Oracle Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results
Q2 GAAP Earnings per Share $0.63, Non-GAAP Earnings per Share $1.21
Q2 Total Revenue $12.3 billion, up 18% in USD, up 25% in constant currency
Q2 Cloud Revenue (IaaS plus SaaS) $3.8 billion, up 43% in USD, up 48% in constant currency
Q2 Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS) Revenue $1.0 billion, up 53% in USD, up 59% in constant currency
Q2 Cloud Application (SaaS) Revenue $2.8 billion, up 40% in USD, up 45% in constant currency
Q2 Fusion Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $0.6 billion, up 23% in USD, up 28% in constant currency
Q2 NetSuite Cloud ERP (SaaS) Revenue $0.6 billion, up 25% in USD, up 29% in constant currency
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced fiscal 2023 Q2 results. Total quarterly revenues were up 18% year-over-year in USD and up 25% in constant currency to $12.3 billion. Cloud services and license support revenues were up 14% in USD and up 20% in constant currency to $8.6 billion. Cloud license and on-premise license revenues were up 16% in USD and up 23% in constant currency to $1.4 billion. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, Cerner contributed $1.5 billion to total revenues.
Q2 GAAP operating income was $3.1 billion. Non-GAAP operating income was $5.1 billion, up 5% in USD and up 12% in constant currency. GAAP operating margin was 25%, and non-GAAP operating margin was 41%. GAAP net income was $1.7 billion, and non-GAAP net income was $3.3 billion. Q2 GAAP earnings per share was $0.63 while non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.21.
Short-term deferred revenues were $8.7 billion. Operating cash flow was $15.1 billion during the trailing twelve months.
The strengthening of the U.S. dollar compared to foreign currencies had a significant impact on results in the quarter. Without the impact of the U.S. dollar strengthening compared to foreign currencies, Oracle's reported Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share would have been 9 cents higher.
"In Q2, Oracle's total revenue grew 25% in constant currency—exceeding the high end of our guidance by more than $200 million," said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz. "That strong overall revenue growth was powered by our infrastructure and applications cloud businesses that grew 59% and 45% respectively, in constant currency. Fusion Cloud ERP grew 28% in constant currency, NetSuite Cloud ERP grew 29% in constant currency—each and every one of our strategic businesses delivered solid revenue growth in the quarter."
"Since the acquisition, Cerner has contributed to Oracle's growth—and Oracle has helped Cerner improve its technology," said Oracle Chairman and CTO, Larry Ellison. "But we are just beginning our mission to modernize healthcare information systems. In the wake of the COVID pandemic, there is a worldwide sense of urgency to transform and improve national healthcare systems. Our goals are ambitious: fully automate clinical trials to shorten the time it takes to deliver lifesaving new drugs to patients, enable doctors to easily access better information leading to better patient outcomes, and provide public health professionals with an early warning system that locates and identifies new pathogens in time to prevent the next pandemic. The scale of this opportunity is unprecedented—and so is the responsibility that goes along with it."
The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 10, 2023, with a payment date of January 24, 2023.
A sample list of customers which purchased Oracle Cloud services during the quarter will be available at www.oracle.com/customers/earnings/.
A list of recent technical innovations and announcements is available at www.oracle.com/news/.
To learn what industry analysts have been saying about Oracle's products and services see www.oracle.com/corporate/analyst-reports.html.
Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Oracle will hold a conference call and webcast today to discuss these results at 4:00 p.m. Central. A live and replay webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor/.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.
Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.
