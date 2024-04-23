Oracle founder on plans for Nashville campus: 'It's the center of our future'

Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison revealed Tuesday that the software giant's long-term plan for its 70-acre property on Nashville's downtown riverfront is for a "world headquarters."

Ellison made his comments during a "fireside chat" with former U.S. senator and longtime Nashville businessman and physician Bill Frist at the Oracle Health Summit. The conference was held at Conrad Nashville Hotel.

"Why did you, in the places you’ve lived and the worlds you’ve traveled to, why did you choose Nashville to make this commitment?," Frist asked Ellison during a discussion on improving health care technologies.

Ellison said Nashville's prominent health care industry is a major draw for the company because of its increasing emphasis on health care software products.

"Nashville is already a health center," Ellison said. "We’re moving this huge campus which will ultimately be our world headquarters to Nashville."

After making the pronouncement, he mentioned the governor of Texas and said: "I shouldn't have said that." Oracle's headquarters are in Austin, Texas. Oracle officials have previously said the Nashville and Austin campuses will both be U.S. headquarters locations.

The decision to build an office campus in Nashville was also influenced by employee surveys, he said.

"We want to be in a health center and we want to be in a community and I use that word very precisely. We want to be part of a community where people want to live. Nashville is a fabulous place to live. It’s a great place to raise a family. It’s got a unique and vibrant culture. As we surveyed our employees, Nashville ticked all the boxes. It's the center of the industry we’re most concerned about which was the health care industry."

Ellison also mentioned that his son, David Ellison, spends most of his time in Nashville and loves the city.

Ellison shared insights into design plans for the large plot of land the company bought for about $250 million in 2021. Construction has not begun on offices but Metro Nashville leaders negotiated a deal for the company to invest in a pedestrian bridge connecting the two sides of the river. It's not clear when the bridge will be built, but company officials initially said the offices would be open and operating by 2030.

An architectural rendering of the 13-acre Landings at River North development

Ellison also shared new insights into the vision for the land.

"We found this beautiful campus right on the river. It’s not going to look anything like a corporate campus. What we’re building is a park. A park first that has buildings in it. Those buildings are not only office buildings and include a community clinic with the very latest versions of our software," he said.

"There will be a concert venue, a lake with a floating stage where we can have concerts for the community. We want to be part of the community. Our people love it here and we think it’s the center of our future."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Oracle founder reveals Nashville campus plans: 'Center of our future'