U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,324.76
    -20.96 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,107.70
    -206.97 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,400.00
    -33.83 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.15
    -33.21 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.71
    -1.22 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.00
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.24 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1546
    -0.0055 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5170
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3070
    -0.1650 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,167.83
    +4,130.18 (+8.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.09
    +49.99 (+3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,992.14
    -84.96 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Opy USA And PatientNow Partner To Support Medical Practices Manage Growing Payment Needs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Opy To Deliver Streamlined Flexible Payment Plans To Over 2,500 Practices in the United States

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Buy now, Pay smarter.' company, Opy USA, Inc., (Opy), and its parent company Openpay Pty Ltd (ASX: OPY) (Openpay), today announced a multi-faceted partnership with PatientNow; a US-based practice-management company that supports doctors and specialists to manage their practice, patients, and marketing in one place. Opy will incorporate its highly differentiated, next-generation Buy Now, Pay Smarter product offering within the PatientNow platform through this partnership. Opy is an evolved Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service for consumers craving fair and affordable funding for meaningful and life-altering purchases.

(PRNewsfoto/Openpay)
(PRNewsfoto/Openpay)

Through this partnership, Opy's products will serve over 2,500 medical providers

The partnership will scale Opy's BNPL solution as it further broadens its footprint in the US healthcare market, delivering payment options to consumers when needing reliable financing the most. Through this partnership, Opy's products will serve over 2,500 medical providers, many of whom are in the medical industry's growing aesthetic/electives sector.

The Opy and PatientNow partnership will feature full-scale integration, enabling partner practices to enjoy an easy, streamlined process to Opy's flexible payment plans.

"PatientNow has been looking for a modern solution like Opy that brings fairness, transparency, and flexibility and will refer Opy BNPL products to its medical practice partners," said Brian Shniderman, Opy's US CEO and Global Chief Strategy Officer for Openpay. "This partnership aligns with our mission to bring fairness, transparency, and flexibility to merchants and consumers through our payment and credit solutions that give consumers the confidence to make critical purchases."

Opy will provide training to PatientNow staff, making them an extension of Opy's sales force and ensuring quality practice onboarding. In addition, Opy will gain access to healthcare and related sub-verticals through this partnership, such as elective surgery, where patients are undergoing life-changing procedures and looking for the most cost-effective way to pay for them without locking in deferred interest arrangements like traditional consumer loan offers.

"Opy's product is a perfect fit for larger healthcare treatment coverage instead of limiting both providers and patients alike to a single option," said Charles Layne, Chief Executive Officer and Director at PatientNow. "Opy's larger, longer, and customized plans created a powerful next-generation BNPL solution for those who need it the most."

"Partnering with PatientNow is extremely exciting for us not only within our early launch timeline, but they serve some of the fastest-growing segments in healthcare that are mutual interests of Opy," said Mike Kimbell, Senior Vice President and Head of US Healthcare at Opy. "Their product direction takes a modern and patient-centered approach, offering patients choice."

The partnership further expands Opy's objectives to launch and amass multiple wholesale merchant and distribution models with leading aggregators and Americanizing the Opy brand and platform, two vital initiatives completed in light of the company's imminent US launch.

For more information, www.opy.com.

About Openpay and Opy
Openpay Group Ltd (ASX: OPY) is a global, fast-growing, and highly differentiated provider of 'Buy now pay later' (BNPL) payment solutions. Through its platform, Openpay delivers the most flexible BNPL plans in the market, with longer terms - up to 24 months, and with higher limits - of up to $20,000. Openpay brings fairness, transparency, and flexibility to merchants and consumers alike, and focuses on industries where it can truly make a difference: Automotive, Healthcare, Home Improvement, Memberships, and Education. The company focuses on providing a greater range of payment solutions and has created a powerful next generation BNPL solution—Buy Now, Pay Smarter—that provides transparency and control to consumers when they need it most. Openpay's B2B offering, OpyPro, is a SaaS-based platform that enables companies to manage trade accounts end-to-end, including applications, credit checks, approvals, and account management all in one system. Openpay provides services to, payment processors, merchants, and their customers in Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and in the United States, where it operates under the brand name Opy. The company was recent ranked number 318 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific 2020, and is ranked 41 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Australia. For more information, www.opy.com.

About PatientNow
PatientNow's vision is to be the elective medical industry's most trusted and intuitive practice management solution— fueled by innovation, integration, and strategic partnerships, delivered by a team with unrivalled grit. As is one of the industry's only complete solution to manage all aspects of the modern elective medical practice. Integrated EMR, Practice Management, Patient Engagement, Digital Marketing & Photo Management.

The merging together of PatientNow, Crystal Clear Digital Marketing and RxPhoto has created a platform that spans the entire aesthetic and elective procedures industry. Being leaders in their respective segments brought these three companies together. Since using tools from a diverse group of providers can cause confusion, overlap and loss of productivity, the three companies joined forces to provide a best-in-class solution that centralizes operations, increases efficiency, improves security, and runs an entire practice harmoniously.

For more information, visit www.patientnow.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opy-usa-and-patientnow-partner-to-support-medical-practices-manage-growing-payment-needs-301394217.html

SOURCE Opy

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The prices of crude oil have skyrocketed this year on the back of increasing […]

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks Like“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Bloomberg Invest Global virtual conference. While it’s generally a

  • Voyager Therapeutics Stock Had Been Beaten Down. Here’s Why It’s Soaring.

    Shares of a small biotech called Voyager Therapeutics surged after the company said Pfizer had licensed access to its gene therapy technology in a deal worth up to $630 million.

  • Here's Why AMC's Most Important Number Could Be $5.5 Billion

    AMC appears to have staved off the worst-case scenario of the pandemic; the next step is becoming profitable again.

  • Morgan Stanley Downgrades Seagate, Cuts Price Target By 25%

    Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty downgraded Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) from Overweight to Equal-weight with a price target of $88.00, down from $118.00, implying a 3.35% upside. Huberty comments that Seagate benefits from accelerating data storage growth as enterprises adopt new data technologies like AI & IoT, helping return the company to mgmt's LT target for 3-6% revenue CAGR. Huberty was bullish on the long-term outlook for STX and the HDD industry, as greater than 50%

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Just Proved How Very, Very Broken Retailers' Supply Chains Are

    A wide array of names, from Nike to Dollar Tree to Kohl's, have already waved similar red flags.

  • Altria Has a Big Decision Coming Up

    Its multibillion-dollar stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev unlocks on Oct. 10 and there are potential financial implications.

  • Palantir Stock Is Surging on a Big Army Contract Win

    Palantir stock is rising after hours because the company won a contract to supply data and analytics software to the Army.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 132% Upside, According to Wall Street

    This semiconductor stock is generating red-hot growth, and some think that will be reflected in the stock price this year.

  • 10 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy According to ‘Australia’s Warren Buffett’ Kerr Neilson

    In this article, we discuss the 10 small-cap stocks to buy according to Australian billionaire Kerr Neilson. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Neilson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy According to Australian Billionaire Kerr Neilson. Billionaire Kerr Neilson co-founded Platinum Asset […]

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Was Down 14.3% in September

    The company reported better-than-expected earnings, but that wasn't enough to keep the stock from falling last month.

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.