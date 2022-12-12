U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,990.56
    +56.18 (+1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,005.04
    +528.58 (+1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,143.74
    +139.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.61
    +21.95 (+1.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.52
    +2.50 (+3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.80
    -17.90 (-0.99%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.21 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6110
    +0.0440 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2269
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6830
    +1.1330 (+0.83%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,185.61
    +43.67 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.58
    +6.91 (+1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Oracle Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

·9 min read
Cision

  • Q2 GAAP Earnings per Share $0.63, Non-GAAP Earnings per Share $1.21

  • Q2 Total Revenue $12.3 billion, up 18% in USD, up 25% in constant currency

  • Q2 Cloud Revenue (IaaS plus SaaS) $3.8 billion, up 43% in USD, up 48% in constant currency

  • Q2 Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS) Revenue $1.0 billion, up 53% in USD, up 59% in constant currency

  • Q2 Cloud Application (SaaS) Revenue $2.8 billion, up 40% in USD, up 45% in constant currency

  • Q2 Fusion Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $0.6 billion, up 23% in USD, up 28% in constant currency

  • Q2 NetSuite Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $0.6 billion, up 25% in USD, up 29% in constant currency

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2023 Q2 results. Total quarterly revenues were up 18% year-over-year in USD and up 25% in constant currency to $12.3 billion. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 14% in USD and up 20% in constant currency to $8.6 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were up 16% in USD and up 23% in constant currency to $1.4 billion. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Cerner contributed $1.5 billion to total revenues.

Q2 GAAP operating income was $3.1 billion. Non-GAAP operating income was $5.1 billion, up 5% in USD and up 12% in constant currency. GAAP operating margin was 25%, and non-GAAP operating margin was 41%. GAAP net income was $1.7 billion, and non-GAAP net income was $3.3 billion. Q2 GAAP earnings per share was $0.63 while non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.21.

Short-term deferred revenues were $8.7 billion. Operating cash flow was $15.1 billion during the trailing twelve months.

The strengthening of the U.S. dollar compared to foreign currencies had a significant impact on results in the quarter. Without the impact of the U.S. dollar strengthening compared to foreign currencies, Oracle's reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share would have been 9 cents higher.

"In Q2, Oracle's total revenue grew 25% in constant currency—exceeding the high end of our guidance by more than $200 million," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "That strong overall revenue growth was powered by our infrastructure and applications cloud businesses that grew 59% and 45% respectively, in constant currency. Fusion Cloud ERP grew 28% in constant currency, NetSuite Cloud ERP grew 29% in constant currency—each and every one of our strategic businesses delivered solid revenue growth in the quarter."

"Since the acquisition, Cerner has contributed to Oracle's growth—and Oracle has helped Cerner improve its technology," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "But we are just beginning our mission to modernize healthcare information systems. In the wake of the COVID pandemic, there is a worldwide sense of urgency to transform and improve national healthcare systems. Our goals are ambitious: fully automate clinical trials to shorten the time it takes to deliver lifesaving new drugs to patients, enable doctors to easily access better information leading to better patient outcomes, and provide public health professionals with an early warning system that locates and identifies new pathogens in time to prevent the next pandemic. The scale of this opportunity is unprecedented—and so is the responsibility that goes along with it."

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 10, 2023, with a payment date of January 24, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Oracle will hold a conference call and webcast today to discuss these results at 4:00 p.m. Central. A live and replay webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor/.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: Statements in this press release relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions and prospects, including statements regarding our plans to modernize healthcare information systems and improve public health, are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that could affect our current expectations and our actual results, include, among others: our ability to develop new products and services, integrate acquired products and services and enhance our existing products and services; supply chain constraints and third-party manufacturing and logistics delays; significant coding, manufacturing or configuration errors in our offerings; risks associated with acquisitions; the COVID-19 pandemic; economic, political and market conditions; information technology system failures, privacy concerns and cybersecurity breaches; unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws and regulations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or by contacting Oracle's Investor Relations Department at (650) 506-4073 or by clicking on SEC Filings on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor/. All information set forth in this press release is current as of December 12, 2022. Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

ORACLE CORPORATION










Q2 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
($ in millions, except per share data)













Three Months Ended
November 30,


% Increase




% Increase

(Decrease)





% of


% of

(Decrease)

in Constant




2022

Revenues

2021

Revenues

in US $

Currency (1)


