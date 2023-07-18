Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Reported a Revenue Growth of 17% in Q2

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Sustainable Equity Fund” second quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The market delivered a strong performance again in the second quarter with the S&P 500 up 8.7%. Technology stocks contributed more than half of the S&P 500’s return. However, Madison Sustainable Equity Fund lagged behind the S&P 500 in the second quarter. Both sector allocation and stock selection were headwinds. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund highlighted stocks like Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) provides products and services for enterprise information technology environments. On July 17, 2023, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) stock closed at $118.89 per share. One-month return of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) was -2.58%, and its shares gained 64.58% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has a market capitalization of $322.698 billion.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund made the following comment about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) in its second quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) reported a solid fiscal fourth quarter and provided guidance for the first quarter that continued to support solid growth for the company. Revenues grew 17% and were primarily driven by Cloud Services (up 29%) with Oracle’s cloud infrastructure (OCI) business growing 89% in the quarter. Oracle has messaged that this business has price-performance advantages as compared to the other infrastructure companies (Amazon, Microsoft, Google) and appears to be winning business as a result. On the earnings call, management made the case that OCI will play a significant role in the Generative AI workloads which bodes well for continued growth."

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 67 hedge fund portfolios held Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) at the end of first quarter which was 65 in the previous quarter.