"Safe Harbor" Statement: Statements in this press release relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions and prospects, including statements regarding our plans to modernize healthcare information systems and improve public health, are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that could affect our current expectations and our actual results, include, among others: our ability to develop new products and services, integrate acquired products and services and enhance our existing products and services; supply chain constraints and third-party manufacturing and logistics delays; significant coding, manufacturing or configuration errors in our offerings; risks associated with acquisitions; the COVID-19 pandemic; economic, political and market conditions; information technology system failures, privacy concerns and cybersecurity breaches; unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws and regulations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or by contacting Oracle's Investor Relations Department at (650) 506-4073 or by clicking on SEC Filings on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor/. All information set forth in this press release is current as of December 12, 2022. Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q2 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Three Months Ended
% Increase
% Increase
(Decrease)
% of
% of
(Decrease)
in Constant
2022
Revenues
2021
Revenues
in US $
Currency (1)
REVENUES
Cloud services and license support
$ 8,598
70 %
$ 7,554
73 %
14 %
20 %
Cloud license and on-premise license
1,435
12 %
1,237
12 %
16 %
23 %
Hardware
850
7 %
767
7 %
11 %
16 %
Services
1,392
11 %
802
8 %
74 %
83 %
Total revenues
12,275
100 %
10,360
100 %
18 %
25 %
OPERATING EXPENSES
Cloud services and license support
1,891
15 %
1,259
12 %
50 %
55 %
Hardware
286
2 %
229
2 %
25 %
31 %
Services
1,181
10 %
671
7 %
76 %
85 %
Sales and marketing
2,216
18 %
1,954
19 %
13 %
18 %
Research and development
2,158
18 %
1,754
17 %
23 %
26 %
General and administrative
366
3 %
319
3 %
15 %
19 %
Amortization of intangible assets
907
7 %
299
3 %
203 %
204 %
Acquisition related and other (2)
62
1 %
4,667
45 %
(99 %)
(99 %)
Restructuring
137
1 %
32
0 %
330 %
376 %
Total operating expenses
9,204
75 %
11,184
108 %
(18 %)
(15 %)
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
3,071
25 %
(824)
(8 %)
*
*
Interest expense
(856)
(7 %)
(679)
(6 %)
26 %
26 %
Non-operating (expenses) income, net
(71)
(1 %)
7
0 %
*
*
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
2,144
17 %
(1,496)
(14 %)
*
*
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
(403)
(3 %)
249
2 %
*
*
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ 1,741
14 %
$ (1,247)
(12 %)
*
*
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:
Basic
$ 0.65
$ (0.46)
Diluted
$ 0.63
$ (0.46)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
2,695
2,694
Diluted
2,746
2,694
(1)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant
(2)
Acquisition related and other for the three months ended November 30, 2021 included the impact of litigation related charges totaling
*
Not meaningful
ORACLE CORPORATION
Q2 FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS
RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1)
($ in millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
% Increase (Decrease)
% Increase (Decrease)
2022
2022
2021
2021
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
TOTAL REVENUES
$ 12,275
$ -
$ 12,275
$ 10,360
$ -
$ 10,360
18 %
18 %
25 %
25 %
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
$ 9,204
$ (2,015)
$ 7,189
$ 11,184
$ (5,679)
$ 5,505
(18 %)
31 %
(15 %)
36 %
Stock-based compensation (3)
909
(909)
-
681
(681)
-
33 %
*
33 %
*
Amortization of intangible assets (4)
907
(907)
-
299
(299)
-
203 %
*
204 %
*
Acquisition related and other
62
(62)
-
4,667
(4,667)
-
(99 %)
*
(99 %)
*
Restructuring
137
(137)
-
32
(32)
-
330 %
*
376 %
*
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
$ 3,071
$ 2,015
$ 5,086
$ (824)
$ 5,679
$ 4,855
*
5 %
*
12 %
OPERATING MARGIN %
25 %
41 %
(8 %)
47 %
*
(543) bp.
*
(485) bp.
INCOME TAX EFFECTS (5)
$ (403)
$ (444)
$ (847)
$ 249
$ (1,052)
$ (803)
*
5 %
*
14 %
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ 1,741
$ 1,571
$ 3,312
$ (1,247)
$ 4,627
$ 3,380
*
(2 %)
*
6 %
DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (6)
$ 0.63
$ 1.21
$ (0.46)
$ 1.21
*
(1 %)
*
7 %
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (6)
2,746
-
2,746
2,694
91
2,785
2 %
(1 %)
2 %
(1 %)
(1)
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should
(2)
We compare the percent change in the results from one period to another period using constant currency disclosure. We present constant currency information to provide a framework
(3)
Stock-based compensation was included in the following GAAP operating expense categories:
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
November 30,
November 30,
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Adj.
Non-GAAP
Cloud services and license support
$ 113
$ (113)
$ -
$ 50
$ (50)
$ -
Hardware
5
(5)
-
4
(4)
-
Services
35
(35)
-
18