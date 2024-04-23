Oracle founder on plans for Nashville campus: 'It's the center of our future'

Sandy Mazza, Nashville Tennessean
3 min read
0
In this article:

Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison revealed Tuesday that the software giant's long-term plan for its 70-acre property on Nashville's downtown riverfront is for a "world headquarters."

Ellison made his comments during a "fireside chat" with former U.S. senator and longtime Nashville businessman and physician Bill Frist at the Oracle Health Summit. The conference was held at Conrad Nashville Hotel.

"Why did you, in the places you’ve lived and the worlds you’ve traveled to, why did you choose Nashville to make this commitment?," Frist asked Ellison during a discussion on improving health care technologies.

Ellison said Nashville's prominent health care industry is a major draw for the company because of its increasing emphasis on health care software products.

"Nashville is already a health center," Ellison said. "We’re moving this huge campus which will ultimately be our world headquarters to Nashville."

After making the pronouncement, he mentioned the governor of Texas and said: "I shouldn't have said that." Oracle's headquarters are in Austin, Texas. Oracle officials have previously said the Nashville and Austin campuses will both be U.S. headquarters locations.

The decision to build an office campus in Nashville was also influenced by employee surveys, he said.

"We want to be in a health center and we want to be in a community and I use that word very precisely. We want to be part of a community where people want to live. Nashville is a fabulous place to live. It’s a great place to raise a family. It’s got a unique and vibrant culture. As we surveyed our employees, Nashville ticked all the boxes. It's the center of the industry we’re most concerned about which was the health care industry."

Ellison also mentioned that his son, David Ellison, spends most of his time in Nashville and loves the city.

Ellison shared insights into design plans for the large plot of land the company bought for about $250 million in 2021. Construction has not begun on offices but Metro Nashville leaders negotiated a deal for the company to invest in a pedestrian bridge connecting the two sides of the river. It's not clear when the bridge will be built, but company officials initially said the offices would be open and operating by 2030.

An architectural rendering of the 13-acre Landings at River North development
An architectural rendering of the 13-acre Landings at River North development

Ellison also shared new insights into the vision for the land.

"We found this beautiful campus right on the river. It’s not going to look anything like a corporate campus. What we’re building is a park. A park first that has buildings in it. Those buildings are not only office buildings and include a community clinic with the very latest versions of our software," he said.

"There will be a concert venue, a lake with a floating stage where we can have concerts for the community. We want to be part of the community. Our people love it here and we think it’s the center of our future."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Oracle founder reveals Nashville campus plans: 'Center of our future'

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • The IRS says it’s going after wealthy tax cheats. Here’s what new audit stats show.

    After Congress approved billions of extra funding for tax compliance, the Internal Revenue Service pledged it would get tougher on rich taxpayers and corporations while avoiding extra scrutiny of middle-class households.

  • FDA rejects Abeona cell therapy, asks for more manufacturing data

    The complete response letter for Abeona’s treatment is one of several manufacturing setbacks for cell and gene therapy developers in recent years.

  • FAA probes union claims Boeing retaliated against two engineers in 2022

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it is investigating a union's claims that Boeing retaliated against two employees who in 2022 insisted the planemaker re-evaluate prior engineering work on 777 and 787 jets. The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) said the two unidentified engineers were representatives of the FAA, which delegates some of its oversight authority and certification process to Boeing workers. The union filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board last week, saying the two engineers had received identical negative evaluations after the incident.

  • Starbucks appears likely to win Supreme Court dispute with federal labor agency

    The U.S. Supreme Court appeared to side with Starbucks Tuesday in a case that could make it harder for the federal government to seek injunctions when it suspects a company of interfering in unionization campaigns. Justices noted during oral arguments that Congress requires the National Labor Relations Board to seek such injunctions in federal court and said that gives the courts the duty to consider several factors, including whether the board would ultimately be successful in its administrative case against a company. The case that made it to the high court began in February 2022, when Starbucks fired seven workers who were trying to unionize their Tennessee store.

  • Senate Advances $95 Billion Aid Package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

    The Senate voted Tuesday to advance the $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan and is now poised to send the bill to President Joe Biden’s desk tonight or tomorrow. A motion to end debate on the legislation and move toward a final vote was approved by an 80-19 margin. The tally indicates that the package is set to clear the Senate with strong bipartisan support, likely including a majority of Republicans despite deep divisions in the party over Ukraine aid. Just over two months a

  • Congress Is Close to a TikTok Ban. These Companies Could Be Next.

    The law would give the president to act against some companies controlled by countries the U.S. has labeled “foreign adversaries.”

  • Senators hope TikTok will remain in business in US under new owner

    Two U.S. senators said they hope TikTok will remain in business in the U.S. under a new owner as the chamber prepared to vote on Tuesday on legislation requiring Chinese owner ByteDance to divest the popular short video app's U.S. assets. Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Mark Warner, a Democrat, said lawmakers recognized that the short video app is used by 170 million Americans, especially young people. Driven by concerns that China could access Americans' data or surveil them with the app, the U.S. House of Representatives passed bipartisan legislation on Saturday that would give ByteDance nine months to divest TikTok with a possible three-month extension.

  • Australian PM calls X's fight against removal of church stabbing posts 'extraordinary'

    Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described as "extraordinary" on Monday a decision by social media platform X to challenge in court a cyber regulators' order for the removal of some posts about the stabbing of a bishop in Sydney. Police have charged a 16-year-old with a terrorism offence in the attack on an Assyrian church bishop, Mar Mari Emmanuel, last Monday. Albanese criticised the broadcast of violent images and said some social media content exacerbated the pain of many people.

  • Advisers on Trillions in IRAs Must Now Put Your Interest First

    Americans will get new protections for the trillions of dollars that moved out of their 401(k)s and into individual retirement accounts, under Labor Department regulations released Tuesday. Savers move close to $1 trillion each year out of their 401(k) employer-sponsored plans into IRAs. While 401(k) workplace retirement plans have strict rules requiring any financial advice to be in the best interest of individual savers under a 1974 law called Erisa, those rules haven’t historically applied once nest eggs were rolled over into individual retirement accounts.

  • Royal Mail seeks to fast-track delivery shake-up after shock takeover bid

    Royal Mail is pressuring regulators to approve plans for less frequent letter deliveries, as the company scrambles to fend off a £3.1bn takeover bid from a Czech billionaire.