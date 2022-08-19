U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,247.50
    -39.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,733.00
    -248.00 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,385.00
    -138.25 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.50
    -22.20 (-1.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.48
    -2.02 (-2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.70
    -5.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    -0.28 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0052
    -0.0040 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.79
    +0.89 (+4.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1833
    -0.0099 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0160
    +1.1540 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,464.05
    -2,052.95 (-8.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.90
    -47.83 (-8.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,557.43
    +15.58 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.81 (-0.04%)
     

Oracle insiders explain how it lost the marketing cloud war to Salesforce

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jordan Parker Erb
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BTC-USD

Good Friday morning! Jordan Parker Erb here, reporting to you from the Big Sky state. I've had a grand ole time in Montana, in part because I'm seeing my family and pets, but also because I got to drive around in a Tesla for the first time this week — but more on that in a bit.

Before we talk Tesla, Oracle employees dished on how the company lost the marketing cloud war to Salesforce.

Now, let's get to it.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here.

Larry Ellison
Larry Ellison

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

1. Inside Oracle's $4 billion fumble. Since 2014, the cloud giant spent billions of dollars creating an ad and marketing products behemoth — but failed to meet its goals, and in August, the company laid off scores of people. Former employees gave us an inside look at what went wrong.

  • The goal was to acquire leading marketing and adtech startups to build Oracle Marketing Cloud, and about a year later, Oracle Data Cloud, which would later become Oracle Advertising.

  • But former employees said under Rob Tarkoff, the Oracle executive VP who was appointed to lead the two businesses, the company failed to invest in Marketing Cloud, which caused Oracle to lose ground to Salesforce's competing product.

  • Oracle Advertising suffered from a lack of investment too, sources said. Employees also said they were demoralized by leadership that dismissed their concerns.

How Oracle lost the marketing cloud war to Salesforce.

In other news:

dan price gravity payments
dan price gravity payments

Gravity Payments

2. A Tech CEO, who gained fame after paying all employees at least $70,000, just resigned to fight what he calls "false accusations" of assault. Dan Price faces sexual assault and violence allegations from multiple women, including his ex-wife. As per the New York Times, Price allegedly used social media to launder his public persona and avoid reproach.

3. From El Salvador to South Africa, crypto evangelists are trying to persuade the world's poor to use bitcoin. While bitcoin is still a volatile currency, its defenders argue it can help build savings and beat inflation — but critics worry they're doing more harm than good.

4. Elon Musk told Republicans the party should welcome immigrants. While at a GOP retreat, the Tesla CEO said the party should show more compassion and stay "out of people's bedrooms," Axios first reported. More on Musk's musings.

5. Scores of Facebook contractors just lost their work with the company. Workers told Insider they found out about the layoffs through a video call with anonymous representatives, who said an "algorithm" chose roughly 60 random people to cut. Here's what we know so far.

6. Google will soon take a big swipe at webpages it deems "unhelpful." Next week, the company will release an update to its search engine that deranks pages its systems believe aren't offering users high-quality information. Google's in-house Search expert shares tips on how to survive as the "helpful content" update kicks in.

7. Social media companies are preparing for the 2022 midterm elections. Earlier this week, Facebook announced it'd be bringing back its weeklong ban on political ads leading up to the elections, and TikTok rolled out a new "Election Center." Everything else TikTok is doing to fight misinformation.

8. A leaked Salesforce org chart shows the 13 most important execs reporting to co-CEOs Marc Benioff and Bret Taylor. Following a reorganization at the company, Taylor oversees 11 top executives, while Benioff only oversees two. Plus, Brian Millham was elevated to chief operating officer. Read our full scoop on the shakeup.

Odds and ends:

A dark grey Tesla parked at a campsite in Montana.
A dark grey Tesla parked at a campsite in Montana.

I got to drive a Tesla Model 3 for the first time this week — and loved it.Jordan Erb/Insider

9. I drove a Tesla for the first time this week — and I was shocked by how much I enjoyed the zippy little EV. Through the car-sharing app Turo, I rented a brand-new Tesla Model 3, and drove it around Montana. Here's everything that surprised me about driving a Tesla.

10. Dodge just unveiled its electric muscle car concept. After announcing it'd be sunsetting its gas-powered Charger and Challenger models, Dodge gave us a glimpse of a concept EV with an exhaust system that mimics the roar of a 797-horsepower Hellcat. Take a look at the Charger Daytona SRT.

The latest people moves in tech:

Keep updated with the latest tech news throughout your day by checking out The Refresh from Insider, a dynamic audio news brief from the Insider newsroom. Listen here.

