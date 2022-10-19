U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,703.00
    -29.75 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,379.00
    -197.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,111.00
    -87.75 (-0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,742.70
    -19.20 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.30
    +1.48 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,635.40
    -20.40 (-1.23%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    -0.27 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9777
    -0.0088 (-0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0980
    +0.1000 (+2.50%)
     

  • Vix

    31.27
    -0.10 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1235
    -0.0088 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.7320
    +0.5450 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,158.62
    -455.81 (-2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.82
    -9.90 (-2.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,922.26
    -14.48 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Oracle Helps Healthcare Providers Improve Patient Care with Better Financial and Operational Planning

·4 min read

Industry-specific planning solutions in Oracle Cloud EPM enable healthcare organizations to enhance insight, optimize planning and forecasting, and improve patient care

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle CloudWorld -- To help healthcare providers improve financial performance and patient care, Oracle is introducing a planning solution for the healthcare industry. Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), the new industry-focused planning solution enables healthcare organizations to quickly model scenarios, determine future demand, optimize resources, and make better financial, workforce, and patient care decisions.

(PRNewsfoto/Oracle)
(PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

Over the past few years, healthcare organizations have seen huge reductions in demand for elective treatments, skyrocketing demand in emergency rooms, and unprecedented difficulty in workforce scheduling. These challenges have made it extremely difficult for healthcare providers to address the rising cost of care and have resulted in inefficiencies in many health systems.

"Outdated financial systems and processes prevent many healthcare organizations from being able to adapt quickly to operational uncertainties, which impact their ability to manage costs, operate efficiently, and provide the best possible care," said Matthew Bradley, senior vice president of applications development, Oracle. "With industry-specific planning capabilities in Oracle Cloud EPM, healthcare organizations can embrace best practices and leverage innovative technologies to enhance insight, optimize planning and forecasting, reduce costs, and improve patient care."

Oracle Cloud EPM solutions for healthcare help hospitals and clinics:

  • Centralize and integrate healthcare planning: Connected planning capabilities with embedded healthcare-specific best practices support financial statement planning across income statements, balance sheets, and cash flow. Oracle Cloud EPM also integrates with operational health information systems to create a single source of truth and increase the speed and accuracy of insights.

  • Enhance decision making: New performance management capabilities enable customers to leverage data science to find trends, anomalies, forecast bias, and variations that may not be immediately apparent. In addition, healthcare-specific prebuilt KPIs, dashboards, input templates, and reports help healthcare organizations quickly surface the insights needed to enhance decision making and improve financial performance and patient care.

  • Determine future demand: Scenario modeling capabilities help healthcare organizations anticipate and manage patient demand for specific products and services, while long-range financial modeling capabilities increase visibility into costs and profitability and help healthcare organizations improve alignment between staff and services.

  • Manage costs and profitability: Capital expense planning capabilities with healthcare-specific features provide detailed predictions on the impact of new and existing assets to help control costs, mitigate risk, and improve patient care.

  • Optimize workforce planning: Resource capacity and operational planning help to optimize workforce costs by helping to predict demand for healthcare staff, physicians, and caregivers to ensure healthcare organizations are adequately staffed. With enhanced staffing planning, healthcare organizations can help increase efficiency and improve patient care.

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Cloud EPM offers a comprehensive set of enterprise performance management capabilities to align financial and operational planning, close the books faster, and manage enterprise master data.

Over 11,000 organizations turn to Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud HCM applications to run their businesses. Oracle Cloud ERP offers a comprehensive set of enterprise finance and operations capabilities, including financials, accounting hub, procurement, project management, enterprise performance managementrisk management, subscription management, and supply chain management & manufacturing.

To learn more about how Oracle Cloud EPM can help healthcare organizations plan more effectively, go to: oracle.com/performance-management

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About Oracle CloudWorld
Oracle CloudWorld is Oracle's largest global celebration of customers and partners. Join us to discover the insights you need to tackle your biggest business challenges, build your skills, knowledge, and connections, and learn more about our cloud infrastructure, database, and applications from the people that build and use them. For registration, live keynotes, session details, news and more visit oracle.com/cloudworld or oracle.com/news.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer
Statements in this article relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, and intentions are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect Oracle's current expectations and actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially. A discussion of such factors and other risks that affect Oracle's business is contained in Oracle's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including Oracle's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors." These filings are available on the SEC's website or on Oracle's website at http://www.oracle.com/investor. All information in this article is current as of October 19, 2022 and Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-helps-healthcare-providers-improve-patient-care-with-better-financial-and-operational-planning-301652955.html

SOURCE Oracle

Recommended Stories

  • China's Underground Market for Chips Draws Desperate Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- In her two-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of Chinese tech hub Shenzhen, Wang woke to a deluge of messages. One read: “SPC5744PFK1AMLQ9, 300 pc, 21+. Any need?”Most Read from BloombergA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerTrump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records SpatsBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaWithin mi

  • Oil demand could push prices to 'new highs above $120 a barrel' in 2023: Analyst

    The Energy Word Founder Dan Dicker sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the Biden administration's attempts to alleviate rising gas prices, in addition to pricing forecasts amid concerns surrounding global oil production and distribution.

