U.S. markets close in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,018.36
    -92.05 (-2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,780.15
    -601.19 (-1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,898.18
    -368.23 (-3.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,856.56
    -49.52 (-2.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.19
    +0.41 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.20
    -22.40 (-1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    19.72
    -0.14 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0041
    -0.0080 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4240
    +0.0620 (+1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1576
    -0.0105 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0350
    +1.2350 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,373.35
    -963.50 (-4.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.17
    -22.52 (-4.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,412.46
    -60.57 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Opus Security emerges from stealth to help tackle cloud security threats

Kyle Wiggers
·4 min read

Opus Security, a cloud security orchestration and remediation platform, today emerged from stealth with $10 million in seed funding led by YL Ventures, with participation from Tiger Global and angel investors. CEO Meny Har tells TechCrunch that the proceeds will be put toward launching Opus' platform in general availability, expanding the startup's footprint in the U.S. and product R&D.

It's Har's assertion that cloud security teams rely heavily on manual processes to resolve security incidents, which isn't scalable. He's not an unbiased source, exactly. But to his point, a survey commissioned by Orca Security found that 59% of security teams receive more than 500 alerts about public cloud security every day. In a separate poll from ISACA and HCL Technologies released last May, 61% of IT security professionals said their teams were understaffed.

"Today, in order to remediate the multiplying number of security findings, it has become necessary to include a wide array of teams and stakeholders within the organization in security processes critical for remediation," Har told TechCrunch in an email interview. "This complex collaboration -- with no streamlined orchestration process -- creates friction and time drainage as the teams fail to communicate clearly. This friction leads to a general lack of visibility into how well the organization is secure, how remediation processes are undertaken and what needs to be improved."

Har co-founded Opus with Or Gabay, with whom he worked at security orchestration startup Siemplify. Har was a member of the founding team at Siemplify, which was acquired by Google earlier this year.

"We witnessed firsthand the challenges security operations teams face when trying to analyze, prioritize and remediate security risks using cumbersome, distributed processes and various detection tools -- without oversight or management," Har said. "Opus’ vision is to empower security operations teams to see beyond alerts and threats and gain knowledge, capabilities and control to dramatically cut down the time to resolve them."

To this end, Opus draws on operational and technical data from existing cloud security tools to create a "connective tissue" between security operations teams and other enterprise departments. The attempts to orchestrate the response and remediation process with guidelines and playbooks, leveraging automation to resolve issues that commonly don't need human involvement -- and delivering key metrics along the way.

"Organizations today may choose to use a common ticketing platform such as ServiceNow or Jira and potentially add 'background' security automation platforms, used to craft processes manually to support the security operations and DevOps functions. Generic ticketing platforms may help with management but do little in terms of efficiency through automation," Har said. "With instant visibility and mapping of remediation ... Opus removes blind spots and provides security and business executives with immediate and tangible insights into the state of their risk."

That's a lot to promise -- especially in the face of competition like cloud security startups Wiz, Paladin Cloud and Laminar. But in an encouraging sign (potentially), Har says that Opus has seen early adoption among a "handful" of design partners, who are working to build out the platform ahead of a broad launch sometime in Q1 2023. In the lead-up to general availability, Opus plans to expand its headcount from 10 employees currently to 20 to 25 by the end of the year, according to Har.

"As organizations recover from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with looming budget and workforce cuts plaguing the industry, Opus is a tailored solution devised specifically with these external effects in mind," Har said. "Implementing Opus’ solution is simple, and as Opus drives automation within all remediation processes, it is the right fit for organizations striving to do more with less."

Like many other startups, Opus is benefiting from VC dollars that, despite the macroeconomic downturn, haven't stopped flowing in the cybersecurity sector. According to Momentum Cyber’s latest cybersecurity market review, investors poured $11.5 billion in total venture capital financing into cybersecurity startups in the first half of 2021, up from $4.7 billion during the same period a year earlier.

John Brennan, senior partner at YL Ventures, added in an emailed statement: "The proliferation of cloud-focused security solutions has dramatically raised organizational awareness to the scope of their risk surface. While visibility in the cloud has greatly improved, customers now express a need for a dedicated solution to address the drastically increasing number of alerts ... Meny and Or have leveraged their unique experience at Siemplify to build the industry’s first cloud-native
remediation orchestration and automation platform."

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum’s Merge Is Nearing. What It Means for Coinbase, Nvidia, and Other Stocks.

    The long-awaited upgrade to one of crypto's key networks will also be felt in the stock market, from trading platforms to chip makers.

  • Better Cybersecurity Stock: BlackBerry vs. CrowdStrike

    BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) represent two very different ways to invest in the cybersecurity market. BlackBerry reinvented itself as an enterprise-oriented cybersecurity company after retreating from the smartphone market. CrowdStrike has been disrupting traditional cybersecurity companies with its cloud-native Falcon platform.

