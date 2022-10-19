U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

Oracle Helps Healthcare Organizations Create Patient-Centered Supply Chains

·4 min read

Industry-specific solutions in Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) help healthcare organizations improve patient care

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- To help healthcare organizations drive a more connected patient experience, Oracle is introducing specialized supply chain solutions for the healthcare industry. Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), the new industry-focused solutions support the unique needs of healthcare organizations and can help them improve patient care by optimizing planning, automating processes, and enhancing visibility across the supply chain.

(PRNewsfoto/Oracle)
(PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

Unpredictable supply and demand across the healthcare industry creates complex challenges, which makes it difficult for healthcare organizations to predict supply shortages, manage complex pricing, replenish orders quickly, and maintain accurate billing. These challenges have been compounded by recent supply chain disruptions and result in unnecessary time and money being spent on administrative tasks, which ultimately impact healthcare organizations' ability to deliver optimal patient care.

"When healthcare organizations face supply chain disruptions, it can be a matter of life or death, and that's why healthcare teams in particular need reliable, efficient, and connected supply chain management systems," said Rick Jewell, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. "Connecting inventory and clinical data has the potential to revolutionize how healthcare supply chains operate. With Oracle Cloud SCM, we are delivering new solutions that are purpose-built to give healthcare organizations the supply chain stability and confidence they need to improve patient outcomes."

Oracle Cloud SCM helps hospitals and clinics improve quality of care, plan more effectively, reduce costs, and manage more responsive supply chains. Oracle Cloud SCM solutions for healthcare are built to help healthcare organizations:

  • Improve standards of care: A new home equipment delivery solution in Oracle Logistics enables healthcare organizations to better assist patients and caregivers outside of the hospital by enabling equipment and maintenance tracking. In addition, product master data management capabilities in Oracle Product Lifecycle Management help healthcare organizations maintain complete patient documentation by providing a unified data source that supports deep integration with electronic health records and clinical attributes.

  • Optimize planning: New solutions in Oracle Supply Chain Planning and Self Service Procurement help healthcare organizations improve planning and predict demand. The new solutions include intelligent shopping experiences and curated product catalogs that make shopping for supplies quick and simple. In addition, intelligent reordering and simplified supply planning capabilities enable hospitals to have equipment and supplies available, even before they are needed, by automating the ordering process.

  • Drive down supply chain costs: New capabilities within Oracle Procurement and Oracle Channel Revenue Management help healthcare organizations reduce administrative costs and improve profitability by optimizing procurement and supplier management processes. For example, integrated pricing management and standardized billing capabilities in Oracle Procurement help simplify supplier management and enforce compliant spending, while rebate management capabilities streamline complicated supplier rebate programs by increasing visibility and simplifying reconciliation.

Oracle Cloud SCM helps organizations respond quickly to changing demand, supply, and market conditions. With tailored solutions built for industries including automotive, communications, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, and retail, organizations across any industry can seamlessly connect supply chains to optimize processes, enhance efficiency, and improve resilience.

To learn more about how Oracle Cloud SCM can help healthcare organizations seamlessly connect supply chains to create a resilient network, click here.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About Oracle CloudWorld
Oracle CloudWorld is Oracle's largest global celebration of customers and partners. Join us to discover the insights you need to tackle your biggest business challenges, build your skills, knowledge, and connections, and learn more about our cloud infrastructure, database, and applications from the people that build and use them. F or registration, live keynotes, session details, news and more visit oracle.com/cloudworld or oracle.com/news.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
Statements in this article relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, and intentions are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect Oracle's current expectations and actual results, and could cause actual results to differ materially. A discussion of such factors and other risks that affect Oracle's business is contained in Oracle's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including Oracle's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors." These filings are available on the SEC's website or on Oracle's website at http://www.oracle.com/investor. All information in this article is current as of October 19, 2022 and Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-helps-healthcare-organizations-create-patient-centered-supply-chains-301652974.html

SOURCE Oracle

