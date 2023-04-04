Oracle Audiences Available Through OpenX for Supply-Side CTV Targeting

Brands and agencies can now access Oracle Advertising data for supply-side targeting via OpenX

PASADENA, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenX Technologies, Inc., one of the world's leading omnichannel sell-side platforms today announced a new collaboration with Oracle that connects Oracle Audiences with OpenX's CTV, app, and web inventory. This supply-side integration makes it easy for buyers to leverage Oracle data through a deal ID for audience targeting providing brands with a more direct path to their inventory, higher match rates for improved scale and efficiency, plus more control and transparency over their media buys. OpenX is an early adopter of Oracle Audiences on the supply-side and is the first in CTV due to their interoperable identity graph, OpenAudience.

"Buyers are shifting more of their advertising investments into premium addressable video such as CTV, but that inventory comes at a higher price. That's why leveraging the strongest data signals to target just the right audiences and minimizing waste is critical for marketers to reach their KPIs efficiently" said Mollie Spilman, Chief Revenue Officer at Oracle Advertising. "OpenX and their supply-side platform make it easy for buyers to append Oracle Audiences across their premium omnichannel inventory, including an impressive list of quality CTV partners verified and measured by our Oracle Moat integration."

The collaboration unlocks key benefits for buyers and publishers. Clients of Oracle Advertising can more efficiently reach their own customers and highest-value prospects through a more direct supply-side path, enabling easy media buying at scale using Oracle's vast data assets powering their proprietary audiences. Other media buyers gain access to Oracle's Audiences and Data Marketplace through the integration with OpenX's supply-side platform, providing new targeting capabilities. At the same time, publishers, particularly CTV publishers can access differentiated demand through and deliver greater ROI for the advertisers.

Story continues

"Oracle is an ideal partner, bringing audiences that are both high in quality and in scale. They also bring the ability to connect offline and online purchase data from hundreds of retailers and other data contributors. Oracle Audiences enhance our supply-side targeting offering by delivering expansive options to our buyers, who are looking to increase their match rates and achieve better scale against their audiences, particularly in CTV environments. We're thrilled to connect directly with Oracle, as we grow our data collaboration to meet this growing demand." said Brian Chisholm, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at OpenX

About OpenX

OpenX is a sell-side platform that is a leader in advertising technology and is helping to create a world where the open web thrives. The company powers advertising on web, mobile and connected TV formats, enabling marketers to reach their target audience across OpenX's global network of publishers. OpenX works with more than 130,000 premium publishers and receives more than 300 billion ad requests every day. OpenX has been certified as a CarbonNeutral® company and in January of 2023, announced that it was the first company in the advertising, technology, and media sectors to achieve independent validation for having fulfilled their net-zero targets visit the company's website at www.openx.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-audiences-available-through-openx-for-supply-side-ctv-targeting-301789775.html

SOURCE OpenX Technologies, Inc.