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb.) Edited by Hallam Bullock (tweet @hallam_bullock) in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin, Ether fall in broad crypto pull back; memecoins reverse gains

    Bitcoin and Ether continued their weekly slide, while all other top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization fell in Friday morning trading in Asia. The world’s number one cryptocurrency fell below US$23,000 for the first time in over a week. Investors remain tentative about macroeconomic trends – inflation and interest rates in the U.S. and a […]

  • Markets: Bitcoin below $22,000; Ether extends decline; Cardano, Solana, DOGE slide

    Bitcoin fell below US$22,000 in Friday afternoon trading in Asia as investors after a nervous week seemed to be trimming portfolios ahead of the weekend. Ethereum fell back despite the buzz around its upcoming blockchain Merge. Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin and Polkadot dropped over 10% in the past 24 hours. See related article: Bitcoin, Ether fall […]

  • EU seeks to limit banks’ crypto exposure

    European Union (EU) banks with exposure to highly volatile cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin should face higher capital requirements, according to a proposed amendment to a European financial services law. See related article: Bitcoin miner Stronghold to return mining rigs to cut debt; shares plunge as losses widen Fast facts Crypto assets like Bitcoin, which are considered […]

  • Japan's government encourages younger people to drink more to raise tax revenue

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Japan's plan to stimulate the economy: Get younger people to drink more alcohol.

  • U.S. negotiates terms with Bavarian Nordic on monkeypox vaccine production

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani breaks down the new deal the U.S. and sole monkeypox vaccine maker have reached to speed up vaccine distribution.

  • ‘DTN’ meaning: What does the acronym stand for in the dating world?

    The acronym might be a new staple in your dating life.

  • Facebook and Instagram suspend RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine group

    Instagram and Facebook suspended Children's Health Defense this week after the anti-vaccine group led by Robert Kennedy Jr. repeatedly violated rules prohibiting misinformation about COVID-19.

  • Blueberry Launches Direct-to-Avatar 3D Shopping Experience on Roblox

    The boutique’s experience will start with two collections created using data and consumer trends.

  • Musk targets ad tech firms in Twitter suit over takeover deal

    Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who is attempting to walk away from his deal to acquire Twitter Inc, is seeking documents from advertising technology firms as part of his quest to gain more information on bot and spam accounts on Twitter, according to filings in a Delaware court on Thursday. Twitter has sued the Tesla chief executive, who has accused Twitter of hiding information about how it calculates the percentage of bots on the service, for attempting to walk away from the $44 billion agreement. Musk's lawyers have subpoenaed both Integral Ad Science (IAS) and DoubleVerify for any documents or communications on their involvement in reviewing accounts or participation in any audit of Twitter's user base.

  • Walmart explores options for marketplace promoted by social media influencers

    Major retailer Walmart pushes for social media influencers to play a bigger part in promotions of its online marketplace.

  • Can Netflix Recapture Its Audience?

    Netflix's latest earnings report may have given investors reason to believe the streaming wars are just getting started.

  • Anti-vax group in Europe thrives online

    The largely unchecked nature of the attacks on the indisputable health benefits of the vaccine highlight the clear limits of a social media company to thwart even the most destructive kind of disinformation, particularly without a sustained aggressive effort.

  • Amazon testing TikTok-style feed on its app, AI company says

    The e-commerce giant has been testing a feed on its app that enables shoppers to scroll through TikTok-like photos and videos of products posted by other users.

  • Meta's AI Chatbot BlenderBot 3 Had A Word For Mark Zuckerberg — 'His Company Exploits People For Money And He Doesn't Care'

    Meta is facing the infamous situation of “It be your own people.” Well, rather in this case your own technology.

  • How do I keep my children safe online? Advice from the front lines, including teens themselves

    Researchers are working to find out what role technology and social media play in kids mental health.

  • Google will downrank click-farm garbage and aggregators to improve search results

    The company is aiming to surface more helpful content and product reviews.

  • Amazon is internally testing a TikTok-like feed in its app

    Amazon is the next company in line to try to generate engagement from a TikTok-like social feed. The e-commerce giant joins the a laundry list of companies that have had the same idea: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, Pinterest, LinkedIn, YouTube, Spotify, Netflix … what's next, a vertical video feed on the IRS app that tracks your tax refund? According to Watchful, an AI product intelligence platform, Amazon is testing a vertical photo and video feed in its app among staff.

  • Amazon testing TikTok-style feed on its app, AI firm says

    Amazon appears to be getting the TikTok bug, joining other companies seeking to hold consumers' attention by introducing replicas of the popular social platform. Using the feature, called Inspire, customers can like, save and share posts of products, and purchase items directly from the feed, according to Watchful Technologies, an Israeli-based artificial-intelligence firm that analyzes apps and has tracked the feature. The test doesn’t mean Amazon will roll out the widget to the public in its current form — or at all.

  • AstraZeneca Slaps Lawsuit Against Former Employee As He Moves To Close Rival: Report

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) has filed suit against former VP and head of investor relations Chris Sheldon as he prepares to start a new job at GSK plc (NYSE: GSK) in September, Bloomberg reported. In a London court filing, AstraZeneca argued that Sheldon would be violating a non-compete agreement, which he was paid more than $774,000 in shares to sign in 2021, Bloomberg reported. Sheldon worked at AstraZeneca for more than 18 years. He resigned earlier this month, effective immediately, accord

  • Venture capital rallies for CoinFund, Shima Capital crypto investment funds

    Venture capital for two new investment funds from CoinFund and Shima Capital were announced, with amounts reaching US$300 million and US$200 million, respectively. See related article: New Investors and Investments Fast facts The Ventures I fund, announced Thursday by CoinFund, will focus on backing blockchain startups, including both existing portfolios and new startup teams. The […]