Record price set during housing bubble

The property sold less than six months after it hit the market, but for less than the asking price of $10.9 million, which would have beat the record price, set during the last housing bubble.

In 2007, a home at 6821 Danah Court, in the Deep Water yachting community of Palmetto Point, sold for a record $10 million. It has changed hands several times since then – at a much lower price, however, most recently going for $3.8 million in 2021.

After the housing bubble burst, "prices never came back," Cyrus acknowledged.

Screen shot of research

While she described Fort Myers as a challenging market for $10 million-plus homes, Cyrus shared she's just picked up a new listing priced at $17.95 million.

Located at 1240-1248 Coconut Drive, the home overlooks the Old Fort Myers riverfront. Sitting on more than 2 acres of prime waterfront property, it's described as an "unparalleled Palladian-inspired luxury grand estate."

Stretching more than 13,000 square feet under air, it has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, including a separate guest house. Other stand-out features include a motor court with nine parking spaces, a large exotic botanical garden, and private, gated access.

The trophy property on the Caloosahatchee River hit the market for north of $25 million in 2016, creating a buzz, but it didn't find a buyer with an acceptable offer. It last sold for $2.75 million in 2008, following a market crash.

This home at 1240-1248 Coconut Drive in Fort Myers is listed at $17.95 million.

In 2022, the property appraiser estimated the market value at about $7.8 million.

Agent credits success to 'good karma'

For Cyrus, who was born in Germany, high-end real estate is a focus – and a passion. Her clientele and listings are international.

Her sales include a castle and a fortress in Germany, mansions in Switzerland, untouched islands in the Pacific, and unique properties throughout Asia. In the United States, she ranks as one of "America’s Best," placing her among the top 1.5% of the industry’s professionals in the country.

Asked about her success, Cyrus said she's honest and hard-working, and a good people person.

"There is a magnet in me, with good energy. I have really good karma with me," she said.

