U.S. markets close in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,542.43
    -7.35 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,688.75
    +85.67 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,076.93
    -138.77 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,288.34
    -7.84 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.59
    +1.09 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.30
    +13.40 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    24.43
    +0.26 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1633
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6570
    -0.0190 (-1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3745
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4960
    -0.4920 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,657.34
    -2,139.34 (-3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,447.77
    -55.27 (-3.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For the fourth consecutive year Oracle is positioned the furthest to the right for completeness of vision out of 12 vendors evaluated

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that it has been named a Leader for the sixth successive year in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises for Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM). The report evaluates vendors based on ability to execute and completeness of vision. Oracle was placed furthest to the right for completeness of vision for the fourth year in a row.

Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle)
Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

According to the report, "As organizations support workforces with ever-increasing expectations for connectivity, many in-person conversations with HR administrators have been replaced by interactions with applications. This shift to digital HR administration increases the need for a compelling and personalized UX, as applications become the "face" of HR departments."

"We believe this year's report validates once more our relentless focus on improving employee experience for our customers around the world. Our scores across the board show that we offer one of the most complete HCM solutions in the market, with a deep breadth of global capabilities to support our clients worldwide," said Chris Leone, senior vice president of development, Oracle Cloud HCM. "Over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, companies have had to navigate constantly shifting environments, such as changing guidance on when it is safe to return to the workplace, tackling the Great Resignation's mass exodus, and responding to employees' new priorities. Our solutions help HR and business leaders to understand and support their organizations no matter what challenges come their way. We are especially proud of the additional recognition around our user experience as we continue to innovate with new capabilities to provide the personalized guidance and development that today's workforce demands, such as Journeys and Dynamic Skills."

The Gartner Critical Capabilities for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises report also noted that Oracle received the highest score for Core HR and TM (Global Organization) and Asia/Pacific Market among 6 use cases.

Since the development of the report, Oracle has introduced new Oracle Cloud HCM innovations, including the introduction of Oracle Payroll Core, a flexible payroll management solution that enables organizations to easily configure payroll to meet both local and international pay rules in a single system. Oracle Payroll Core is the latest addition to the comprehensive payroll capabilities within Oracle Cloud HCM that support diverse requirements across organizations, workers, and industries to provide efficient, compliant, and configurable global payroll solutions.

Part of the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications suite, Oracle Cloud HCM enables HR professionals to make work more human by improving employee experience in the workplace. Oracle provides organizations a complete solution connecting every human resource process—including global HR, talent management, workforce management, payroll, and HR service delivery. It's also the most connected solution across the enterprise, with one cloud unifying HCM across finance, supply chain, and customer experience.

You can read a complimentary copy of the report at: https://www.oracle.com/human-capital-management/gartner-magic-quadrant/

For additional information on Oracle Cloud HCM visit: https://www.oracle.com/applications/human-capital-management/

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises, By Sam Grinter, Chris Pang, Jeff Freyermuth, Ron Hanscome, Helen Poitevin, Ranadip Chandra, John Kostoulas, Published 19 October 2021.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Cloud HCM Suites for 1,000+ Employee Enterprises, By Sam Grinter, Chris Pang, Jeff Freyermuth, Ron Hanscome, Helen Poitevin, Ranadip Chandra, John Kostoulas, Published 21 October 2021.

Gartner Disclaimer
GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-named-a-leader-in-the-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-cloud-hcm-suites-for-1-000-employee-enterprises-301406795.html

SOURCE Oracle

Recommended Stories

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • China Tears Up the Rule Book in the Race to Fix Its Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Drones buzz above traffic-clogged roads in Ordos, Inner Mongolia, as white-capped police officers attempt to manage lines of hundreds of trucks waiting to be loaded with cargoes of coal. Many have been there for days. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’

  • Biden Says U.S. Gasoline Prices Will Remain High Into 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday night that Americans should expect high gasoline prices to continue into next year because of policies by OPEC and other foreign oil producers. Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Google’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a C

  • Google Charges Higher Fees for Ads, Lawsuit Says. That’s Not Why Alphabet’s Stock Is Dropping.

    The search giant takes a cut of 22% to 42% of U.S. ad spending that goes through its systems, according to the lawsuit. Snap's sales guidance is responsible for the stock's drop.

  • Biden says running LA ports 24/7 will help save Christmas shopping. It's not that simple, experts warn.

    Biden's plan to speed holiday gift deliveries by prodding California ports to operate round-the-clock leaves other supply-chain snarls unresolved.

