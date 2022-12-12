Oracle Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results

Cision

Q2 GAAP Earnings per Share $0.63 , Non-GAAP Earnings per Share $1.21

Q2 Total Revenue $12.3 billion, up 18% in USD, up 25% in constant currency

Q2 Cloud Revenue (IaaS plus SaaS) $3.8 billion, up 43% in USD, up 48% in constant currency

Q2 Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS) Revenue $1.0 billion, up 53% in USD, up 59% in constant currency

Q2 Cloud Application (SaaS) Revenue $2.8 billion, up 40% in USD, up 45% in constant currency

Q2 Fusion Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $0.6 billion, up 23% in USD, up 28% in constant currency

Q2 NetSuite Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $0.6 billion, up 25% in USD, up 29% in constant currency

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2023 Q2 results. Total quarterly revenues were up 18% year-over-year in USD and up 25% in constant currency to $12.3 billion. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 14% in USD and up 20% in constant currency to $8.6 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were up 16% in USD and up 23% in constant currency to $1.4 billion. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Cerner contributed $1.5 billion to total revenues.

Q2 GAAP operating income was $3.1 billion. Non-GAAP operating income was $5.1 billion, up 5% in USD and up 12% in constant currency. GAAP operating margin was 25%, and non-GAAP operating margin was 41%. GAAP net income was $1.7 billion, and non-GAAP net income was $3.3 billion. Q2 GAAP earnings per share was $0.63 while non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.21.

Short-term deferred revenues were $8.7 billion. Operating cash flow was $15.1 billion during the trailing twelve months.

The strengthening of the U.S. dollar compared to foreign currencies had a significant impact on results in the quarter. Without the impact of the U.S. dollar strengthening compared to foreign currencies, Oracle's reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share would have been 9 cents higher.

"In Q2, Oracle's total revenue grew 25% in constant currency—exceeding the high end of our guidance by more than $200 million," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "That strong overall revenue growth was powered by our infrastructure and applications cloud businesses that grew 59% and 45% respectively, in constant currency. Fusion Cloud ERP grew 28% in constant currency, NetSuite Cloud ERP grew 29% in constant currency—each and every one of our strategic businesses delivered solid revenue growth in the quarter."

"Since the acquisition, Cerner has contributed to Oracle's growth—and Oracle has helped Cerner improve its technology," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "But we are just beginning our mission to modernize healthcare information systems. In the wake of the COVID pandemic, there is a worldwide sense of urgency to transform and improve national healthcare systems. Our goals are ambitious: fully automate clinical trials to shorten the time it takes to deliver lifesaving new drugs to patients, enable doctors to easily access better information leading to better patient outcomes, and provide public health professionals with an early warning system that locates and identifies new pathogens in time to prevent the next pandemic. The scale of this opportunity is unprecedented—and so is the responsibility that goes along with it."

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 10, 2023, with a payment date of January 24, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Oracle will hold a conference call and webcast today to discuss these results at 4:00 p.m. Central. A live and replay webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor/.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: Statements in this press release relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions and prospects, including statements regarding our plans to modernize healthcare information systems and improve public health, are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that could affect our current expectations and our actual results, include, among others: our ability to develop new products and services, integrate acquired products and services and enhance our existing products and services; supply chain constraints and third-party manufacturing and logistics delays; significant coding, manufacturing or configuration errors in our offerings; risks associated with acquisitions; the COVID-19 pandemic; economic, political and market conditions; information technology system failures, privacy concerns and cybersecurity breaches; unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws and regulations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or by contacting Oracle's Investor Relations Department at (650) 506-4073 or by clicking on SEC Filings on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor/. All information set forth in this press release is current as of December 12, 2022. Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

ORACLE CORPORATION

















Q2 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

($ in millions, except per share data)























Three Months Ended

November 30,

% Increase





% Increase (Decrease)







% of

% of (Decrease) in Constant





2022 Revenues 2021 Revenues in US $ Currency (1)

REVENUES















Cloud services and license support $ 8,598 70 % $ 7,554 73 % 14 % 20 %



Cloud license and on-premise license 1,435 12 % 1,237 12 % 16 % 23 %



Hardware 850 7 % 767 7 % 11 % 16 %



Services 1,392 11 % 802 8 % 74 % 83 %



Total revenues 12,275 100 % 10,360 100 % 18 % 25 %

OPERATING EXPENSES















Cloud services and license support 1,891 15 % 1,259 12 % 50 % 55 %



Hardware 286 2 % 229 2 % 25 % 31 %



Services 1,181 10 % 671 7 % 76 % 85 %



Sales and marketing 2,216 18 % 1,954 19 % 13 % 18 %



Research and development 2,158 18 % 1,754 17 % 23 % 26 %



General and administrative 366 3 % 319 3 % 15 % 19 %



Amortization of intangible assets 907 7 % 299 3 % 203 % 204 %



Acquisition related and other (2) 62 1 % 4,667 45 % (99 %) (99 %)



Restructuring 137 1 % 32 0 % 330 % 376 %



Total operating expenses 9,204 75 % 11,184 108 % (18 %) (15 %)

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 3,071 25 % (824) (8 %) * *



Interest expense (856) (7 %) (679) (6 %) 26 % 26 %



Non-operating (expenses) income, net (71) (1 %) 7 0 % * *

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,144 17 % (1,496) (14 %) * *



(Provision for) benefit from income taxes (403) (3 %) 249 2 % * *

NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,741 14 % $ (1,247) (12 %) * *



















EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:















Basic $ 0.65

$ (0.46)









Diluted $ 0.63

$ (0.46)







WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:















Basic 2,695

2,694









Diluted 2,746

2,694

































































































(1) We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant

currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency

rate fluctuations. To present this information, current and comparative prior period results for entities reporting in currencies other than

United States dollars are converted into United States dollars at the exchange rates in effect on May 31, 2022, which was the last day of our

prior fiscal year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. Movements in international currencies relative

to the United States dollar during the three months ended November 30, 2022 compared with the corresponding prior year period decreased

our total revenues by 7 percentage points and total operating expenses by 3 percentage points.

(2) Acquisition related and other for the three months ended November 30, 2021 included the impact of litigation related charges totaling

$4.7 billion.

* Not meaningful