REVENUES









Cloud services and license support

$ 8,598

70 %

$ 7,554

73 %

14 %

20 %



Cloud license and on-premise license

1,435

12 %

1,237

12 %

16 %

23 %



Hardware

850

7 %

767

7 %

11 %

16 %



Services

1,392

11 %

802

8 %

74 %

83 %



Total revenues

12,275

100 %

10,360

100 %

18 %

25 %


OPERATING EXPENSES









Cloud services and license support

1,891

15 %

1,259

12 %

50 %

55 %



Hardware

286

2 %

229

2 %

25 %

31 %



Services

1,181

10 %

671

7 %

76 %

85 %



Sales and marketing

2,216

18 %

1,954

19 %

13 %

18 %



Research and development

2,158

18 %

1,754

17 %

23 %

26 %



General and administrative

366

3 %

319

3 %

15 %

19 %



Amortization of intangible assets

907

7 %

299

3 %

203 %

204 %



Acquisition related and other (2)

62

1 %

4,667

45 %

(99 %)

(99 %)



Restructuring

137

1 %

32

0 %

330 %

376 %



Total operating expenses

9,204

75 %

11,184

108 %

(18 %)

(15 %)


OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

3,071

25 %

(824)

(8 %)

*

*



Interest expense

(856)

(7 %)

(679)

(6 %)

26 %

26 %



Non-operating (expenses) income, net

(71)

(1 %)

7

0 %

*

*


INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

2,144

17 %

(1,496)

(14 %)

*

*



(Provision for) benefit from income taxes

(403)

(3 %)

249

2 %

*

*


NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 1,741

14 %

$ (1,247)

(12 %)

*

*











EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:









Basic

$ 0.65


$ (0.46)






Diluted

$ 0.63


$ (0.46)





WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:









Basic

2,695


2,694






Diluted

2,746


2,694


















































(1)

We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant
currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency
rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than
United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2022, which was the last day of our
prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative
to the United States dollar during the three months ended November 30, 2022 compared with the corresponding prior year period decreased
our total revenues by 7 percentage points and total operating expenses by 3 percentage points.


(2)

Acquisition related and other for the three months ended November 30, 2021 included the impact of litigation related charges totaling
$4.7 billion.


*

Not meaningful






















ORACLE CORPORATION






















Q2 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)

($ in millions, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended
November 30,


% Increase (Decrease)
in US $

% Increase (Decrease)
in Constant Currency (2)




2022




2022



2021




2021


GAAP

Non-GAAP

GAAP

Non-GAAP





GAAP


Adj.


Non-GAAP



GAAP


Adj.


Non-GAAP
























TOTAL REVENUES


$ 12,275


$ -


$ 12,275



$ 10,360


$ -


$ 10,360


18 %

18 %

25 %

25 %























TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES


$ 9,204


$ (2,015)


$ 7,189



$ 11,184


$ (5,679)


$ 5,505


(18 %)

31 %

(15 %)

36 %



Stock-based compensation (3)


909


(909)


-



681


(681)


-


33 %

*

33 %

*



Amortization of intangible assets (4)


907


(907)


-



299


(299)


-


203 %

*

204 %

*



Acquisition related and other


62


(62)


-



4,667


(4,667)


-


(99 %)

*

(99 %)

*



Restructuring


137


(137)


-



32


(32)


-


330 %

*

376 %

*


OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)


$ 3,071


$ 2,015


$ 5,086



$ (824)


$ 5,679


$ 4,855


*

5 %

*

12 %


OPERATING MARGIN %


25 %




41 %



(8 %)




47 %


*

(543) bp.

*

(485) bp.


INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)


$ (403)


$ (444)


$ (847)



$ 249


$ (1,052)


$ (803)


*

5 %

*

14 %


NET INCOME (LOSS)


$ 1,741


$ 1,571


$ 3,312



$ (1,247)


$ 4,627


$ 3,380


*

(2 %)

*

6 %


DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (6)


$ 0.63




$ 1.21



$ (0.46)




$ 1.21


*

(1 %)

*

7 %


DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (6)


2,746


-


2,746



2,694


91


2,785


2 %

(1 %)

2 %

(1 %)












































(1)

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should
be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP
measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see
Appendix A.























(2)

We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework
for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period
results for entities reporting in currencies other than United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2022, which was the last
day of our prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods.























(3)

Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:






























Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended










November 30,
2022



November 30,
2021










GAAP


Adj.