  • Got $1,000? 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy

    If you owned a $1,000 stake in Berkshire Hathaway when Warren Buffett became the company's CEO more than a half-century ago and held on to your position, you would now own stock worth roughly $22.6 million. While matching that kind of incredible performance over the next 50-plus years is likely out of reach due to the investment conglomerate's already massive size, the company's performance under Buffett's tenure should make it clear why the famous investor is sometimes referred to as the Oracle of Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio continues to reflect Buffett's focus on high-quality companies that are built to perform over the long term, and it's little wonder that investors around the world continue to look to him for guidance on market-beating stock plays.

  • U.S. Oil Hub Emptying to Levels Last Seen When Crude Cost $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Stockpiles at the biggest U.S. crude depot are quickly approaching critically low levels. The last time that happened, crude cost more than $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Forget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next Sum

  • Macy’s Online Spinoff Could Hinge on Saks’ Success

    Macy’s possibly spinning off its online business captured investors’ imaginations. The move could be fueled by a rich valuation of Saks Fifth Avenue’s own spin.

  • Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

    (Reuters) -Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Pratt's comments, during a discussion on electric vehicles, appeared to amplify remarks made over the past year by Toyota President Akio Toyoda. Toyoda and other company officials have said that electric vehicles will play a greater role in reducing emissions, but other solutions should be used, Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrid models or hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles.

  • Exclusive-Italy woos Intel over multibillion-euro chip plant -sources

    Rome is drawing up an offer to try to convince Intel to invest billions of euros in an advanced chipmaking plant in Italy, as Germany emerges as frontrunner to land an even bigger megafactory planned by the U.S. company, three sources said. The plants would be part of a drive by the U.S. group to build cutting-edge manufacturing capacity in Europe to help avoid future supply shortages of the kind currently crippling the automotive industry in particular. Rome is already in talks with Intel about the potential investment, which according to preliminary estimates would be worth more than 4 billion euro ($4.7 billion), the sources who are involved in the discussions said.

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    You can get Social Security benefits and work at the same time. But if you haven't reached full retirement age, your benefits could be reduced.

  • Baker Hughes reports the first weekly decline in U.S. oil-drilling rigs in 7 weeks

    MARKET PULSE Baker Hughes (bkr) on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil declined by two to 443 this week. The weekly decline followed six consecutive weeks of increases.

  • There’s one giant thing gig workers can do to save for retirement — but most aren’t

    Securing a decent retirement is getting harder, not easier, and there’s no one fix. Self-employment has plenty of things going for it, but a built-in retirement plan isn’t one of them. Adding to this challenging reality is new data from the Washington-based Pew Charitable Trusts, which says that accessing retirement savings through a spouse or partner’s retirement plan probably isn’t an option for gig workers, either.

  • Roth IRA Vs. Traditional IRA: Which Is Better For You?

    Roth IRA vs. traditional IRA: which is better for you? Here's another way of looking at that: Generally, the younger you are now, the more likely it is that your tax rate will be higher in retirement, years or decades in the future.

  • SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement

    The 2019 Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act brought key changes to laws governing retirement plans. Among other things, the Act eliminated the age cutoff for traditional IRA contributions and increased the age for required minimum distributions … Continue reading → The post SECURE Act 2.0: What It Means for Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • When truckers voted to unionize, their employer retaliated with illegal layoffs, judge rules

    Mere weeks after a group of port truck drivers voted to unionize, they opened their mailboxes to find termination notices from their employer. That letter was a violation of federal labor law, a judge ruled Tuesday.

  • Ford's fleet customers send mixed signals on electric vehicles -exec

    Ford Motor Co sees a robust market for electric trucks and vans by 2030, but it is facing some early pushback from commercial customers that are a key audience for the automaker's new F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, a top executive said on Thursday. The Lightning pickup and E-Transit van "are targeted at real people doing real work," said Ted Cannis, chief executive of Ford Pro, at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. But some of those potential fleet buyers are taking a "wait and see" attitude, partly from a lack of experience with electric vehicles and partly from a lack of clarity on government policy and regulations around EVs.

  • 3 Long-Term Investments You'll Thank Yourself for Later

    These companies are not only leaders of their respective markets, but also part of markets with permanent staying power.

  • Services Are Yet Another Snag for Oil and Gas

    All three major oil field servicers—Halliburton, Schlumberger and Baker Hughes—have less equipment and fewer employees after years of austerity, prompting them to negotiate price hikes with their customers.

  • Deere gets temporary injunction limiting striking worker picket line -Iowa court

    The union workers' activities were "unwarranted, impermissible and unlawful," Marlita Grave, Chief District Judge of Iowa's Seventh Judicial District wrote in a Wednesday order. While the injunction does not entirely forbid the strike, the judge limited the number of picketers to no more than four at each gate of the facility. When asked for a comment, Brian Rothenberg, a spokesman for the UAW union that represents the workers, said the union does not discuss ongoing legal matters.