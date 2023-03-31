U.S. markets close in 3 hours 44 minutes

Oracle Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems

PR Newswire
·2 min read

Oracle positioned as highest in "Ability to Execute" and furthest on "Completeness of Vision"

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems (TMS) for Oracle Fusion Cloud Transportation Management. Of the 15 companies evaluated, Oracle was positioned highest on the "Ability to Execute" and furthest right on the "Completeness of Vision" axes. Gartner has recognized Oracle as a Leader in Transportation Management Systems for the 2006, 2008, 2009 – 2012, and 2014 – 2023 reports. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

(PRNewsfoto/Oracle)
(PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

In the report, Gartner noted, "Leaders have the ability to execute their vision through their TMS products and demonstrate solid business results in the form of revenue and customer growth. Leaders have significant successful customer deployments in a wide variety of industries, across multiple geographies, and with multiple proofs of deployments. They offer functionally rich solutions that are especially beneficial to larger organizations with a high level of transportation complexity. They are often the vendors against which other providers
measure themselves."

"As supply chain disruptions persist, optimizing transportation operations to create resilient logistic processes becomes critical to success," said Derek Gittoes, vice president of supply chain management product strategy, Oracle. "We believe Gartner recognition shows that our customers are using our solutions to improve logistics efficiency and sustainability, reduce freight costs, and optimize service levels."

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), Oracle Transportation Management offers a comprehensive set of enterprise capabilities for operational planning, transportation execution, shipment visibility, freight payment, and logistics network modeling. With new features added every quarter, Oracle Cloud SCM helps customers create a resilient supply network and processes that outpace change.

For additional information on Oracle Cloud SCM applications, visit www.oracle.com/scm/.

Disclaimers: GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Oracle
Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-named-a-leader-in-the-2023-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-transportation-management-systems-301786545.html

SOURCE Oracle