  • Tesla Humiliates Volkswagen, Mercedes

    In the race for electric vehicles, every detail counts because it can make the difference. For Tesla , the current market leader, the mission is clear: to preserve its lead and increase it to leave only crumbs for its rivals, who came too late in the game. As for his rivals - and there are many of them - they are fighting for the second place but they aim to dethrone Tesla in the near future.

  • T. Rowe Price: Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Taiwan and U.S. tensions with China pose 'serious' challenges for chip industry - TSMC

    Rising Taiwan-China and U.S.-China tensions have brought "more serious" challenges for the semiconductor industry, the chairman of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Wednesday. Taiwan is a major producer of chips used in everything from cars and smartphones to data centres and fighter jets, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is the world's largest contract chipmaker and Asia's most valuable listed firm. While the chips sector is already bracing for waning demand as red-hot inflation squeezes spending, Taiwan faces a tougher situation - sandwiched between its largest export market China and its main international backer and arms supplier, the United States - especially as Beijing steps up military pressure to force Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty claims.

  • Nvidia, Applied Materials Warnings Cast Shadow on Chip-Earnings Season

    Falling demand and U.S. curbs on semiconductor exports to China pressure companies including Nvidia and Applied Materials.

  • Why you can’t count on another SPR oil release to cut gasoline prices at the pump

    Speculation that the Biden administration will soon announce the release of more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve put pressure on oil prices Tuesday, but analysts don’t expect such a move to lead to a significant fall in gasoline prices at the pump.

  • 'Great business': Paramount CEO doubles down on business model despite ad slowdown

    Paramount CEO Bob Bakish is all in on advertising — despite overall Wall Street skepticism.

  • Oil bounces as U.S. supplies show decline, while Biden administration plans another SPR release

    Oil futures bounce Wednesday, finding support as industry data shows a fall in U.S. crude supplies and traders debate the impact of another SPR release.

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Microsoft lays off more employees, but is mum on details

    The company said it would "continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

  • How to Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income

    Looking to pay fewer taxes on your hard-earned retirement income and extend the life of your savings? Doing so may be easier and simpler than you expected. For retirees with assets spread across various buckets, from taxable investment accounts to … Continue reading → The post Pay Fewer Taxes on Your Retirement Income With This Withdrawal Strategy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem

    Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. At the same time, a recent study from IdeaWorks found that the percentage of revenue airlines derive from baggage fees has been rising steadily — 3.7% in 2019, 3.9% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021. In February 2021, five passengers who traveled with American Airlines filed a class action lawsuit that accused the airline of incorrectly charging them baggage fees that they were not required to pay.

  • BlackRock tells UK 'no' to halting investment in coal, oil and gas

    BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, told a British parliamentary committee that it will not stop investing in coal, oil and gas, and that its role was not to "engineer a specific decarbonization outcome in the real economy." The response was part of tens of statements from companies to the Environmental Audit Committee, which is examining the role of financial institutions, including UK signatories to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ).

  • Retirement can mean a loss of identity — how to bring happiness to your next act

    Struggling with carving out a new identity in retirement, or massaging the identity you had when working full time, can be a serious challenge. “That identity issue is so huge because we spend our entire life building up to who we’re supposed to be,” said Michael Kay, who recently retired from the Livingston, N.J., financial planning firm he founded in 2001. Stuart Silverman wrestled with that question at age 67 in 2016 after retiring from the Mountain View, Calif., sales and market company he founded about 15 years earlier.

  • New Study: Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age

    Per most experts, there's one seemingly unquestionable pillar of personal finance advice: start saving for retirement as early as possible. But not so fast. According to new research published in The Journal of Retirement - an academic journal focused on … Continue reading → The post Don't Start Saving For Retirement Until Middle Age, New Study Says appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exclusive-Exxon exits Russia empty-handed with oil project 'unilaterally terminated'

    Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday that it left Russia completely after President Vladimir Putin expropriated its properties following seven months of discussions over an orderly transfer of its 30% stake in a major oil project. Exxon did not say if it received any compensation for the assets, which it had valued at more than $4 billion. An Exxon spokesperson declined to comment on whether it will proceed to contest the seizure through an international arbitration process, a possibility flagged in August.

  • Amazon keeps losing employees and it’s costing the company billions, leaked report suggests

    Only one out of three new hires in 2021 stay with the company for 90 or more days, the documents allege

  • Kroger Needs Albertsons to Take on Walmart, Target, Amazon, and Costco

    The National Grocers Association has come out against the deal (because they seem unaware of Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Costco).

  • Microsoft Lays Off Employees After Slowdown in Earnings Growth

    The software maker, which earlier said it had plans to cut positions affecting less than 1% of its total workforce, is latest tech company to show signs of concern about future demand.