Ora Banda Mining Insiders Added AU$1.31m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ora Banda Mining

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO, MD & Director Luke Creagh for AU$1m worth of shares, at about AU$0.11 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.20. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months Ora Banda Mining insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Ora Banda Mining Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some Ora Banda Mining insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Non-Executive Director Jo-Anne Dudley purchased AU$50k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 11% of Ora Banda Mining shares, worth about AU$38m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ora Banda Mining Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Ora Banda Mining insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Ora Banda Mining. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Ora Banda Mining (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

