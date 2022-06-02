U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

Oracle gains EU green light for $28.3 billion Cerner deal

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The Oracle logo is shown on an office building in Irvine, California
  ORCL
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. business software maker Oracle Corp has secured unconditional EU antitrust clearance for its $28.3 billion acquisition of U.S. healthcare IT company Cerner Corp, the EU competition enforcer said on Thursday.

The acquisition, Oracle's biggest ever, would give the company access to a trove of data and could increase the number of healthcare clients to its cloud platform.

The European Commission said it did not have any competition concerns about the deal as there are no overlaps between the companies and the merged company would not have the ability to shut out rivals.

Reuters reported exclusively on May 24 that Oracle would get the EU green light.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