  • This Semiconductor Giant Is Not Seeing a Slowdown in Growth

    Today's video focuses on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and its recently reported monthly revenue report for August 2022. While specific industries in the semiconductor market seem to be slowing down in growth, the manufacturing market continues to accelerate.

  • Here Are 10 of the Best New Features of iOS 16 for Your iPhone

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s that time of year again when your iPhone gets an upgrade, giving you a slew of new features to tinker with. Apple’s iOS 16 is available for download now for owners of the iPhone 8 and onwards. Apple says the new operating system offers “all-new personalization features, deeper intelligence, and more seamless ways to communicate and share.”Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm o

  • Oracle (ORCL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    It's now my pleasure to hand today's conference over to Oracle's senior vice president, Ken Bond. Additionally, a list of many customers who purchased Oracle Cloud Services or went live on Oracle Cloud recently will be available from the Investor Relations website. On our call today are chairman and chief technology officer, Larry Ellison; and CEO, Safra Catz.

  • 1 Green Flag for Verizon -- and 1 Red Flag

    The telecom giant has a massive subscriber base, but it's also carrying a big weight that could make it harder to keep up.

  • Chip tech startup SiFive launches products aimed at automotive market

    Silicon Valley startup SiFive Inc on Tuesday launched three new products aimed at the automotive market, which is emerging as one of the hottest areas for chip makers with electric and self-driving cars expected to boost the number of chips needed. The new chip designs launched are the E6-A series for digital control applications like steering, S7-A for so-called "safety islands" that act as a failsafe for other critical applications, and X280-A to manage data from image sensors and do machine learning work, including for autonomous driving. Before SiFive, Little helped build Qualcomm’s automotive business, and said both Qualcomm Inc and Nvidia Corp could be great customers and partners for SiFive.

  • Billionaire Philanthropist Robert F. Smith To Keynote HP's HBCU Tech Conference

    HP expands partnership with HBCUs by launching virtual conference with Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel and Microsoft

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As Investors Mull Margin Outlook?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • How To Choose the Least Expensive, Most Reliable 5G Network Before You Buy an iPhone 14

    The Apple iPhone 14, in all its iterations, is now available for pre-order, and wireless carriers are looking to get in on the action. AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon each announced that eligible...

  • Google closes $5.4B Mandiant acquisition

    Google has announced that its proposed $5.4 billion bid to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant is now complete. The internet giant revealed plans to acquire publicly traded Mandiant back in March, less than a year after Mandiant was spun out of its previous owner FireEye as part of a $1.2 billion deal with private equity firm Symphony Technology Group. Moving forward, Mandiant will operate under the auspices of Google Cloud, though the Mandiant brand will live on.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? $14 Billion Buyback Announced

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Apple iOS 16 is available now: What to know about latest software update for iPhone

    Apple launched iOS 16 on Monday, delivering a suite of new features to most iPhones. Here's what you need to know about it.

  • Aldi’s £25 dupe of the Apple AirPods are back in stock

    The wireless earphones have a similar design to Apple’s own

  • iOS 16 Is Here. The iPhone Update Brings a Screen Makeover, Message Editing and More.

    Apple finally lets you customize your lock screen with layouts, colors and fonts. Plus, new messaging tools improve everyday use.

  • iOS 16: What to do when you download new iPhone software update

    With a focus on personalisation, it changes the way you will use your iPhone, whether it is new or old. This year, the changes are relatively minor – and some of the biggest of them haven’t even arrived yet, or require the new iPhone 14. The number one change that arrives with iOS 16 is the ability to greatly customise the lock screen, and everything that comes with it.

  • Google reportedly won't make another Pixelbook laptop

    Google is killing its Pixelbook laptop, according to an internal memo reported by The Verge.

  • Say Goodbye to the Crash Test Dummy? Altair Survey Reveals Digital Twin Technology May Make Physical Prototyping Obsolete in the Next 4-6 Years

    Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), today released results from an independent, international survey, which confirms a surge in worldwide adoption of digital twin technology. The survey of more than 2,000 professionals gauged digital twin technology adoption and assessed how organizations – across all industries – are utilizing it, its business benefits, and environmental impact.

  • Tractor Giant John Deere Eyes 10% of Revenue from Software Fees

    Farming is perhaps the only industry where you could say every worker is out standing in their field. The world's largest farming equipment...

  • 25+ iOS 16-ready apps featuring Lock Screen widgets you can try today

    One of the major changes with today's launch of iOS 16 is the ability for users' to now personalize their Lock Screen with widgets, in addition to adding widgets to the Home Screen, which had rolled out in iOS 14. Whether you're looking to customize your overall iPhone theme or you have a more specific goal in mind -- like keeping up with your workouts or emails, for instance -- there are already quite a few apps going live today that can help you personalize your device's Lock Screen using widgets. The first two appear below the clock on the Lock Screen, while inline widgets sit as a line of text and/or symbols above.