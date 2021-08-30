U.S. markets open in 1 hour 10 minutes

Oracle Named a Leader for Third Successive Time in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises

·4 min read
In this article:
Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP recognized with the highest "Ability To Execute" and furthest right "Completeness Of Vision" positioning

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that it has been named as a Leader for the third successive time in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Product-Centric Enterprises for Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). This Magic Quadrant, which evaluated ten providers, "reflects Gartner's definition of 'composable ERP'. This strategy delivers a core of composable applications and, as a service, software platforms that are highly configurable, interoperable, and flexible, in order to adapt to future modern technology." Oracle was positioned highest on the "ability to execute" and furthest on the "completeness of vision" axes. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle)
Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

According to the report, "Leaders demonstrate a market-defining vision of how ERP product-centric systems and processes can be supported and improved by moving them to the cloud. They couple this with a clear ability to execute their vision through products, services and go-to-market strategies. They have a strong presence in the market, and are growing their revenue and market shares. In the cloud ERP suite market, Leaders show a consistent ability to win deals with organizations of different sizes. They have a good depth of functionality across all areas of operational and administrative ERP. They have proof of multiple, successful deployments by customers. Their system integrator partners frequently use their offerings to support business transformation initiatives."

"We continue to see Oracle Cloud ERP set the standard and be both the driver and defining factor in our customer's success in adapting to a dynamic business environment," said Rondy Ng, senior vice president of applications development, Oracle. "Through it all, Oracle has remained laser focused on our customer-centric mission and continued to deliver the quarterly innovations our customers have come to expect. Gartner's Leader positioning for Oracle Cloud ERP is an honor we share with our customers."

Innovation is at the heart of Oracle Cloud ERP, with a vision driving towards touchless operations, continuous forecasting, and an enhanced conversational experience. Oracle's machine learning and artificial intelligence investments in each update are designed to enable CFO's and their finance and operations teams to shift to a strategic mindset by enhancing the user experience, increasing efficiency and improving agility to better respond to shifting market conditions and capitalize on new business opportunities.

More than 8,000 organizations across all industries and geographies rely on Oracle Cloud ERP to run their businesses. Oracle Cloud ERP offers a comprehensive set of enterprise finance and operations capabilities, including financials, accounting hub, procurement, project management, enterprise performance management, risk management, subscription management, and supply chain management & manufacturing. It is a self-updating platform that constantly provides customers with the industry's most advanced technologies every 90 days, giving organizations the ability to build, innovate, automate, adapt and leverage new business opportunities on-demand.

Oracle has garnered consistent industry recognition for its finance and performance management applications. Oracle was recently named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises1" for the fifth straight year. Additionally, Oracle was named a Customers' Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions2, as well as a Leader in the 2020 "Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions3" for the fourth consecutive year.

Gartner Disclaimer
GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Core Financial Management Suites for Midsize, Large and Global Enterprises, John Van Decker, Greg Leiter, Robert Anderson, 10 May 2021
2 Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions, 11 March 2021
3 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions, Greg Leiter, Robert Anderson, John Van Decker, 6 October 2020

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-named-a-leader-for-third-successive-time-in-the-2021-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-cloud-erp-for-product-centric-enterprises-301364725.html

SOURCE Oracle