Non-GAAP



GAAP


Adj.


Non-GAAP








Cloud services and license support


$ 113


$ (113)


$ -



$ 50


$ (50)


$ -








Hardware


5


(5)


-



4


(4)


-








Services


35


(35)


-



18

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Best Performing Growth ETFs in 2022

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best performing growth ETFs in 2022. If you want to explore similar ETFs, you can take a look at 5 Best Performing Growth ETFs in 2022. Growth stocks have been punished in 2022. The Fed’s aggressive rate hikes throughout the year panicked investors who abandoned ship and […]

  • Supreme Court to resume issuing decisions in courtroom

    The Supreme Court is restoring another pre-pandemic tradition, announcing decisions in a public session in the courtroom. Beginning in January, or whenever the first opinions of the term are ready, the justices will read summaries of their majority opinions from the bench, the court said Monday. The long-standing practice was abandoned when the coronavirus pandemic forced a shutdown of the court in March 2020.

  • Oracle Stock, Lennar Surge Off Lows With Earnings Due Soon; Darden Restaurants Sets Up Ahead Of Results

    Oracle stock is retesting a prior buy area ahead of earnings. The company's acquisition of Cerner is fueling strong revenue growth.

  • Oracle Corporation's (NYSE:ORCL) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

    Oracle Corporation's ( NYSE:ORCL ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 37.1x might make it look like a strong sell...

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Almost Certain to Buy in 2023

    Plenty of clues suggest the Oracle of Omaha will be piling into these select stocks in the new year.

  • Stocks in focus: CVS, Walgreens, Coupa Software, Microsoft

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre highlights which stocks and sectors to watch at the closing bell.

  • Microsoft Snaps Up This Developer Of High-Speed Cables For Data Transmission

    Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) scooped Lumenisity Limited, a leader in next-generation hollow core fiber (HCF) solutions. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Microsoft can tap Lumenisity’s HCF product for fast, reliable, and secure networking for global, enterprise, and large-scale organizations. Also Read: Lockheed Bags Deal With Microsoft For Efficient Information Sharing With Pentagon The acquisition will expand Microsoft’s ability to optimize its global cloud infrastruc

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-tier chipmakers stand out as screaming buys for the new year, while another widely held semiconductor stock is facing a mountain of headwinds.

  • This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

    Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.

  • Coupa stock soars on acquisition by private equity firm Thoma Bravo

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Coupa following Thoma Bravo’s $8 billion acquisition.

  • 5 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 per Share

    While some of these tech stocks were riding the tide and will never see new highs, others have been unfairly thrown out with the rest and could eventually comeback for a rebound. Bold investors can consider these tech stocks as speculative holdings in a diversified portfolio. Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) uses artificial intelligence to determine creditworthiness instead of a traditional credit score.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Oracle stock rises as earnings and revenue beat, but forecast is still to come

    Oracle Corp. topped Wall Street's expectations for profit and revenue in its most recent quarter, though the software company is still expected to issue a forecast that could be more fraught.

  • 10 Cheap Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 cheap small-cap stocks to buy before the next breakout. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Cheap Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before the Next Breakout. Some of the prominent large and mega-cap stocks in the world today used […]

  • 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of the 10 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Cannabis Stocks To Buy Now. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG), and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) are a few of the best companies to buy that have high exposure […]

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Snaps Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Needless to say, every investor is looking for big returns and while there are many routes to follow in trying to achieve that goal, tracking the moves made by Wall Street’s most successful investors is surely a good place to start. One investor sitting pretty near the top of the pile is Izzy Englander. Interested in the stock market from an early age, Englander was already trading stocks in high school. By 1989, he established the Millennium Management hedge fund with $35 million in seed money,

  • Down 52%, Amazon Stock Is a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity Before 2023

    Amazon has struggled this year, but patient investors have good reason to be bullish about the tech titan's future.

  • Stocks rise ahead of Fed meeting, inflation data

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are moving on Monday late morning.

  • Better EV Stock: Canoo vs. Nikola

    Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are both electric vehicle makers that went public by merging with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in 2020. Canoo's stock hit an all-time high of $22 per share in December 2020, but it now trades at about $1. Canoo produces electric delivery vehicles.

  • 11 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 11 best steel stocks to buy today. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Steel Stocks To Buy Today. The World Steel Association released its Short Range Outlook on April 14, and it expects steel demand to increase 0.4% in 2022 to 1.84 […]